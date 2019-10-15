Monday prep report: Myers Park, Butler share SW4A soccer lead

SHARE COPY LINK

The muddled Southwestern 4A boys’ soccer championship race is a little clearer -- at least, for now.

Myers Park and Butler have emerged from a pack of five teams as conference co-leaders, following Monday’s action.

Myers Park blanked Rocky River 5-0, while Butler downed Indian Trail Porter Ridge in a penalty-kick shootout after the teams played to a 0-0 tie.

Independence and Harrisburg Hickory Ridge each won their matches, and when the day was done, Myers Park and Butler had 7-2 conference records.

Porter Ridge fell back into a third-place tie with Independence at 6-3. Hickory Ridge is 5-4.

The teams have five more conference games to play.

Myers Park won behind two goals by Matthew Guarda and a goal and an assist from Coale Anderson.

Butler beat Porter Ridge 4-2 in the shootout. Matheus Sadovsky, Edin Velagic, Dylan Rossomanno and Jordani Martinez each connected on a penalty kick. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Sulli Lewis stopped two of four Pirate shots.

Independence downed East Mecklenburg 4-2, and Hickory Ridge downed Garinger 9-0. Grayson Mathes and Jack Wierzbicki each scored twice for Hickory Ridge.

Nation Ford 2nd in swim

Fort Mill Nation Ford’s boys took second place Monday in the South Carolina 5A high school swimming and diving championships in Columbia.

Greenville Mann was the boys’ team champion with 332.5 points, barely edging Nation Ford (330.5). Fort Mill (15th), Rock Hill Northwestern (18th), Clover (19th) and Rock Hill (22nd) also scored.

Nation Ford junior Austin Lockhart won the state championship in the 100-meter freestyle, and he anchored a championship 200-medley relay team. Other members of the team were GEorge Bujoreanu, Lucas Grigat and Sam Reiger. Lockhart also finished second in the 200-freestyle.

Other Nation Ford boys placing in the top five: Grigat (second in 100-breaststroke, fourth in 200-individual medley), Bujoreanu (third in 500-freestyle), and the 200-freestyle relay team (fourth) and 400-freestyle relay team (second).

Rock Hill’s C.J. Davis was second in the 100-freestyle and 50-freestyle; Clover’s Garrett McCord was fourth in the 100-butterfly and fifth in the 100-backstroke; and Fort Mill’s Tyler Blackwell was fifth in the 100-butterfly.

5A Girls: Mount Pleasant Wando took the team title, beating runner-up Spartanburg 470-337. Fort Mill finished fifth, Clover sixth, and Nation Ford eighth.

Aubrey Chandler was a two-time state champion for Fort Mill, winning the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle. Clover’s Audrey Hines was second in the 100-breaststroke and third in the 200-freestyle. And Clover’s Anna Ashley second in the 100-backstroke and 100-butterfly.

Clover finished third in the 200-medley relay and fifth in the 400-freestyle relay. Fort Mill was fourth in the 400-freestyle relay, and Nation Ford swam fourth in the 200-medley relay.

4A Girls: Taylors Eastside won the team title. In the girls’ competition, Lancaster was seventh, as Makenzy Mills won the 100-butterfly and 100-backstroke. Rock Hill South Pointe (11th) and York (19th) also scored.

4A Boys: Eastside completed the sweep, winning this competition too. Lancaster (13th), South Pointe (14th) and York (22nd) scored.

1A-2A-3A Girls: Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate was the team champion, and Fort Mill Catawba Ridge finished 10th, as Rielly Lavery took third in the 500-freestyle and fifth in the 100-breaststroke. Catawba Ridge also was fifth in the 400-freestyle relay.

1A-2A-3A Boys: Greenville St. Joseph won the team title, with Catawba Ridge 12th. Alexander Ritz was fourth in the 200-individual medley and fifth in the 100-breaststroke.

Outstanding performers

Aubrey Chandler (Fort Mill girls’ swimming): Chandler, a senior, won the state championship in both the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle events at the 5A South Carolina girls’ state meet.

Sulli Lewis (Butler boys’ soccer): Lewis, a senior, played 90 minutes of shutout soccer in goal, then stopped two of four penalty kicks by Indian Trail Porter Ridge in the shootout, as the Bulldogs won.

Austin Lockhart (Fort Mill Nation Ford boys’ swimming): Lockhart won the 100-meter freestyle and anchored the winning 200-meter medley relay team in the 5A South Carolina boys’ state meet.

Micah Parker (Queens Grant Charter boys’ soccer): Parker scored two goals, bringing his season total to 17 goals in 16 matches, as the Stallions beat Monroe Union Academy 5-1.

Trevlyn Riggs (Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy boys’ soccer): Riggs, a senior, scored six goals as his team trounced Bessemer City 10-1. Riggs has 25 goals in 13 matches this season.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 1, Mooresville 0: Evan Smith’s second-half goal, on an assist from Josh Hummel, helped the Huskies (9-0) remain atop the conference.

Lake Norman 1, Mallard Creek 0: The visitors improved to 8-2 and remained second in the conference.

North Mecklenburg 5, West Charlotte 0

Vance 8, Hopewell 0: Vance sophomore Isai Mejia scored four times, and Wilson Aguilera-Fuentes had three goals and an assist.

SANDHILLS 4A

Raeford Hoke County 4, Richmond Senior 1: The Raiders (6-5 in conference) were outshot 14-4.

Scotland County 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 3 (Seventy-First won 4-3 on PK’s)

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Lumberton 0

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 3, Alexander Central 0: The Pioneers are 7-1 in league play.

Hickory 4, Morganton Freedom 2: The Red Tornadoes outscored Freedom 3-1 in the second half.

Hickory St. Stephens 4, Marion McDowell 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2

Gastonia Ashbrook 4, Gastonia Forestview 4 (Ashbrook won 3-0 in PK’s): The Green Wave improved to 5-2 in the conference and handed the Jaguars (7-1) their first loss.

Kings Mountain 2, North Gaston 1: The Mountaineers rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit, with Danny Carley scoring a goal and assisting on Dylan Platt’s goal. Braydon Johnson scored for North Gaston.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

North Iredell 9, East Rowan 0: The Raiders got three goals and an assist from Froylan Luna, and Juan Nieto had a goal and three assists.

Statesville 2, West Rowan 1 (OT): Jamie Woodward’s goal in the second overtime lifted the Greyhounds. Dorian McCullough scored the first goal. Johnny Alvarez scored on an assist from Joseph Turcios for the Falcons.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 2, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1: The Cougars improved to 9-0 in the conference but had a tough time with the Cavaliers. Charlotte Catholic led 2-0 at the half and held on.

Marvin Ridge 6, Unionville Piedmont 0: Anthony Garuba’s two goals and an assist led the Mavericks.

Monroe Parkwood 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 3 (Sun Valley won 3-0 on PK’s)

Weddington 9, Monroe 2: The host Warriors jumped to a 6-1 halftime lead.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 7, Lexington 0

North Davidson 3, West Davidson 2

Salisbury 6, Central Davidson 0

South Rowan 2, Midway Oak Grove 1: Eber Tapia and Daniel Trejo each scored once for South Rowan.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 1, West Iredell 0: The Panthers had a tough time with the Warriors but ran their conference record to 9-0.

Morganton Patton 2, Claremont Bunker Hill 1

Newton Foard 7, East Burke 3: The Tigers’ Irvin Silla (three goals) and Carlos Erazo-Rojo (two goals) stood out in this high-scoring battle. Josue Aguirre-Escobar scored twice for East Burke.

West Caldwell 9, Valdese Draughn 0: Eleazar Zamora’s two goals paced the victors, who also had a goal and three assists from Francesco Gonzales.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 4, West Stanly 0: The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-0 in the conference and held their one-game lead over Montgomery Central.

Monroe Central Academy 2, Mount Pleasant 1: Central Academy overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit, with Landon Atwell and Jonathan Kamanick each scoring a goal and assisting on the other’s goal.

Montgomery Central 10, Anson County 1

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 6, Lincolnton 1: Chase Gilley’s three goals and an assist, and Logan Gilley’s two goals and an assist kept the Mustangs unbeaten (9-0) in league play. Pearson Cunningham added three assists, and goalkeeper William White made seven saves.

Maiden 6, West Lincoln 0: The Blue Devils got their second conference victory in nine starts. West Lincoln is 0-9.

Newton-Conover 6, Catawba Bandys 0: The Red Devils improved to 8-1 in the conference, remaining a game behind East Lincoln.

North Lincoln 1, Lake Norman Charter 0: Ian Fiore’s goal with 15 minutes remaining lifted the Knights. Goalkeeper Dorian Blell got the shutout.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Forest City Chase 3, Lawndale Burns 0: Brett Towery, Bryan Fabian-Sixtos and Jose Chavos-Hernandez each scored for Chase, while Manuel Jimenez got the clean sheet in goal.

Shelby 1, R-S Central 0: The Golden Lions improved to 8-0 in the conference and maintained a slight lead over second-place Belmont South Point.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 9, Elkin 0: Chris Luna’s three goals led the Huskies. Justin Lopez added two goals and an assist.

Boonville Starmount 9, Alleghany 0

West Wilkes 6, East Wilkes 0

Wilkes Central 2, North Wilkes 0

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 9, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 1: Mika Chabeda scored five goals and added an assist for the Spartans, and Cade owens and Cade Behnke each had a goal and an assist.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: Griffin Nixdorf and Robbie Janiczek each had a goal and an assist for the Pride.

Queens Grant Charter 5, Monroe Union Academy 1: The Stallions won behind Cristian Rosado’s and Micah Parker’s two goals apiece. Chris Kim added a goal. Gaston Moise scored for Union Academy.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Highland Tech 2, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 1: The host Rams improved to 7-2 in the conference.

Lincoln Charter 10, Cherryville 3

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 10, Bessemer City 1: Senior Trevlyn Riggs scored six goals in the Gryphons’ romp. Nichlas Hawkins added three assists.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

South Stanly 7, South Davidson 0

Girls’ tennis

Southern Piedmont 1A: Kate Fletcher defeated Sophia Hayes in an all-Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy singles final in the conference tournament.

Girls’ volleyball

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 3, Alexander Central 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-15): The Pioneers’ Rebekah Farthing had 13 kills, and Chloe Baldwin had 10 digs.

Hickory St. Stephens 3, Marion McDowell 0 (25-23, 25-20, 28-26)

FOOTHILLS 2A

Morganton Patton 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 0 (27-25, 25-15, 25-20)

Newton Foard 3, East Burke 0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-21)

Valdese Draughn 3, West Caldwell 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-9): Kirsten Powell’s 20 kills led Draughn, and Sara Walker added 21 assists.

West Caldwell 3, Lenoir Hibriten 0 (25-14, 25-5, 25-17): Freshman Addison Gallyon (11 kills, six aces) and her sister Haven (seven kills, nine digs), a junior, led the victors. Emily Johnson added 22 digs.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 3, Forest City Chase 0

R-S Central 3, Lawndale Burns 0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-20): The Hilltoppers won behind Makenzi Searcy’s 17 kills and the 33 assists and nine digs by Katlyn Holland.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

East Wilkes 3, Ashe County 1 (25-20, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19)

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Stanly 3, South Stanly 0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-23)

NONCONFERENCE

Ardrey Kell 3, Charlotte Catholic 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-19)

Fort Mill Nation Ford 3, Marvin Ridge 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-18): This interstate match pitted South Carolina’s top-ranked 5A team against North Carolina’s No. 1-rated 3A squad. Nation Ford dominated, running its record to 41-5 and snapping Marvin Ridge’s 19-match winning streak. Alicia Davis led Marvin Ridge (22-3) with eight kills.

Gastonia Ashbrook 3, Bessemer City 1

Mountain Island Day Charter 3, Shelby Pinnacle Academy 1 (25-15, 25-21, 24-26, 28-26)

Newton-Conover 3, South Caldwell 2 (23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 22-25, 17-15)

South Rowan 3, Mount Pleasant 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-18): Kira Rymer (24 kills) and Payton Black (23 digs) led the Raiders.

West Rowan 3, Mooresville 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-16): The Falcons, ranked No. 1 in 3A by Maxpreps, ran their record to 20-0.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.