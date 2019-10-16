Tuesday’s Roundup: Providence Day wins 20th straight CISAA cross-country title

SHARE COPY LINK

Providence Day has won every CISAA boys cross-country championship since the turn of the century.

The Chargers won their 20th straight league title Tuesday at McAlpine Park. Current coach Ben Hovis was an assistant in 2000 when the streak began. He became the school’s head coach in 2000.

On Tuesday, Providence Day had six of the top seven finishersm which netted a team score of 17 points, comfortably ahead of second place finisher Charlotte Country Day (57).

Providence Day junior Christian Landis won his second straight CISAA title tying his McAlpine Park PR of 15:46. Senior Jason Krell placed runner-up for the third time in his career. Junior Colter Nichols came in third, seniors Adam Habas and Andrew Riolo took the fifth and sixth spots, and junior John Smith came in seventh. All six runners took home All-CISAA Conference honors.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It’s been surreal to think back over the last 20 years,” Hovis said. “So many athletes have been part of this streak starting back in 2000 when Coach Compton was only a freshman. I hope a lot of PDXC athletes feel a sense of pride today.”

▪ Concord Cannon School is this season’s CISAA girls’ golf champion

Cannon School topped a three-team field Tuesday at Providence Country Club, prepping for a bid to repeat as state private school champions.

▪ Meanwhile, the Charlotte Latin girls took the CISAA cross-country meet at McAlpine Greenway Park.

In golf, it was junior standout Amanda Sambach leading the way again for Cannon School. Sambach had nines of 31 and 34, and her 65 was seven strokes better than runner-up (and teammate) Sophie Holland.

Molly Morrison’s 92 rounded out Cannon School’s 229 team score. Charlotte Country Day (300) and Charlotte Latin (312) trailed. Mary McDonnell fired a 91 in leading Country Day, and Sarah Picciola’s 97 paced Latin.

Sambach, Holland and Morrison were named to the CISAA all-conference team. Joining them were McDonnell, Picciola and Charlotte Latin’s Gaby Cacheris.

Charlotte Country Day’s Sophie Spada was individual winner in the girls’ cross-country event, covering the 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) in 18 minutes 50.8 seconds. Rounding out the top five were Charlotte Latin’s Mary Schleusner, Covenant Day’s Eva Lindner, Providence Day’s Ashley Horwitz, and Country Day’s Harper Shaw.

Team scores were: Charlotte Latin 43, Charlotte Country Day 65, Providence Day 75, Covenant Day 77, Cannon School 126, and Charlotte Christian 136.

Boys Team scores were: Providence Day 17, Charlotte Country Day 57, Charlotte Latin 84, Covenant Day 88, Cannon School 152, and Charlotte Christian 157.

Outstanding performers

Adam Charlton (South Mecklenburg boys’ soccer): Charlton scored two goals and added three assists as the Sabres blanked Berry Academy 9-0.

Nyla Smith (Lake Norman Charter girls’ volleyball): Smith’s 30 digs helped her team sweep Catawba Bandys 3-0.

Amanda Sambach (Concord Cannon School girls’ golf): As she has done all season, Sambach led the field in the CISAA Championship at Providence Country Club, firing a 65.

Boys’ soccer

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Covenant Day 4, Charlotte Christian 0: The fourth-seeded Lions (8-7) advanced to a Thursday quarterfinal at Durham Academy, as Luke Engstrom scored two goals and Mark Tutton got a clean sheet in goal. Heyward Bryan and Bilton Fieldsend each scored once, and Jean Bah had two assists.

Providence Day 2, Charlotte Country Day 0: Alex Cook and Kade White scored goals, as the eighth-seeded Chargers (10-7-1) advanced to a Thursday quarterfinal at top seed Charlotte Latin.

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Davidson Day 5, Apex Thales Academy 0: The host Patriots (6-12) outshot their opponents 22-7 and will host Statesville Christian in the second round Thursday.

Statesville Christian 1, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 1 (Statesville Christian won 4-2 on PK’s): The Lions (9-9-1) travel to Davidson Day on Thursday in the second round.

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Hickory Christian 4, Burlington Christian 3 (OT): The Knights (13-4) scored in the second overtime for the victory. Wyatt King and Braden Whitfield each had a goal and an assist. Hickory Christian, seeded fifth, hosts Fayetteville Friendship Christian on Thursday in the second round.

Hickory University Christian 3, Durham Carolina Friends School 1: The Barracudas (10-5) outscored Carolina Friends 2-0 in the second half. They will host Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill in the quarterfinals Friday.

NCISAA 1A PLAYOFFS

Salisbury North Hills Christian 4, Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 1: Seventh seed North Hills (3-12-1) advanced to a quarterfinal match Friday at second-seeded Wilson Greenfield School.

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 6, Olympic 1: The Panthers broke open a close game, outscoring Olympic 4-0 after halftime.

South Mecklenburg 9, Berry Academy 0: Adam Charlton and Alejandro Jimenez each scored a pair of goals for the Sabres.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 5, Concord Cox Mill 1: Four Vikings scored a goal, and Cox Mill had an own-goal. Ivan Carachure had two assists.

Kannapolis Brown 4, Concord Jay M. Robinson 2

NONCONFERENCE

Christ the King 5, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: Freshman Drew Hanson’s two goals led the Crusaders. Luke Bowman added a goal and an assist.

Girls’ field hockey

NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Latin 6, Asheville School 0: Shea Kennedy’s two goals and an assist led the sixth-seeded Hawks (8-9). Gracie Colombo, Lauren Foley and Caitlin Ahearn each added a goal and an assist, and goalkeeper Grace Crutchfield made four saves. Next up for Latin … a Friday quarterfinal at No. 3 seed Cary Christian.

Covenant Day 8, Forsyth Country Day 0: The fifth-seeded Lions (10-6) will travel to fourth-seeded Durham Academy in a Friday quarterfinal.

Girls’ tennis

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Country Day 5, Charlotte Christian 2: Margaret Carlton won No. 1 singles for Charlotte Christian, but McLean Sadusky took No. 2 singles for the Buccaneers, and Linde Fonville teamed with Sadusky for a 9-8 (7-5) victory over Carlton and Vivian Yang in No. 1 doubles. The Bucs travel to Covenant Day on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Concord Cannon School 5, North Raleigh Christian 0: Playing their first home playoff tennis match in four years, the Cougars (11-7) dominated. They travel to Providence Day in a Friday quarterfinal.

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Carmel Christian 5, Gaston Christian 4: The Cougars (4-8), seeded eighth, travel to top seed Kinston Arendell Parrott in a Friday quarterfinals.

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Gaston Day 5, Burlington Christian 4: The Spartans (10-3) upset the No. 8 seeds and travel Friday to Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill in the quarterfinals.

Girls’ volleyball

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Providence Day 3, Charlotte Christian 1: The Chargers (10-8) will travel Friday to top-seeded North Raleigh Christian in the quarterfinals.

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 3, Covenant Day 2 (25-22, 25-23, 11-25, 22-25, 15-11): The seventh-seeded Lions (7-12) were upset victims.

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Carmel Christian 3, Southlake Christian 0 (25-14, 25-20, 27-25): Isabella Bianchin (12 kills, two blocks) and Emily McNeilly (eight kills) led the Cougars (10-9). Carmel Christian plays Thursday at High Point Christian in the second round.

Hickory Grove Christian 3, Asheville School 1 (25-7, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20): Hickory Grove (13-10) travels to eighth-seeded Asheville Christian in a second-round match Thursday.

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Hickory Christian 3, Hickory University Christian 2: Hickory Christian improved to 8-7.

Statesville Christian 3, Apex Thales Academy 0 925-16, 25-16, 25-12): Statesville Christian (15-5) hosts Hickory Christian in the second round Thursday.

NCISAA 1A PLAYOFFS

Victory Christian 3, Salisbury North Hills Christian 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-14): Jurnee Coleman had six aces and 10 digs, as Victory Christian (12-5) advanced to a Thursday second-round match at Sanford Grace Christian.

I-MECK 4A

North Mecklenburg 3, Vance 0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-17)

SO MECK 7 4A

West Mecklenburg 3, Harding 0

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 3, Garinger 0 925-12, 25-6, 25-6)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, East Mecklenburg 0 (25-19, 25-8, 25-20): Sydney Haynes had six aces and 11 digs, and Tiana Bonds had seven kills for the Ragin’ Bulls.

Myers Park 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-20): The Mustangs remained unbeaten (12-0) on the conference. The Pirates fell to 10-3.

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1: The Raiders are 8-5 in conference matches.

Scotland County 3, Lumberton 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Fayetteville Britt 2

BIG SOUTH 3A

Kings Mountain 3, Gastonia Forestview 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-8): The Mountaineers are 10-1 in conference action.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

South Iredell 3, North Iredell 1: The Vikings upped their conference mark to 7-2.

Statesville 3, East Rowan 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-16)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 3, Central Cabarrus 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-10): The Chargers are 14-0 in conference play.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Kannapolis Brown 1 (25-14, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18): Abbey Redding (16 assists) and Emma Beltran (14 digs) anchored the Robinson defense. Tali Hagler had 35 digs for A.L. Brown.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 3, Monroe 0 (25-5, 25-9, 25-8): Kate Mulkey’s seven aces and Emma Bryson’s eight assists led the Cougars.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Monroe Parkwood 0 925-20, 25-16, 25-14)

Weddington 3, Unionville Piedmont 2 (25-12, 25-11, 19-25, 25-27, 15-11)

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 3, East Davidson 0

Midway Oak Grove 3, Thomasville 0

South Rowan 3, Central Davidson 1 (26-28, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13): Kira Rymer (23 kills) and Anna Rymer (21 kills, 22 assists) led the Raiders.

West Davidson 3, Lexington 0

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Montgomery Central 3, Mount Pleasant 2

West Stanly 3, Anson County 1 (20-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-12): Combined with Mount Pleasant’s loss, the Colts (9-9) have a three-match lead in the conference race.

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 3, West Lincoln 0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-13)

Lake Norman Charter 3, Catawba Bandys 0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-16): Liberty Harris had 26 kills for the Knights.

Maiden 3, Newton-Conover 0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-19)

North Lincoln 3, Lincolnton 2 (25-16, 21-25, 21-25, 25-7, 15-7)

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 3, Wilkes Central 0

West Wilkes 3, Elkin 0

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Queens Grant Charter 0 (25-4, 25-8, 25-3): The Pride improved to 12-1 in the conference.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, Cherryville 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-14): Peyton Hamlin had eight kills and five aces, and Emma Downey added eight kills and 13 assists for the victors.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, Albemarle 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-7): Lannah Huneycutt’s nine assists and nine aces led Gray Stone Day.

North Stanly 3, Chatham Central 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-13)

South Davidson 3, North Rowan 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-16)

NONCONFERENCE

York Lake Pointe Academy 3, York Prep 2 (25-17, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13)

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.