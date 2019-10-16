Prep Insider Blog
Exclusive: Charlotte regional high school football standings, Friday’s schedule by league
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Mallard Creek
3-0
83
7
6-0-1
233
92
Hough
3-0
113
28
4-3
189
175
Vance
2-1
87
31
5-1
202
45
Lake Norman
1-2
26
69
4-3
150
148
West Charlotte
1-2
37
56
4-3
199
142
Hopewell
1-2
37
140
3-4
145
250
Mooresville
1-2
55
68
3-4
132
157
North Mecklenburg
0-3
54
82
1-6
131
272
Friday’s games
Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7
Mallard Creek at Hopewell, 7
Mooresville at Lake Norman, 7:30
Vance at West Charlotte, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
3-0
101
55
6-1
229
152
Olympic
3-0
83
31
6-2
209
166
Providence
2-1
92
54
3-5
137
219
West Mecklenburg
1-1
48
61
3-3
117
143
Harding
0-2
35
57
3-4
216
139
Berry Academy
0-2
22
73
1-5
90
210
South Mecklenburg
0-3
35
85
0-8
56
307
Friday’s games
Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg, 7
Harding at South Mecklenburg, 7
Olympic at Ardrey Kell, 7
Bye: Providence
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Myers Park
3-0
152
20
7-0
372
44
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
3-0
119
19
6-1
276
101
Butler
2-1
62
52
4-3
148
147
Independence
2-1
71
60
4-3
218
165
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
1-2
60
74
4-3
175
123
Garinger
1-2
18
123
1-6
52
308
East Mecklenburg
0-3
21
79
1-6
54
211
Rocky River
0-3
27
103
0-7
65
193
Friday’s games
Butler at Independence, 7
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Myers Park, 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Garinger, 7
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Richmond Senior
3-0
130
28
7-0
298
72
Scotland County
3-0
122
45
7-0
252
85
Southern Pines Pinecrest
2-1
65
42
6-1
250
85
Raeford Hoke County
2-1
69
35
5-2
156
114
Fayetteville Britt
1-2
112
118
5-2
232
162
Fayetteville Seventy-First
1-2
62
41
4-3
174
89
Lumberton
0-3
7
135
2-5
58
246
Pembroke Purnell Swett
0-3
6
129
0-7
25
232
Friday’s games
Fayetteville Britt at Pembroke Purnell Swett, 7:30
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Scotland County, 7:30
Lumberton at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30
Richmond Senior at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Boone Watauga
3-0
154
50
7-1
406
161
Morganton Freedom
2-1
116
77
5-3
341
214
Hickory
2-1
71
92
2-6
123
284
Hickory St. Stephens
1-1
40
55
4-3
151
180
South Caldwell
1-1
62
66
4-3
212
198
Alexander Central
0-2
52
88
4-3
246
203
Marion McDowell
0-3
31
98
1-6
92
204
Friday’s games
Boone Watauga at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30
Marion McDowell at Alexander Central, 7:30
Morganton Freedom at South Caldwell, 7:30
Bye: Hickory
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Boiling Springs Crest
3-0
125
42
6-2
271
183
Gastonia Huss
2-0
77
16
5-1
151
82
Kings Mountain
2-1
155
37
7-1
353
86
Gastonia Forestview
2-1
115
70
4-3
230
190
Cramerton Stuart Cramer
0-2
16
117
2-5
74
196
Gastonia Ashbrook
0-2
49
84
0-6
76
226
North Gaston
0-3
0
171
1-6
56
282
Friday’s games
Gastonia Ashbrook at Kings Mountain, 7:30
Gastonia Huss at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30
North Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30
Gastonia Forestview at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Statesville
1-0
33
13
7-0
302
127
West Rowan
1-0
31
7
4-3
160
109
China Grove Carson
1-0
35
14
2-5
115
216
East Rowan
0-1
7
31
2-5
175
229
South Iredell
0-1
13
33
2-5
123
232
North Iredell
0-1
14
35
0-7
66
242
Friday’s games
China Grove Carson at East Rowan, 7:30
North Iredell at Statesville, 7:30
South Iredell at West Rowan, 7:30
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Northwest Cabarrus
2-0
99
42
7-0
309
99
Central Cabarrus
1-0
31
27
5-2
204
115
Concord Cox Mill
1-1
52
37
4-3
202
156
Kannapolis Brown
0-1
27
31
4-2
180
127
Concord Jay M. Robinson
0-1
35
62
1-6
93
282
Concord
0-1
0
45
0-7
64
295
Friday’s games
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Concord, 7:30
Kannapolis Brown at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus, 7:30
\u0009\u0009
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Weddington
3-0
142
0
7-0
290
40
Marvin Ridge
3-0
107
39
4-3
216
135
Monroe Parkwood
2-1
93
55
5-2
237
115
Charlotte Catholic
2-1
61
55
3-3
106
76
Monroe
1-2
72
96
4-3
229
176
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
1-2
77
90
4-3
197
186
Unionville Piedmont
0-3
14
130
1-5
51
202
Indian Trail Sun Valley
0-3
6
107
1-6
68
227
Friday’s games
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Monroe, 7:30
Marvin Ridge at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30
Monroe Parkwood at Weddington, 7:30
Unionville Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30\u0009\u0009
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Midway Oak Grove
5-0
215
62
7-0
325
64
Ledford
5-0
176
35
5-2
188
73
Salisbury
4-1
99
46
6-1
134
53
Thomasville
3-2
112
115
4-3
143
136
North Davidson
3-2
156
83
3-4
204
149
West Davidson
2-3
109
104
3-4
171
147
Central Davidson
1-4
61
119
3-4
178
146
East Davidson
1-4
43
162
1-6
58
195
South Rowan
1-4
90
188
1-6
124
284
Lexington
0-5
28
176
1-6
51
188
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at East Davidson, 7:30
Lexington at North Davidson, 7:30
Midway Oak Grove at West Davidson, 7:30
Salisbury at Ledford, 7:30
Thomasville at South Rowan, 7:30
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Lenoir Hibriten
3-0
140
13
6-1
277
79
Valdese Draughn
3-1
164
113
5-3
300
248
West Iredell
2-1
101
77
4-3
207
152
Claremont Bunker Hill
2-1
50
69
3-4
102
183
East Burke
1-2
76
104
2-5
163
276
Morganton Patton
1-2
69
91
2-5
117
242
Newton Foard
1-3
99
145
1-7
151
287
West Caldwell
0-3
31
117
0-7
67
236
Friday’s games
Claremont Bunker Hill at East Burke, 7:30
Lenoir Hibriten at Valdese Draughn, 7:30
Morganton Patton at West Iredell, 7:30
Newton Foard at West Caldwell, 7:30
Rocky River 2A
Conference
All
West Stanly
1-0
49
21
6-0
272
66
Anson County
1-0
56
7
4-3
232
130
Mount Pleasant
0-0
0
0
3-4
161
245
Marshville Forest Hills
0-1
21
49
3-4
144
262
Montgomery Central
0-1
7
56
2-5
102
196
Friday’s games
Anson County at Mount Pleasant, 7:30
Marshville Forest Hills at Montgomery Central, 7:30
South Stanly at West Stanly, 7:30
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
North Lincoln
3-0
139
21
6-1
287
95
Newton-Conover
3-0
107
58
5-2
225
165
East Lincoln
2-1
65
65
6-1
223
107
Maiden
2-1
113
51
5-2
225
116
West Lincoln
1-2
76
78
5-2
307
128
Catawba Bandys
1-2
70
66
4-3
176
124
Lincolnton
0-3
19
79
2-5
72
120
Lake Norman Charter
0-3
6
167
1-6
94
301
Friday’s games
Catawba Bandys at East Lincoln, 7:30
Lincolnton at West Lincoln, 7:30
Maiden at North Llncoln, 7:30
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 7:30
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Lawndale Burns
3-0
126
34
6-1
270
116
Shelby
3-0
156
20
6-1
323
117
R-S Central
2-1
77
86
5-3
216
218
Belmont South Point
1-1
82
36
3-4
166
124
Forest City Chase
0-2
25
96
5-2
253
120
East Rutherford
0-2
28
90
1-6
160
282
East Gaston
0-3
13
146
0-7
37
271
Friday’s games
East Rutherford at Belmont South Point, 7:30
Forest City Chase at East Gaston, 7:30
Lawndale Burns at Shelby, 7:30
Bye: R-S Central
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Ashe County
3-0
114
68
4-3
218
213
Elkin
2-1
80
64
5-2
178
123
Wilkes Central
2-1
94
75
4-3
165
189
Alleghany
2-1
59
62
3-4
106
182
Boonville Starmount
1-2
72
58
4-3
187
180
North Wilkes
1-2
116
121
4-3
238
201
East Wilkes
1-2
98
134
2-5
171
309
West Wilkes
0-3
55
106
1-6
127
218
Friday’s games
Alleghany at East Wilkes, 7:30
Ashe County at Wilkes Central, 7:30
Boonville Starmount at West Wilkes, 7:30
Elkin at North Wilkes, 7:30
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Bakersville Mitchell County
1-0
41
7
7-0
311
41
Polk County
1-0
50
6
7-0
264
54
Burnsville Mtn. Heritage
1-0
24
6
5-1
138
37
Avery County
0-1
6
24
4-3
243
178
Black Mountain Owen
0-1
7
41
3-3
79
125
Marshall Madison County
0-1
6
50
0-7
32
357
Friday’s games
Avery County at Marshall Madison County, 7:30
Bakersville Mitchell County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30
Polk County at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson
4-0
178
16
7-0
323
22
Bessemer City
4-0
140
62
4-3
150
196
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.
3-1
212
32
5-2
304
69
Commy. School of Davidson
3-2
128
109
4-3
182
162
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
2-2
151
103
4-3
215
161
Monroe Union Academy
2-2
113
114
3-3
166
166
Cherryville
2-3
99
174
2-6
105
364
Gastonia Highland Tech
0-4
43
169
0-6
76
252
Christ the King
0-6
26
297
0-7
32
332
Friday’s games
Bessemer City at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30
Cherryville at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
North Rowan
3-0
128
39
6-2
214
76
North Stanly
2-0
123
0
3-4
197
155
South Stanly
2-1
68
80
4-3
212
184
Albemarle
2-1
109
52
2-5
138
178
South Davidson
0-2
14
69
0-7
100
265
Chatham Central
0-2
9
129
0-7
124
372
North Moore
0-3
20
102
1-5
57
173
Friday’s games
Albemarle at North Stanly, 7:30
Chatham Central at North Rowan, 7:30
South Davidson at North Moore, 7:30
South Stanly at West Stanly, 7:30
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Charlotte Latin
1-0
17
14
7-0
233
54
Charlotte Country Day
1-1
42
42
7-1
252
125
Providence Day
1-1
42
33
5-2
182
70
Charlotte Christian
0-1
14
26
4-2
146
145
Friday’s games
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7
Arden Christ School at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Providence Day at Fayetteville Trinity Christian, 7
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
High Point Christian
2-0
99
20
6-2
300
97
Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.
2-0
83
23
5-3
285
180
Southlake Christian
1-1
49
76
6-2
256
210
Covenant Day
1-2
79
114
2-6
141
246
Cabarrus Warriors
0-3
69
146
1-6
111
318
Friday’s games
Cabarrus Warriors at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7
High Point Christian at Southlake Christian, 7
Hickory Grove Christian at Covenant Day, 7
Western Piedmont
Conference
All
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
2-0
62
0
6-2
285
150
Asheville School
2-0
73
17
3-5
176
240
VC/NC Royals
1-2
33
46
2-4
90
145
Hickory Grove Christian
0-3
14
109
0-6
22
231
Friday’s games
Hickory Grove Christian at Covenant Day, 7
VC/NC Royals at Harrells Christian, 7
Saturday’s Game
Asheville School at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Asheville Saints
6-0
204
32
7-0
229
52
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
5-1
174
34
5-2
174
56
Cabarrus Stallions
3-2
72
89
3-3
84
109
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders
1-6
36
197
1-7
36
199
Tennessee Silverbacks
0-7
20
168
1-7
34
196
Saturday’s games
Asheville Saints at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7
Cabarrus Stallions at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, 7
N.C. nonconference
All
Hickory Hawks
4-4
169
135
Statesville Christian
2-4
112
151
Carolina Bearcats
2-5
156
228
Friday’s games
Carolina Bearcats vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30
Winston-Salem Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 7:30
S.C. Region 3 5A
Conference
All
Clover
2-0
69
51
7-0
309
100
Rock Hill
1-0
30
0
5-2
180
92
Fort Mill Nation Ford
1-1
65
56
4-3
191
144
Rock Hill Northwestern
0-1
24
27
1-6
68
228
Fort Mill
0-2
14
68
1-7
92
264
Friday’s games
Clover at Rock Hill, 7:30
Rock Hill Northwestern at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30
Bye: Fort Mill
S.C. Region 3 4A
Conference
All
Rock Hill South Pointe
2-0
73
41
7-0
225
105
Columbia Ridge View
2-0
74
7
4-3
185
90
Blythewood Westwood
1-1
48
53
5-2
170
107
Lancaster
1-1
45
63
2-5
104
176
York
0-2
29
55
2-5
109
215
Richland Northeast
0-2
21
71
0-7
61
303
Friday’s games
Columbia Ridge View at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30
Rock Hill South Pointe at Richland Northeast, 7
York at Lancaster, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 3A
Conference
All
Chester
2-0
82
56
7-1
304
144
Winnsboro Fairfield Central
2-0
60
20
4-4
137
150
Camden
0-1
20
21
6-1
285
145
Indian Land
0-1
50
51
2-5
158
191
Columbia Keenan
0-2
6
73
3-5
148
259
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-5
93
156
NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season
Friday’s games
Chester at Camden, 7:30
Indian Land at Columbia Keenan, 7
Gastonia Forestview at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30
Bye: Winnsboro Fairfield Central
S.C. Region 6 3A
Conference
All
Aynor
2-0
96
57
6-0
259
126
Dillon
2-0
95
34
6-0
253
60
Lake City
2-0
55
34
4-2
140
140
Marion
0-2
43
95
4-2
193
115
Cheraw
0-2
48
79
4-3
163
169
Loris
0-2
34
72
1-6
110
215
Friday’s games
Cherw at Loris, 7:30
Dillon at Aynor, 7:30
Lake City at Marion, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 2A
Conference
All
Lancaster Buford
4-0
128
68
5-3
200
207
Kershaw Andrew Jackson
2-1
68
29
6-1
257
29
Bishopville Lee Central
2-1
88
67
5-2
188
115
Pageland Central
2-2
111
55
4-4
188
115
Kershaw North Central
1-2
48
98
5-2
188
115
Chesterfield
1-3
59
102
2-5
113
203
Richburg Lewisville
0-3
81
164
2-5
225
272
Friday’s games
Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw North Central, 7:30
Chesterfield at Pageland Central, 7:30
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30
Bye: Lancaster Buford
S.C. Region 2 1A
Conference
All
Lamar
0-0
0
0
5-2
298
128
Great Falls
0-0
0
0
4-3
194
176
Timmonsville
0-0
0
0
2-5
70
239
McBee
0-0
0
0
0-6
71
198
Friday’s games
Great Falls at McBee, 7:30
Timmonsville at Lamar, 7:30
Other S.C.
All
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate
3-2
181
45
Saturday’s game
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, 7
