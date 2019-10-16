Exclusive: Charlotte regional high school football standings, Friday’s schedule by league

SHARE COPY LINK

Conference All Mallard Creek 3-0 83 7



6-0-1 233 92 Hough 3-0 113 28



4-3 189 175 Vance 2-1 87 31



5-1 202 45 Lake Norman 1-2 26 69



4-3 150 148 West Charlotte 1-2 37 56



4-3 199 142 Hopewell 1-2 37 140



3-4 145 250 Mooresville 1-2 55 68



3-4 132 157 North Mecklenburg 0-3 54 82



1-6 131 272

Friday’s games

Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mallard Creek at Hopewell, 7

Mooresville at Lake Norman, 7:30

Vance at West Charlotte, 7

SoMeck 7 4A





Conference All Ardrey Kell 3-0 101 55



6-1 229 152 Olympic 3-0 83 31



6-2 209 166 Providence 2-1 92 54



3-5 137 219 West Mecklenburg 1-1 48 61



3-3 117 143 Harding 0-2 35 57



3-4 216 139 Berry Academy 0-2 22 73



1-5 90 210 South Mecklenburg 0-3 35 85



0-8 56 307

Friday’s games

Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg, 7

Harding at South Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at Ardrey Kell, 7

Bye: Providence

Southwestern 4A





Conference All Myers Park 3-0 152 20



7-0 372 44 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3-0 119 19



6-1 276 101 Butler 2-1 62 52



4-3 148 147 Independence 2-1 71 60



4-3 218 165 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1-2 60 74



4-3 175 123 Garinger 1-2 18 123



1-6 52 308 East Mecklenburg 0-3 21 79



1-6 54 211 Rocky River 0-3 27 103



0-7 65 193

Friday’s games

Butler at Independence, 7

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Myers Park, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Garinger, 7

Sandhills 4A





Conference All Richmond Senior 3-0 130 28



7-0 298 72 Scotland County 3-0 122 45



7-0 252 85 Southern Pines Pinecrest 2-1 65 42



6-1 250 85 Raeford Hoke County 2-1 69 35



5-2 156 114 Fayetteville Britt 1-2 112 118



5-2 232 162 Fayetteville Seventy-First 1-2 62 41



4-3 174 89 Lumberton 0-3 7 135



2-5 58 246 Pembroke Purnell Swett 0-3 6 129



0-7 25 232

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Britt at Pembroke Purnell Swett, 7:30

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Scotland County, 7:30

Lumberton at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30

Richmond Senior at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30

Northwestern 3A-4A





Conference All Boone Watauga 3-0 154 50



7-1 406 161 Morganton Freedom 2-1 116 77



5-3 341 214 Hickory 2-1 71 92



2-6 123 284 Hickory St. Stephens 1-1 40 55



4-3 151 180 South Caldwell 1-1 62 66



4-3 212 198 Alexander Central 0-2 52 88



4-3 246 203 Marion McDowell 0-3 31 98



1-6 92 204

Friday’s games

Boone Watauga at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30

Marion McDowell at Alexander Central, 7:30

Morganton Freedom at South Caldwell, 7:30

Bye: Hickory

Big South 3A





Conference All Boiling Springs Crest 3-0 125 42



6-2 271 183 Gastonia Huss 2-0 77 16



5-1 151 82 Kings Mountain 2-1 155 37



7-1 353 86 Gastonia Forestview 2-1 115 70



4-3 230 190 Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0-2 16 117



2-5 74 196 Gastonia Ashbrook 0-2 49 84



0-6 76 226 North Gaston 0-3 0 171



1-6 56 282

Friday’s games

Gastonia Ashbrook at Kings Mountain, 7:30

Gastonia Huss at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30

North Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30

Gastonia Forestview at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30

North Piedmont 3A





Conference All Statesville 1-0 33 13



7-0 302 127 West Rowan 1-0 31 7



4-3 160 109 China Grove Carson 1-0 35 14



2-5 115 216 East Rowan 0-1 7 31



2-5 175 229 South Iredell 0-1 13 33



2-5 123 232 North Iredell 0-1 14 35



0-7 66 242

Friday’s games

China Grove Carson at East Rowan, 7:30

North Iredell at Statesville, 7:30

South Iredell at West Rowan, 7:30

South Piedmont 3A





Conference All Northwest Cabarrus 2-0 99 42



7-0 309 99 Central Cabarrus 1-0 31 27



5-2 204 115 Concord Cox Mill 1-1 52 37



4-3 202 156 Kannapolis Brown 0-1 27 31



4-2 180 127 Concord Jay M. Robinson 0-1 35 62



1-6 93 282 Concord 0-1 0 45



0-7 64 295

Friday’s games

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Concord, 7:30

Kannapolis Brown at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Southern Carolina 3A





Conference All Weddington 3-0 142 0



7-0 290 40 Marvin Ridge 3-0 107 39



4-3 216 135 Monroe Parkwood 2-1 93 55



5-2 237 115 Charlotte Catholic 2-1 61 55 3-3 106 76 Monroe 1-2 72 96



4-3 229 176 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1-2 77 90



4-3 197 186 Unionville Piedmont 0-3 14 130



1-5 51 202 Indian Trail Sun Valley 0-3 6 107



1-6 68 227

Friday’s games

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Monroe, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30

Monroe Parkwood at Weddington, 7:30

Unionville Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30\u0009\u0009

Central Carolina 2A





Conference All Midway Oak Grove 5-0 215 62



7-0 325 64 Ledford 5-0 176 35



5-2 188 73 Salisbury 4-1 99 46



6-1 134 53 Thomasville 3-2 112 115



4-3 143 136 North Davidson 3-2 156 83



3-4 204 149 West Davidson 2-3 109 104



3-4 171 147 Central Davidson 1-4 61 119



3-4 178 146 East Davidson 1-4 43 162



1-6 58 195 South Rowan 1-4 90 188



1-6 124 284 Lexington 0-5 28 176



1-6 51 188

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at East Davidson, 7:30

Lexington at North Davidson, 7:30

Midway Oak Grove at West Davidson, 7:30

Salisbury at Ledford, 7:30

Thomasville at South Rowan, 7:30

Foothills 2A





Conference All Lenoir Hibriten 3-0 140 13



6-1 277 79 Valdese Draughn 3-1 164 113



5-3 300 248 West Iredell 2-1 101 77



4-3 207 152 Claremont Bunker Hill 2-1 50 69



3-4 102 183 East Burke 1-2 76 104



2-5 163 276 Morganton Patton 1-2 69 91



2-5 117 242 Newton Foard 1-3 99 145



1-7 151 287 West Caldwell 0-3 31 117



0-7 67 236

Friday’s games

Claremont Bunker Hill at East Burke, 7:30

Lenoir Hibriten at Valdese Draughn, 7:30

Morganton Patton at West Iredell, 7:30

Newton Foard at West Caldwell, 7:30

Rocky River 2A





Conference All West Stanly 1-0 49 21



6-0 272 66 Anson County 1-0 56 7



4-3 232 130 Mount Pleasant 0-0 0 0



3-4 161 245 Marshville Forest Hills 0-1 21 49



3-4 144 262 Montgomery Central 0-1 7 56



2-5 102 196

Friday’s games

Anson County at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

Marshville Forest Hills at Montgomery Central, 7:30

South Stanly at West Stanly, 7:30

South Fork 2A





Conference All North Lincoln 3-0 139 21



6-1 287 95 Newton-Conover 3-0 107 58



5-2 225 165 East Lincoln 2-1 65 65



6-1 223 107 Maiden 2-1 113 51



5-2 225 116 West Lincoln 1-2 76 78



5-2 307 128 Catawba Bandys 1-2 70 66



4-3 176 124 Lincolnton 0-3 19 79



2-5 72 120 Lake Norman Charter 0-3 6 167



1-6 94 301

Friday’s games

Catawba Bandys at East Lincoln, 7:30

Lincolnton at West Lincoln, 7:30

Maiden at North Llncoln, 7:30

Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 7:30

Southwestern 2A





Conference All Lawndale Burns 3-0 126 34



6-1 270 116 Shelby 3-0 156 20



6-1 323 117 R-S Central 2-1 77 86



5-3 216 218 Belmont South Point 1-1 82 36



3-4 166 124 Forest City Chase 0-2 25 96



5-2 253 120 East Rutherford 0-2 28 90



1-6 160 282 East Gaston 0-3 13 146



0-7 37 271

Friday’s games

East Rutherford at Belmont South Point, 7:30

Forest City Chase at East Gaston, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at Shelby, 7:30

Bye: R-S Central

Mountain Valley 1A-2A





Conference All Ashe County 3-0 114 68



4-3 218 213 Elkin 2-1 80 64



5-2 178 123 Wilkes Central 2-1 94 75



4-3 165 189 Alleghany 2-1 59 62



3-4 106 182 Boonville Starmount 1-2 72 58



4-3 187 180 North Wilkes 1-2 116 121



4-3 238 201 East Wilkes 1-2 98 134



2-5 171 309 West Wilkes 0-3 55 106



1-6 127 218

Friday’s games

Alleghany at East Wilkes, 7:30

Ashe County at Wilkes Central, 7:30

Boonville Starmount at West Wilkes, 7:30

Elkin at North Wilkes, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A





Conference All Bakersville Mitchell County 1-0 41 7



7-0 311 41 Polk County 1-0 50 6



7-0 264 54 Burnsville Mtn. Heritage 1-0 24 6



5-1 138 37 Avery County 0-1 6 24



4-3 243 178 Black Mountain Owen 0-1 7 41



3-3 79 125 Marshall Madison County 0-1 6 50



0-7 32 357

Friday’s games

Avery County at Marshall Madison County, 7:30

Bakersville Mitchell County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30

Polk County at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30

Southern Piedmont 1A





Conference All Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson 4-0 178 16



7-0 323 22 Bessemer City 4-0 140 62



4-3 150 196 Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch. 3-1 212 32



5-2 304 69 Commy. School of Davidson 3-2 128 109



4-3 182 162 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2-2 151 103



4-3 215 161 Monroe Union Academy 2-2 113 114



3-3 166 166 Cherryville 2-3 99 174



2-6 105 364 Gastonia Highland Tech 0-4 43 169



0-6 76 252 Christ the King 0-6 26 297



0-7 32 332

Friday’s games

Bessemer City at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Cherryville at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Yadkin Valley 1A





Conference All North Rowan 3-0 128 39



6-2 214 76 North Stanly 2-0 123 0



3-4 197 155 South Stanly 2-1 68 80



4-3 212 184 Albemarle 2-1 109 52



2-5 138 178 South Davidson 0-2 14 69



0-7 100 265 Chatham Central 0-2 9 129



0-7 124 372 North Moore 0-3 20 102



1-5 57 173

Friday’s games

Albemarle at North Stanly, 7:30

Chatham Central at North Rowan, 7:30

South Davidson at North Moore, 7:30

South Stanly at West Stanly, 7:30

Big South 4A (CISAA)





Conference All Charlotte Latin 1-0 17 14



7-0 233 54 Charlotte Country Day 1-1 42 42



7-1 252 125 Providence Day 1-1 42 33



5-2 182 70 Charlotte Christian 0-1 14 26



4-2 146 145

Friday’s games

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7

Arden Christ School at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Providence Day at Fayetteville Trinity Christian, 7

Piedmont Athletic





Conference All High Point Christian 2-0 99 20



6-2 300 97 Indian Trail Metrolina Chr. 2-0 83 23



5-3 285 180 Southlake Christian 1-1 49 76



6-2 256 210 Covenant Day 1-2 79 114



2-6 141 246 Cabarrus Warriors 0-3 69 146



1-6 111 318

Friday’s games

Cabarrus Warriors at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

High Point Christian at Southlake Christian, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Covenant Day, 7

Western Piedmont





Conference All Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 2-0 62 0



6-2 285 150 Asheville School 2-0 73 17



3-5 176 240 VC/NC Royals 1-2 33 46



2-4 90 145 Hickory Grove Christian 0-3 14 109



0-6 22 231

Friday’s games

Hickory Grove Christian at Covenant Day, 7

VC/NC Royals at Harrells Christian, 7

Saturday’s Game

Asheville School at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2

Pioneer Football League





Conference All Asheville Saints 6-0 204 32



7-0 229 52 Anderson (SC) Cavaliers 5-1 174 34



5-2 174 56 Cabarrus Stallions 3-2 72 89



3-3 84 109 Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders 1-6 36 197



1-7 36 199 Tennessee Silverbacks 0-7 20 168



1-7 34 196

Saturday’s games

Asheville Saints at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7

Cabarrus Stallions at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, 7

N.C. nonconference





All Hickory Hawks 4-4 169 135 Statesville Christian 2-4 112 151 Carolina Bearcats 2-5 156 228

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30

Winston-Salem Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 7:30

S.C. Region 3 5A





Conference All Clover 2-0 69 51



7-0 309 100 Rock Hill 1-0 30 0



5-2 180 92 Fort Mill Nation Ford 1-1 65 56



4-3 191 144 Rock Hill Northwestern 0-1 24 27



1-6 68 228 Fort Mill 0-2 14 68



1-7 92 264

Friday’s games

Clover at Rock Hill, 7:30

Rock Hill Northwestern at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30

Bye: Fort Mill

S.C. Region 3 4A





Conference All Rock Hill South Pointe 2-0 73 41



7-0 225 105 Columbia Ridge View 2-0 74 7



4-3 185 90 Blythewood Westwood 1-1 48 53



5-2 170 107 Lancaster 1-1 45 63



2-5 104 176 York 0-2 29 55



2-5 109 215 Richland Northeast 0-2 21 71



0-7 61 303

Friday’s games

Columbia Ridge View at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30

Rock Hill South Pointe at Richland Northeast, 7

York at Lancaster, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 3A





Conference All Chester 2-0 82 56



7-1 304 144 Winnsboro Fairfield Central 2-0 60 20



4-4 137 150 Camden 0-1 20 21



6-1 285 145 Indian Land 0-1 50 51



2-5 158 191 Columbia Keenan 0-2 6 73



3-5 148 259 Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 0-0 0 0



2-5 93 156

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

Chester at Camden, 7:30

Indian Land at Columbia Keenan, 7

Gastonia Forestview at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30

Bye: Winnsboro Fairfield Central

S.C. Region 6 3A





Conference All Aynor 2-0 96 57



6-0 259 126 Dillon 2-0 95 34



6-0 253 60 Lake City 2-0 55 34



4-2 140 140 Marion 0-2 43 95



4-2 193 115 Cheraw 0-2 48 79



4-3 163 169 Loris 0-2 34 72



1-6 110 215

Friday’s games

Cherw at Loris, 7:30

Dillon at Aynor, 7:30

Lake City at Marion, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A





Conference All Lancaster Buford 4-0 128 68



5-3 200 207 Kershaw Andrew Jackson 2-1 68 29



6-1 257 29 Bishopville Lee Central 2-1 88 67



5-2 188 115 Pageland Central 2-2 111 55



4-4 188 115 Kershaw North Central 1-2 48 98



5-2 188 115 Chesterfield 1-3 59 102



2-5 113 203 Richburg Lewisville 0-3 81 164



2-5 225 272

Friday’s games

Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw North Central, 7:30

Chesterfield at Pageland Central, 7:30

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30

Bye: Lancaster Buford

S.C. Region 2 1A





Conference All Lamar 0-0 0 0



5-2 298 128 Great Falls 0-0 0 0



4-3 194 176 Timmonsville 0-0 0 0



2-5 70 239 McBee 0-0 0 0



0-6 71 198

Friday’s games

Great Falls at McBee, 7:30

Timmonsville at Lamar, 7:30

Other S.C.





All Rock Hill Legion Collegiate 3-2 181 45

Saturday’s game

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, 7