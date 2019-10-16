Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Exclusive: Charlotte regional high school football standings, Friday’s schedule by league

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Mallard Creek

3-0

83

7



6-0-1

233

92

Hough

3-0

113

28



4-3

189

175

Vance

2-1

87

31



5-1

202

45

Lake Norman

1-2

26

69



4-3

150

148

West Charlotte

1-2

37

56



4-3

199

142

Hopewell

1-2

37

140



3-4

145

250

Mooresville

1-2

55

68



3-4

132

157

North Mecklenburg

0-3

54

82



1-6

131

272

Friday’s games

Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mallard Creek at Hopewell, 7

Mooresville at Lake Norman, 7:30

Vance at West Charlotte, 7

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Ardrey Kell

3-0

101

55



6-1

229

152

Olympic

3-0

83

31



6-2

209

166

Providence

2-1

92

54



3-5

137

219

West Mecklenburg

1-1

48

61



3-3

117

143

Harding

0-2

35

57



3-4

216

139

Berry Academy

0-2

22

73



1-5

90

210

South Mecklenburg

0-3

35

85



0-8

56

307

Friday’s games

Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg, 7

Harding at South Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at Ardrey Kell, 7

Bye: Providence

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Myers Park

3-0

152

20



7-0

372

44

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

3-0

119

19



6-1

276

101

Butler

2-1

62

52



4-3

148

147

Independence

2-1

71

60



4-3

218

165

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

1-2

60

74



4-3

175

123

Garinger

1-2

18

123



1-6

52

308

East Mecklenburg

0-3

21

79



1-6

54

211

Rocky River

0-3

27

103



0-7

65

193

Friday’s games

Butler at Independence, 7

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Myers Park, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Garinger, 7

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Richmond Senior

3-0

130

28



7-0

298

72

Scotland County

3-0

122

45



7-0

252

85

Southern Pines Pinecrest

2-1

65

42



6-1

250

85

Raeford Hoke County

2-1

69

35



5-2

156

114

Fayetteville Britt

1-2

112

118



5-2

232

162

Fayetteville Seventy-First

1-2

62

41



4-3

174

89

Lumberton

0-3

7

135



2-5

58

246

Pembroke Purnell Swett

0-3

6

129



0-7

25

232

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Britt at Pembroke Purnell Swett, 7:30

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Scotland County, 7:30

Lumberton at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30

Richmond Senior at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Boone Watauga

3-0

154

50



7-1

406

161

Morganton Freedom

2-1

116

77



5-3

341

214

Hickory

2-1

71

92



2-6

123

284

Hickory St. Stephens

1-1

40

55



4-3

151

180

South Caldwell

1-1

62

66



4-3

212

198

Alexander Central

0-2

52

88



4-3

246

203

Marion McDowell

0-3

31

98



1-6

92

204

Friday’s games

Boone Watauga at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30

Marion McDowell at Alexander Central, 7:30

Morganton Freedom at South Caldwell, 7:30

Bye: Hickory

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Boiling Springs Crest

3-0

125

42



6-2

271

183

Gastonia Huss

2-0

77

16



5-1

151

82

Kings Mountain

2-1

155

37



7-1

353

86

Gastonia Forestview

2-1

115

70



4-3

230

190

Cramerton Stuart Cramer

0-2

16

117



2-5

74

196

Gastonia Ashbrook

0-2

49

84



0-6

76

226

North Gaston

0-3

0

171



1-6

56

282

Friday’s games

Gastonia Ashbrook at Kings Mountain, 7:30

Gastonia Huss at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30

North Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30

Gastonia Forestview at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Statesville

1-0

33

13



7-0

302

127

West Rowan

1-0

31

7



4-3

160

109

China Grove Carson

1-0

35

14



2-5

115

216

East Rowan

0-1

7

31



2-5

175

229

South Iredell

0-1

13

33



2-5

123

232

North Iredell

0-1

14

35



0-7

66

242

Friday’s games

China Grove Carson at East Rowan, 7:30

North Iredell at Statesville, 7:30

South Iredell at West Rowan, 7:30

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Northwest Cabarrus

2-0

99

42



7-0

309

99

Central Cabarrus

1-0

31

27



5-2

204

115

Concord Cox Mill

1-1

52

37



4-3

202

156

Kannapolis Brown

0-1

27

31



4-2

180

127

Concord Jay M. Robinson

0-1

35

62



1-6

93

282

Concord

0-1

0

45



0-7

64

295

Friday’s games

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Concord, 7:30

Kannapolis Brown at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

\u0009\u0009

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Weddington

3-0

142

0



7-0

290

40

Marvin Ridge

3-0

107

39



4-3

216

135

Monroe Parkwood

2-1

93

55



5-2

237

115

Charlotte Catholic

2-1

61

55

3-3

106

76

Monroe

1-2

72

96



4-3

229

176

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

1-2

77

90



4-3

197

186

Unionville Piedmont

0-3

14

130



1-5

51

202

Indian Trail Sun Valley

0-3

6

107



1-6

68

227

Friday’s games

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Monroe, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30

Monroe Parkwood at Weddington, 7:30

Unionville Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30\u0009\u0009

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Midway Oak Grove

5-0

215

62



7-0

325

64

Ledford

5-0

176

35



5-2

188

73

Salisbury

4-1

99

46



6-1

134

53

Thomasville

3-2

112

115



4-3

143

136

North Davidson

3-2

156

83



3-4

204

149

West Davidson

2-3

109

104



3-4

171

147

Central Davidson

1-4

61

119



3-4

178

146

East Davidson

1-4

43

162



1-6

58

195

South Rowan

1-4

90

188



1-6

124

284

Lexington

0-5

28

176



1-6

51

188

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at East Davidson, 7:30

Lexington at North Davidson, 7:30

Midway Oak Grove at West Davidson, 7:30

Salisbury at Ledford, 7:30

Thomasville at South Rowan, 7:30

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Lenoir Hibriten

3-0

140

13



6-1

277

79

Valdese Draughn

3-1

164

113



5-3

300

248

West Iredell

2-1

101

77



4-3

207

152

Claremont Bunker Hill

2-1

50

69



3-4

102

183

East Burke

1-2

76

104



2-5

163

276

Morganton Patton

1-2

69

91



2-5

117

242

Newton Foard

1-3

99

145



1-7

151

287

West Caldwell

0-3

31

117



0-7

67

236

Friday’s games

Claremont Bunker Hill at East Burke, 7:30

Lenoir Hibriten at Valdese Draughn, 7:30

Morganton Patton at West Iredell, 7:30

Newton Foard at West Caldwell, 7:30

Rocky River 2A



Conference

All

West Stanly

1-0

49

21



6-0

272

66

Anson County

1-0

56

7



4-3

232

130

Mount Pleasant

0-0

0

0



3-4

161

245

Marshville Forest Hills

0-1

21

49



3-4

144

262

Montgomery Central

0-1

7

56



2-5

102

196

Friday’s games

Anson County at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

Marshville Forest Hills at Montgomery Central, 7:30

South Stanly at West Stanly, 7:30

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

North Lincoln

3-0

139

21



6-1

287

95

Newton-Conover

3-0

107

58



5-2

225

165

East Lincoln

2-1

65

65



6-1

223

107

Maiden

2-1

113

51



5-2

225

116

West Lincoln

1-2

76

78



5-2

307

128

Catawba Bandys

1-2

70

66



4-3

176

124

Lincolnton

0-3

19

79



2-5

72

120

Lake Norman Charter

0-3

6

167



1-6

94

301

Friday’s games

Catawba Bandys at East Lincoln, 7:30

Lincolnton at West Lincoln, 7:30

Maiden at North Llncoln, 7:30

Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 7:30

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Lawndale Burns

3-0

126

34



6-1

270

116

Shelby

3-0

156

20



6-1

323

117

R-S Central

2-1

77

86



5-3

216

218

Belmont South Point

1-1

82

36



3-4

166

124

Forest City Chase

0-2

25

96



5-2

253

120

East Rutherford

0-2

28

90



1-6

160

282

East Gaston

0-3

13

146



0-7

37

271

Friday’s games

East Rutherford at Belmont South Point, 7:30

Forest City Chase at East Gaston, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at Shelby, 7:30

Bye: R-S Central

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Ashe County

3-0

114

68



4-3

218

213

Elkin

2-1

80

64



5-2

178

123

Wilkes Central

2-1

94

75



4-3

165

189

Alleghany

2-1

59

62



3-4

106

182

Boonville Starmount

1-2

72

58



4-3

187

180

North Wilkes

1-2

116

121



4-3

238

201

East Wilkes

1-2

98

134



2-5

171

309

West Wilkes

0-3

55

106



1-6

127

218

Friday’s games

Alleghany at East Wilkes, 7:30

Ashe County at Wilkes Central, 7:30

Boonville Starmount at West Wilkes, 7:30

Elkin at North Wilkes, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Bakersville Mitchell County

1-0

41

7



7-0

311

41

Polk County

1-0

50

6



7-0

264

54

Burnsville Mtn. Heritage

1-0

24

6



5-1

138

37

Avery County

0-1

6

24



4-3

243

178

Black Mountain Owen

0-1

7

41



3-3

79

125

Marshall Madison County

0-1

6

50



0-7

32

357

Friday’s games

Avery County at Marshall Madison County, 7:30

Bakersville Mitchell County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30

Polk County at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson

4-0

178

16



7-0

323

22

Bessemer City

4-0

140

62



4-3

150

196

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.

3-1

212

32



5-2

304

69

Commy. School of Davidson

3-2

128

109



4-3

182

162

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

2-2

151

103



4-3

215

161

Monroe Union Academy

2-2

113

114



3-3

166

166

Cherryville

2-3

99

174



2-6

105

364

Gastonia Highland Tech

0-4

43

169



0-6

76

252

Christ the King

0-6

26

297



0-7

32

332

Friday’s games

Bessemer City at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Cherryville at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

North Rowan

3-0

128

39



6-2

214

76

North Stanly

2-0

123

0



3-4

197

155

South Stanly

2-1

68

80



4-3

212

184

Albemarle

2-1

109

52



2-5

138

178

South Davidson

0-2

14

69



0-7

100

265

Chatham Central

0-2

9

129



0-7

124

372

North Moore

0-3

20

102



1-5

57

173

Friday’s games

Albemarle at North Stanly, 7:30

Chatham Central at North Rowan, 7:30

South Davidson at North Moore, 7:30

South Stanly at West Stanly, 7:30

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Charlotte Latin

1-0

17

14



7-0

233

54

Charlotte Country Day

1-1

42

42



7-1

252

125

Providence Day

1-1

42

33



5-2

182

70

Charlotte Christian

0-1

14

26



4-2

146

145

Friday’s games

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7

Arden Christ School at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Providence Day at Fayetteville Trinity Christian, 7

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

High Point Christian

2-0

99

20



6-2

300

97

Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.

2-0

83

23



5-3

285

180

Southlake Christian

1-1

49

76



6-2

256

210

Covenant Day

1-2

79

114



2-6

141

246

Cabarrus Warriors

0-3

69

146



1-6

111

318

Friday’s games

Cabarrus Warriors at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

High Point Christian at Southlake Christian, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Covenant Day, 7

Western Piedmont



Conference

All

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

2-0

62

0



6-2

285

150

Asheville School

2-0

73

17



3-5

176

240

VC/NC Royals

1-2

33

46



2-4

90

145

Hickory Grove Christian

0-3

14

109



0-6

22

231

Friday’s games

Hickory Grove Christian at Covenant Day, 7

VC/NC Royals at Harrells Christian, 7

Saturday’s Game

Asheville School at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2

Pioneer Football League



Conference

All

Asheville Saints

6-0

204

32



7-0

229

52

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

5-1

174

34



5-2

174

56

Cabarrus Stallions

3-2

72

89



3-3

84

109

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders

1-6

36

197



1-7

36

199

Tennessee Silverbacks

0-7

20

168



1-7

34

196

Saturday’s games

Asheville Saints at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7

Cabarrus Stallions at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, 7

N.C. nonconference



All

Hickory Hawks

4-4

169

135

Statesville Christian

2-4

112

151

Carolina Bearcats

2-5

156

228

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30

Winston-Salem Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 7:30

S.C. Region 3 5A



Conference

All

Clover

2-0

69

51



7-0

309

100

Rock Hill

1-0

30

0



5-2

180

92

Fort Mill Nation Ford

1-1

65

56



4-3

191

144

Rock Hill Northwestern

0-1

24

27



1-6

68

228

Fort Mill

0-2

14

68



1-7

92

264

Friday’s games

Clover at Rock Hill, 7:30

Rock Hill Northwestern at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30

Bye: Fort Mill

S.C. Region 3 4A



Conference

All

Rock Hill South Pointe

2-0

73

41



7-0

225

105

Columbia Ridge View

2-0

74

7



4-3

185

90

Blythewood Westwood

1-1

48

53



5-2

170

107

Lancaster

1-1

45

63



2-5

104

176

York

0-2

29

55



2-5

109

215

Richland Northeast

0-2

21

71



0-7

61

303

Friday’s games

Columbia Ridge View at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30

Rock Hill South Pointe at Richland Northeast, 7

York at Lancaster, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 3A



Conference

All

Chester

2-0

82

56



7-1

304

144

Winnsboro Fairfield Central

2-0

60

20



4-4

137

150

Camden

0-1

20

21



6-1

285

145

Indian Land

0-1

50

51



2-5

158

191

Columbia Keenan

0-2

6

73



3-5

148

259

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-5

93

156

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

Chester at Camden, 7:30

Indian Land at Columbia Keenan, 7

Gastonia Forestview at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30

Bye: Winnsboro Fairfield Central

S.C. Region 6 3A



Conference

All

Aynor

2-0

96

57



6-0

259

126

Dillon

2-0

95

34



6-0

253

60

Lake City

2-0

55

34



4-2

140

140

Marion

0-2

43

95



4-2

193

115

Cheraw

0-2

48

79



4-3

163

169

Loris

0-2

34

72



1-6

110

215

Friday’s games

Cherw at Loris, 7:30

Dillon at Aynor, 7:30

Lake City at Marion, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A



Conference

All

Lancaster Buford

4-0

128

68



5-3

200

207

Kershaw Andrew Jackson

2-1

68

29



6-1

257

29

Bishopville Lee Central

2-1

88

67



5-2

188

115

Pageland Central

2-2

111

55



4-4

188

115

Kershaw North Central

1-2

48

98



5-2

188

115

Chesterfield

1-3

59

102



2-5

113

203

Richburg Lewisville

0-3

81

164



2-5

225

272

Friday’s games

Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw North Central, 7:30

Chesterfield at Pageland Central, 7:30

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30

Bye: Lancaster Buford

S.C. Region 2 1A



Conference

All

Lamar

0-0

0

0



5-2

298

128

Great Falls

0-0

0

0



4-3

194

176

Timmonsville

0-0

0

0



2-5

70

239

McBee

0-0

0

0



0-6

71

198

Friday’s games

Great Falls at McBee, 7:30

Timmonsville at Lamar, 7:30

Other S.C.



All

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

3-2

181

45

Saturday’s game

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, 7

  Comments  