Prep Insider Blog
Friday’s high school football schedule l 10.18.19
This week’s schedule
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Friday
I-Meck 4A
Hough (4-3, 3-0) at North Mecklenburg (1-6, 0-3), 7
Mallard Creek (6-0-1, 3-0) at Hopewell (3-4, 1-2), 7
Mooresville (3-4, 1-2) at Lake Norman (4-3, 1-2)
Vance (5-1, 2-1) at West Charlotte (4-3, 1-2), 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Berry Academy (1-5, 0-2) at West Mecklenburg (3-3, 1-1), 7
Harding (3-4, 0-2) at South Mecklenburg (0-8, 0-3), 7
Olympic (6-2, 3-0) at Ardrey Kell (6-1, 3-0), 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler (4-3, 2-1) at Independence (4-3, 2-1), 7
East Mecklenburg (1-6, 0-3) at Rocky River (0-7, 0-3), 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (6-1, 3-0) at Myers Park (7-0, 3-0), 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4-3, 1-2) at Garinger (1-6, 1-2), 7
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Latin (7-0, 1-0) at Charlotte Christian (4-2, 0-1), 7
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Britt (5-2, 1-2) at Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-7, 0-3)
Fayetteville Seventy-First (4-3, 1-2) at Scotland County (7-0, 3-0)
Lumberton (2-5, 0-3) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (6-1, 2-1)
Richmond Senior (7-0, 3-0) at Raeford Hoke County (5-2, 2-1)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Boone Watauga (7-1, 3-0) at Hickory St. Stephens (4-3, 1-1)
Marion McDowell (1-6, 0-3) at Alexander Central (4-3, 0-2)
Morganton Freedom (5-3, 2-1) at South Caldwell (4-3, 1-1)
Big South 3A
Gastonia Ashbrook (0-6, 0-2) at Kings Mountain (7-1, 2-1)
Gastonia Huss (5-1, 2-0) at Boiling Springs Crest (6-2, 3-0)
North Gaston (1-6, 0-3) at Cramerton Stuart Cramer (2-5, 0-2)
North Piedmont 3A
China Grove Carson (2-5, 1-0) at East Rowan (2-5, 0-1)
North Iredell (0-7, 0-1) at Statesville (7-0, 1-0)
South Iredell (2-5, 0-1) at West Rowan (4-3, 1-0)
South Piedmont 3A
Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-6, 0-1) at Concord (0-7, 0-1)
Kannapolis Brown (4-2, 0-1) at Concord Cox Mill (4-3, 1-1)
Northwest Cabarrus (7-0, 2-0) at Central Cabarrus (5-2, 1-0)
Southern Carolina 3A
Indian Trail Sun Valley (1-6, 0-3) at Monroe (4-3, 1-2)
Marvin Ridge (4-3, 3-0) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (4-3, 1-2)
Monroe Parkwood (5-2, 2-1) at Weddington (7-0, 3-0)
Unionville Piedmont (1-5, 0-3) at Charlotte Catholic (3-3, 2-1)
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Cabarrus Warriors (1-6, 0-3) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (5-3, 2-0)
High Point Christian (6-2, 2-0) at Southlake Christian (6-2, 1-1), 7
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson (3-4, 1-4) at East Davidson (1-6, 1-4)
Lexington (1-6, 0-5) at North Davidson (3-4, 3-2)
Midway Oak Grove (7-0, 5-0) at West Davidson (3-4, 2-3)
Salisbury (6-1, 4-1) at Ledford (5-2, 5-0)
Thomasville (4-3, 3-2) at South Rowan (1-6, 1-4)
Foothills 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill (3-4, 2-1) at East Burke (2-5, 1-2)
Lenoir Hibriten (6-1, 3-0) at Valdese Draughn (5-3, 3-1)
Morganton Patton (2-5, 1-2) at West Iredell (4-3, 2-1)
Newton Foard (1-7, 1-3) at West Caldwell (0-7, 0-3)
Rocky River 2A
Anson County (4-3, 1-0) at Mount Pleasant (3-4, 0-0)
Marshville Forest Hills (3-4, 0-1) at Montgomery Central (2-5, 0-1)
South Fork 2A
Catawba Bandys (4-3, 1-2) at East Lincoln (6-1, 2-1)
Lincolnton (2-5, 0-3) at West Lincoln (5-2, 1-2)
Maiden (5-2, 2-1) at North Lincoln (6-1, 3-0)
Newton-Conover (5-2, 3-0) at Lake Norman Charter (1-6, 0-3), 7
Southwestern 2A
East Rutherford (1-6, 0-2) at Belmont South Point (3-4, 1-1)
Forest City Chase (5-2, 0-2) at East Gaston (0-7, 0-3)
Lawndale Burns (6-1, 3-0) at Shelby (6-1, 3-0)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Allegheny County (3-4, 2-1) at East Wilkes (2-5, 1-2)
Ashe County (4-3, 3-0) at Wilkes Central (4-3, 2-1)
Boonville Starmount (4-3, 1-2) at West Wilkes (1-6, 0-3)
Elkin (5-2, 2-1) at North Wilkes (4-3, 1-2)
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County (4-3, 0-1) at Marshall Madison County (0-7, 0-1)
Bakersville Mitchell County (7-0, 1-0) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (5-1, 1-0)
Polk County (7-0, 1-0) at Black Mountain Owen (3-3, 0-1)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City (4-3, 4-0) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-3, 2-2)
Cherryville (2-6, 2-3) at Monroe Union Academy (3-3, 2-2)
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (7-0, 4-0) at Gastonia Highland Tech (0-6, 0-4)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (5-2, 3-1) vs. Community School of Davidson (4-3, 3-2), at Mallard Creek High, 7
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle (2-5, 2-1) at North Stanly (3-4, 2-0)
Chatham Central (0-7, 0-2) at North Rowan (6-2, 3-0)
South Davidson (0-7, 0-2) at North Moore (1-5, 0-3)
N.C. nonconference
Arden Christ School (4-2) at Charlotte Country Day (7-1), 7
Hickory Grove Christian (0-6) at Covenant Day (2-6), 7
Hickory Hawks (4-4) vs. Carolina Bearcats (2-5), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
Providence Day (5-2) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (5-1), 7
South Stanly (4-3) at West Stanly (6-0)
VC/NC Royals (2-4) at Harrells Christian (6-2), 7
Winston-Salem Quality Education (0-5) at Statesville Christian (2-4), 7
Interstate
Gastonia Forestview (4-3) at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-5)
S.C. Region 3 5A
Clover (7-0, 2-0) at Rock Hill (5-2, 1-0)
Rock Hill Northwestern (1-6, 0-1) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (4-3, 1-1)
S.C. Region 3 4A
Columbia Ridge View (4-3, 2-0) at Blythewood Westwood (5-2, 1-1)
Rock Hill South Pointe (7-0, 2-0) at Richland Northeast (0-7, 0-2)
York (2-5, 0-2) at Lancaster (2-5, 1-1)
S.C. Region 4 3A
Chester (7-1, 2-0) at Camden (6-1, 0-1)
Indian Land (2-5, 0-1) at Columbia Keenan (3-5, 0-2), 7
S.C. Region 6 3A
Cheraw (4-3, 0-2) at Loris (1-6, 0-2)
Dillon (6-0, 2-0) at Aynor (6-0, 2-0)
Lake City (4-2, 2-0) at Marion (4-2, 0-2)
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central (5-2, 2-1) at Kershaw North Central (5-2, 1-2)
Chesterfield (2-5, 1-3) at Pageland Central (4-4, 2-2)
Kershaw Andrew Jackson (6-1, 2-1) at Richburg Lewisville (2-5, 0-3)
S.C. Region 2 1A
Great Falls (4-3, 0-0) at McBee (0-6, 0-0)
Timmonsville (2-5, 0-0) at Lamar (5-2, 0-0)
Saturday
Western Piedmont
Asheville School (3-5, 2-0) at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (6-2, 2-0), 2
Pioneer Football League
Asheville Saints (7-0, 6-0) at Anderson Cavaliers (5-2, 5-1)
Cabarrus Stallions (3-3, 3-2) at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks (1-7, 0-7), 4:30
Nonconference
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (3-2) at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (1-7)
Comments