Friday’s high school football schedule l 10.18.19

This week’s schedule

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Friday

I-Meck 4A

Hough (4-3, 3-0) at North Mecklenburg (1-6, 0-3), 7

Mallard Creek (6-0-1, 3-0) at Hopewell (3-4, 1-2), 7

Mooresville (3-4, 1-2) at Lake Norman (4-3, 1-2)

Vance (5-1, 2-1) at West Charlotte (4-3, 1-2), 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Berry Academy (1-5, 0-2) at West Mecklenburg (3-3, 1-1), 7

Harding (3-4, 0-2) at South Mecklenburg (0-8, 0-3), 7

Olympic (6-2, 3-0) at Ardrey Kell (6-1, 3-0), 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler (4-3, 2-1) at Independence (4-3, 2-1), 7

East Mecklenburg (1-6, 0-3) at Rocky River (0-7, 0-3), 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (6-1, 3-0) at Myers Park (7-0, 3-0), 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4-3, 1-2) at Garinger (1-6, 1-2), 7

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Latin (7-0, 1-0) at Charlotte Christian (4-2, 0-1), 7

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Britt (5-2, 1-2) at Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-7, 0-3)

Fayetteville Seventy-First (4-3, 1-2) at Scotland County (7-0, 3-0)

Lumberton (2-5, 0-3) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (6-1, 2-1)

Richmond Senior (7-0, 3-0) at Raeford Hoke County (5-2, 2-1)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Boone Watauga (7-1, 3-0) at Hickory St. Stephens (4-3, 1-1)

Marion McDowell (1-6, 0-3) at Alexander Central (4-3, 0-2)

Morganton Freedom (5-3, 2-1) at South Caldwell (4-3, 1-1)

Big South 3A

Gastonia Ashbrook (0-6, 0-2) at Kings Mountain (7-1, 2-1)

Gastonia Huss (5-1, 2-0) at Boiling Springs Crest (6-2, 3-0)

North Gaston (1-6, 0-3) at Cramerton Stuart Cramer (2-5, 0-2)

North Piedmont 3A

China Grove Carson (2-5, 1-0) at East Rowan (2-5, 0-1)

North Iredell (0-7, 0-1) at Statesville (7-0, 1-0)

South Iredell (2-5, 0-1) at West Rowan (4-3, 1-0)

South Piedmont 3A

Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-6, 0-1) at Concord (0-7, 0-1)

Kannapolis Brown (4-2, 0-1) at Concord Cox Mill (4-3, 1-1)

Northwest Cabarrus (7-0, 2-0) at Central Cabarrus (5-2, 1-0)

Southern Carolina 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley (1-6, 0-3) at Monroe (4-3, 1-2)

Marvin Ridge (4-3, 3-0) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (4-3, 1-2)

Monroe Parkwood (5-2, 2-1) at Weddington (7-0, 3-0)

Unionville Piedmont (1-5, 0-3) at Charlotte Catholic (3-3, 2-1)

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Cabarrus Warriors (1-6, 0-3) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (5-3, 2-0)

High Point Christian (6-2, 2-0) at Southlake Christian (6-2, 1-1), 7

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson (3-4, 1-4) at East Davidson (1-6, 1-4)

Lexington (1-6, 0-5) at North Davidson (3-4, 3-2)

Midway Oak Grove (7-0, 5-0) at West Davidson (3-4, 2-3)

Salisbury (6-1, 4-1) at Ledford (5-2, 5-0)

Thomasville (4-3, 3-2) at South Rowan (1-6, 1-4)

Foothills 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill (3-4, 2-1) at East Burke (2-5, 1-2)

Lenoir Hibriten (6-1, 3-0) at Valdese Draughn (5-3, 3-1)

Morganton Patton (2-5, 1-2) at West Iredell (4-3, 2-1)

Newton Foard (1-7, 1-3) at West Caldwell (0-7, 0-3)

Rocky River 2A

Anson County (4-3, 1-0) at Mount Pleasant (3-4, 0-0)

Marshville Forest Hills (3-4, 0-1) at Montgomery Central (2-5, 0-1)

South Fork 2A

Catawba Bandys (4-3, 1-2) at East Lincoln (6-1, 2-1)

Lincolnton (2-5, 0-3) at West Lincoln (5-2, 1-2)

Maiden (5-2, 2-1) at North Lincoln (6-1, 3-0)

Newton-Conover (5-2, 3-0) at Lake Norman Charter (1-6, 0-3), 7

Southwestern 2A

East Rutherford (1-6, 0-2) at Belmont South Point (3-4, 1-1)

Forest City Chase (5-2, 0-2) at East Gaston (0-7, 0-3)

Lawndale Burns (6-1, 3-0) at Shelby (6-1, 3-0)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Allegheny County (3-4, 2-1) at East Wilkes (2-5, 1-2)

Ashe County (4-3, 3-0) at Wilkes Central (4-3, 2-1)

Boonville Starmount (4-3, 1-2) at West Wilkes (1-6, 0-3)

Elkin (5-2, 2-1) at North Wilkes (4-3, 1-2)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County (4-3, 0-1) at Marshall Madison County (0-7, 0-1)

Bakersville Mitchell County (7-0, 1-0) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (5-1, 1-0)

Polk County (7-0, 1-0) at Black Mountain Owen (3-3, 0-1)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City (4-3, 4-0) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-3, 2-2)

Cherryville (2-6, 2-3) at Monroe Union Academy (3-3, 2-2)

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (7-0, 4-0) at Gastonia Highland Tech (0-6, 0-4)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (5-2, 3-1) vs. Community School of Davidson (4-3, 3-2), at Mallard Creek High, 7

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle (2-5, 2-1) at North Stanly (3-4, 2-0)

Chatham Central (0-7, 0-2) at North Rowan (6-2, 3-0)

South Davidson (0-7, 0-2) at North Moore (1-5, 0-3)

N.C. nonconference

Arden Christ School (4-2) at Charlotte Country Day (7-1), 7

Hickory Grove Christian (0-6) at Covenant Day (2-6), 7

Hickory Hawks (4-4) vs. Carolina Bearcats (2-5), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Providence Day (5-2) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (5-1), 7

South Stanly (4-3) at West Stanly (6-0)

VC/NC Royals (2-4) at Harrells Christian (6-2), 7

Winston-Salem Quality Education (0-5) at Statesville Christian (2-4), 7

Interstate

Gastonia Forestview (4-3) at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-5)

S.C. Region 3 5A

Clover (7-0, 2-0) at Rock Hill (5-2, 1-0)

Rock Hill Northwestern (1-6, 0-1) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (4-3, 1-1)

S.C. Region 3 4A

Columbia Ridge View (4-3, 2-0) at Blythewood Westwood (5-2, 1-1)

Rock Hill South Pointe (7-0, 2-0) at Richland Northeast (0-7, 0-2)

York (2-5, 0-2) at Lancaster (2-5, 1-1)

S.C. Region 4 3A

Chester (7-1, 2-0) at Camden (6-1, 0-1)

Indian Land (2-5, 0-1) at Columbia Keenan (3-5, 0-2), 7

S.C. Region 6 3A

Cheraw (4-3, 0-2) at Loris (1-6, 0-2)

Dillon (6-0, 2-0) at Aynor (6-0, 2-0)

Lake City (4-2, 2-0) at Marion (4-2, 0-2)

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central (5-2, 2-1) at Kershaw North Central (5-2, 1-2)

Chesterfield (2-5, 1-3) at Pageland Central (4-4, 2-2)

Kershaw Andrew Jackson (6-1, 2-1) at Richburg Lewisville (2-5, 0-3)

S.C. Region 2 1A

Great Falls (4-3, 0-0) at McBee (0-6, 0-0)

Timmonsville (2-5, 0-0) at Lamar (5-2, 0-0)

Saturday

Western Piedmont

Asheville School (3-5, 2-0) at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (6-2, 2-0), 2

Pioneer Football League

Asheville Saints (7-0, 6-0) at Anderson Cavaliers (5-2, 5-1)

Cabarrus Stallions (3-3, 3-2) at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks (1-7, 0-7), 4:30

Nonconference

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (3-2) at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (1-7)

