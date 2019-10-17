Prep Insider Blog
Here are our picks for Friday’s high school football games
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
4-3
5-2
5-2
5-2
5-2
Season total
41-12
42-11
42-11
42-11
39-14
Vance
at West Charlotte
Vance
Vance
Vance
Vance
Vance
Olympic
at Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Hickory Ridge
at Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Charlotte Latin
at Charlotte Christian
Latin
Latin
Latin
Latin
Latin
NW Cabarrus
at Cent. Cabarrus
NW Cabarrus
NW Cabarrus
NW Cabarrus
NW Cabarrus
NW Cabarrus
Burns
at Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Burns
Shelby
Clover
at Rock Hill
Clover
Clover
Clover
Clover
Clover
Comments