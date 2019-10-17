Here are our picks for Friday’s high school football games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.





Langston Wertz Jay Edwards Sam Greiner Nate Wimberly No Limit Larry Last week 4-3 5-2 5-2 5-2 5-2 Season total 41-12 42-11 42-11 42-11 39-14 Vance at West Charlotte Vance Vance Vance Vance Vance Olympic at Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Hickory Ridge at Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Myers Park Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian Latin Latin Latin Latin Latin NW Cabarrus at Cent. Cabarrus NW Cabarrus NW Cabarrus NW Cabarrus NW Cabarrus NW Cabarrus Burns at Shelby Shelby Shelby Shelby Burns Shelby Clover at Rock Hill Clover Clover Clover Clover Clover