Here are our picks for Friday’s high school football games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

4-3

5-2

5-2

5-2

5-2

Season total

41-12

42-11

42-11

42-11

39-14

Vance

at West Charlotte

Vance

Vance

Vance

Vance

Vance

Olympic

at Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Hickory Ridge

at Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Charlotte Latin

at Charlotte Christian

Latin

Latin

Latin

Latin

Latin

NW Cabarrus

at Cent. Cabarrus

NW Cabarrus

NW Cabarrus

NW Cabarrus

NW Cabarrus

NW Cabarrus

Burns

at Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Burns

Shelby

Clover

at Rock Hill

Clover

Clover

Clover

Clover

Clover

