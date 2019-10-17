Richmond Senior RB, with late flurry, wins Charlotte Observer prep player of the week

The latest Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week, Richmond Senior’s Jaheim Covington, was in a distant third place after the first night of voting Monday.

That all quickly changed in the next few days. Covington, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior, ended up capturing nearly 60 percent of the vote.

“I was telling everybody to share it and vote and everybody was voting in class,” Covington said before practice Thursday. “I even had some teachers telling everyone in their class to vote, and they voted, too.”

Covington has had a big season for the Raiders, rushing for 636 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven games. He’s averaging more than eight yards per attempt. In a 59-28 win over Fayetteville Britt last week, Covington ran 13 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns.

He hopes to keep it going when Richmond (7-0, 3-0 Sandhills 4A), No. 3 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, plays at Hoke County (5-2, 2-1) Friday.

The Raiders are assured of their 33rd straight winning season, and Covington believes his team is ready to make a run at its first state title since 2008.

“The season is going great,” he said. “Everybody is doing what they’re supposed to do in the weight room, the classroom and on the field. It feels good. We’ve got a whole lot of people coming out to the games, and everybody has more faith in us this year.”