No. 1 Mallard Creek routs Hopewell

Coming into Friday’s game at Hopewell, the Mallard Creek Mavericks were named the new No. 1 team in 4A according to the Associated Press state high school football poll. The Mavericks celebrated the new ranking, beating Hopewell in impressive fashion 68-6.

The Mavericks exerted their dominance right from the start, outscoring the Titans 34-6 in the first quarter. Quarterback Dustin Noller threw three of his five touchdowns in the first quarter, with Elijah Metcalf on the receiving end of two of them (80 and 65 yards).

A.J. Davis-Ingram hauled in Noller’s third touchdown with a 15 yard catch. Metcalf led the team in receiving with 167 yards and two touchdowns. Quasean Holmes led the team on the ground with over 70 yards rushing, adding a two yard touchdown in the first quarter. Two-way player Trenton Simpson added a rushing score and was a menace on defense, recording two sacks.

Noller finished his five touchdown night in the second quarter, throwing a 15 yard touchdown to Jordan Marshall and a 65-yard touchdown to Kaleb Washington. In all, Noller finished with 252 passing yards and five touchdowns. Running back Brian Simpson punched in a one yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to aid Holmes and Simpson in the ground game.

In the second half, Xavier Brower came in for Noller and threw two touchdowns to finish off the scoring attack for the Mavericks.

Hopewell’s lone touchdown came from a 30 yard AJ Simpkins to Julian Gray touchdown pass as the first quarter ended.

While the Mavericks continue to dominate their competition, head coach Michael Palmieri stressed that he wants his team to stay the course and keep working on every facet of the game.

“We are still working on some things,”Palmieri said. “We had some stuff going on today that we had to take care of as a team and we did that. We have been 7-0 before. It’s nothing new so we gotta keep focusing on the things we need to do. The little things are the most important things.”

RECORDS: Mallard Creek (7-0-1, 4-0 conference) Hopewell (3-5, 1-3 conference)

THREE WHO MATTERED

Dustin Noller (Mallard Creek): The senior quarterback threw for 252 yards and five touchdowns, all coming in the first half. Noller sat the second half and Xavier Brower took over at quarterback.

Elijah Metcalf (Mallard Creek): The junior wide receiver caught two touchdowns in the first quarter (80 and 65 yards). Metcalf finished with 167 receiving yards in the game.

Trenton Simpson (Mallard Creek): Simpson contributed on both sides of the ball, recording two sacks and a rushing touchdown.

WORTH MENTIONING

Mallard Creek (4A) is currently ranked number one in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 and Associated Press Poll.

Mallard Creek has outscored their last four opponents by a combined score of 151-13

WHAT’S NEXT

Mallard Creek will host North Mecklenburg next Friday (10/25); Hopewell will travel to play Mooresville that same day.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

MC - Dustin Noller 80 yard pass to Elijah Metcalf (PAT GOOD)

MC - Dustin Noller 15 yard pass to A.J.Davis Ingram (PAT GOOD)

MC - Quasean Holmes 2 yard run (PAT NO GOOD)

MC - Trenton Simpson 10 yard run (PAT GOOD)

MC - Dustin Noller 65 yard pass to Elijah Metcalf (PAT GOOD)

HOPE - AJ Simpkin 30 yard pass to Julian Gray (PAT NO GOOD)

2nd Quarter

MC - Brian Robinson 1 yard run (PAT GOOD)

MC - Dustin Noller 15 yard pass to Jordan Marshall (PAT GOOD)

MC - Dustin Noller 65 yard pass to Kaleb Washington (PAT GOOD)

3rd Quarter

MC - Xavier Brower 20 yard touchdown pass to Omari Alexander (PAT GOOD)

4th Quarter

MC - Xavier Brower 50 yard touchdown pass (PAT NO GOOD)