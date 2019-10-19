South Meck’s Jenna Thompson wins NCHSAA 4A Western tennis regional

South Mecklenburg High’s Jenna Thompson won her fourth straight N.C. 4A Western Regional tennis championship Saturday at Ardrey Kell High School.

Next week, Thompson will try to become the fifth girls tennis player in the N.C. public school history to win four straight state championships.

Only four other N.C. public school girls’ players have won four state championships: Charlotte Catholic’s Laura Cowman (1989-92); Salisbury’s Julianne Treme (1993-96); Kings Mountain’s Jackie Houston (1993-96); and Brevard’s Britney Cloer (2003-06).

Saturday, Thompson qualified by winning four regional matches -- and losing only one game. She beat Myers Park’s Elyse Duley in the championship 6-0, 6-0.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In her high school career, Thompson is 62-0.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge’s Victoria Riabtseva beat South Mecklenburg’s Chloe Castain 6-4, 6-3 in the consolation final.

In doubles, Myers Park’s Halle Futch and Carson Weber beat Providence’s April Song and Sylvia Mihailescu 7-6, 6-1 in the final.

Women’s Tennis Individual Regional Tournament 4A West - Singles #1 Jenna Thompson (South Meck)























Jenna Thompson (SM)







Genevieve Moore (Butler)



(6-0, 6-0)







































Jenna Thompson (SM)



Saga Mohamed (East Meck)







(6-0, 6-0)











Hannah Biggers (SM)







Hannah Biggers (Ardrey Kell)



(6-0, 6-4)











































Jenna Thompson (SM) #4 Victoria Riabtseva (Porter Ridge)











(6-0, 6-1)







Victoria Riabtseva (PR)







Sophia Hinojosa (Providence)



(6-1, 6-0)







































Victoria Riabtseva (PR)



Gwyneth Fyre (S Caldwell))







(6-3, 6-1)











Ella Bumgardner (MP)







#5 Ella Bumgardner (Myers Park)



(6-0, 6-1)































































Jenna Thompson (SM) #6 Julia McMillan (Ardrey Kell)











(6-0, 6-0)







Julia McMillan (AK)







Loralei McSweeney (Butler)



(6-0, 6-0)







































Chloe Castain (SM)



Vivian Vassilski (Porter Ridge)







(6-1, 6-4)











Chloe Castain (SM)







#3 Chloe Castain (South Meck)



(3-6, 6-3, 6-4)











































Elyse Duley (MP) Zoe Wojnowich (Providence)











(6-3, 6-3)







Zoe Wojnowich (Providence)







Helen Mehreteab (East Meck)



(3-6, 6-1, 6-3)



















Elyse Duley (MP)















(6-1, 6-1)



Ysabella Villacorte (S Caldwell)























Elyse Duley (MP)







#2 Elyse Duley (Myers Park)







Consolation Round















Victoria Riabtseva (PR)



























































Victoria Riabtseva (PR)















(6-4, 6-3)











Chloe Castain (SM)





























































































































Doubles Results

Women’s Tennis Individual Regional Tournament 4A West - Doubles #1 Petrikis / Sams (Ardrey Kell)























Petrikis / Sams (AK)







Waters/Hessler (Hickory Ridge)



(6-0, 6-1)







































Petrikis / Sams (AK)



Welch /Dahlgren (Providence)







(6-1, 6-1)











Welch / Dahlgren (Providence)







Tran / Vassilski (Poter Ridge)



(6-4, 7-6)











































Petrikis / Sams (AK) #4 Barr / Basinger (Myers Park)











(6-4, 7-6)







Barr / Basinger (MP)







Hollowell /Busch (South Meck)



(6-0, 6-1)







































Barr / Basinger (MP)



Shaw/ Smith (McDowell)







(6-0, 6-0)











Shaw / Smith (McDowell)







#5 Barnes / Frier (Independence)



(6-1, 7-6)































































Futch / Weber (MP) #6 Geoghegan /Williams (Ardrey Kell)











6-4, 4-6, 6-3)







Geoghegan / Williams (AK)







Doherty/Tucker (Hickory Ridge)



(6-0, 6-1)







































Song / Mihailescu (Providence)



Jackson /Nee (East Meck)







(6-2, 6-0)











Song / Mihailescu (Providence)







#3 Song/Mihailescu (Providence)



(6-1, 6-1)











































Futch / Weber (MP) Bode/Austero (Butler)











(7-6, 6-1)







Lowe / Chavez (SM)







Lowe/Chavez (South Meck)



(6-0, 6-1)



















Futch / Weber (MP)















(6-0, 6-1)



Austin /Hagerty (S Caldwell)























Futch / Weber (MP)







#2 Futch /Weber (Myers Park)



(6-0, 6-0) Consolation Round















Barr / Basinger (MP)



























































Song / Mihailescu (Providence)















(6-4, 4-6, 6-3)











Song/Mihailescu (Providence)











































