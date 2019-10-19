Butler soccer stops Myers Park; Wednesday’s area fall sports results, scores, heroes

Butler High’s boys’ soccer team had a big crowd Wednesday, and the Bulldogs sent their fans home happy.

Butler beat Myers Park 3-1, taking sole possession of first place in the Southwestern 4A Conference.

The school decided to rally behind its soccer team, and the Butler High band, the varsity football team, and the Dog Pound student cheering section were among those on hand.

They saw their team vault in front 2-0 in the first half, on goals by Erick Rivas and Yoguin Arrugeta-Jimenez. Jordani Martinez assisted on the first goal, and Owen LaVenture got an assist on the second.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Myers Park cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second half on a goal by Mason Wood, but the Bulldogs got a cushion on Erick Gonzalez’ goal, with Arrugeta-Jimenez assisting.

Meanwhile, Butler goalkeeper Sulli Lewis made nine saves. Martin Godwin had seven saves for Myers Park.

The victory left Butler at 8-2 in the conference, with four matches remaining. Myers Park is 7-3, tied with Independence. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge and Indian Trail Porter Ridge are tied at 6-4.

Outstanding performers

Micah Crisco (East Burke boys’ soccer): Crisco, a senior, had a role in eight of his team’s goals in an 11-2 romp at Valdese Draughn. Crisco scored three goals and assisted on five.

Patrick Fenton (Charlotte Catholic boys’ soccer): Fenton had three goals and an assist as the Cougars edged Monroe Parkwood 4-3 and remained atop the Southern Carolina 3A Conference.

Griffin Klebba (Hough boys’ soccer): Klebba, a sophomore, scored three goals as the Huskies rallied to beat Lake Norman 6-3.

Jonna Strange (North Iredell girls’ cross-country): Strange, a senior, finished 2½ minutes ahead of the second-place runner in the North Piedmont 3A Conference Championship meet.

Cross-country

FOOTHILLS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

East Burke’s boys and girls swept the team championships in the meet, run at River Bend Middle School.

In the boys’ race, Newton Foard’s Ben Trimm finished first, in a time of 17 minutes 29.2 seconds for 5 kilometers (3.1 miles). Valdese Draugh’s Tommy Blackwell was second, 17 seconds behind, with Morganton patton’s Finn Rigsbee third.

Draughn was second and Fred T. Foard third behind East Burke.

The girls’ winner was Foard’s Karina Coulter, in 21:03. Patton’s Calli Westra was second, 44 seconds behind, with Patton’s Ella Evans third. Patton was second and Foard third among the eight conference teams.

Runners of the year were Trimm and Coulter. Coaches of the year were East Burke’s A.J. Schwangert (boys) and Heather Ramsey (girls).

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A CHAMPIONSHIPS

The West Rowan boys and China Grove Carson girls won team championships in the meet, run at Salisbury Community Park.

Top finisher among the boys was Carson’s Zac Barbee (17:19.1), followed by North Iredell’s Patrick Mahaffey (17:54.2) and West Rowan’s Luke Harrison.

Team scores: West Rowan 31; Jesse Carson 43; North Iredell 93; East Rowan 96; South Iredell 101; Statesville 168.

Standout distance runner Jonna Strange of North Iredell was the runaway girls’ winner. Her time of 18:22.1 was nearly 2½ minutes faster than second-place Taylor Conrad of Jesse Carson. East Rowan’s Adalie Harrison ran third.

Team scores: Jesse Carson 29; South Iredell 76; North Iredell 84; South Iredell 87; East Rowan 110; West Rowan 130.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 6, Lake Norman 3: This match was tied 2-2 at the half. Griffin Klebba’s three goals led the Huskies, and Josh Hummel added a goal and two assists.

North Mecklenburg 4, Hopewell 0

SO MECK 7 4A

Harding 3, Berry Academy 1

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 5, Garinger 3: The Eagles snapped a six-match losing streak.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7, Rocky River 0: Adam Sorensen (three goals) and Max Gaither (two goals) led the Ragin’ Bulls.

Independence 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2: The Patriots improved to 7-3 in the conference, good for a second-place tie with Myers Park. Porter Ridge fell to 6-4.

SANDHILLS 4A

Raeford Hoke County 3, Fayetteville Britt 2

Richmond Senior 2, Lumberton 1 (OT): The Raiders scored in the first overtime and improved to 7-5 in the conference.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 5, Morganton Freedom 0

South Caldwell 9, Marion McDowell 1: The host Spartans outscored the Titans 7-0 in the second half.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Ashbrook 7, Boiling Springs Crest 3: The Green Wave outscored the Chargers 5-1 in the second half and improved to 6-2 in the conference.

Gastonia Forestview 9, North Gaston 0: The Jaguars improved to 8-1 in the conference.

Kings Mountain 3, Gastonia Huss 2: The Mountaineers battled back from a 1-0 halftime deficit, with Danny Corley, Josh Visoso and Christian Quevedo-Jones each scoring goals.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

North Iredell 7, China Grove Carson 2: North Iredell built a 4-0 halftime lead and cruised. Froylan Luna and Juan Nieto each had two goals and an assist.

West Rowan 7, East Rowan 1: Joseph Turcios (two goals, one assist), Michael Leon (one goal, three assists) and Luis Vasquez (one goal, one assist) led the Falcons. Mario Garrido-Lecca scored for East Rowan.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 4, Monroe Parkwood 3: Patrick Fenton’s three goals paced the Cougar attack. Ryan Parsons scored the other goal.

Monroe 5, Unionville Piedmont 3: The Redhawks outscored the Panthers 3-1 in the second half.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 5, Central Davidson 4

Midway Oak Grove 1, Salisbury 0: The Hornets ran into a hot goalkeeper, as Oak Grove’s Gabe Rodriguez made 11 saves.

North Davidson 4, Thomasville 0

West Davidson 2, South Rowan 0

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 11, Valdese Draughn 2: Micah Crisco, Anthony Thao and Brandon Cuellar each had three-goal hat tricks for the Cavaliers.

Lenoir Hibriten 4, Morganton Patton 0: Jacob Norwood (two goals) and David Franquiz (one goal, one assist) led the Panthers.

West Iredell 2, Newton Foard 0: West Iredell (6-4 in conference) upset the league-leading Tigers (8-2)

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 4, Montgomery Central 0: The Yellow Jackets (7-0 in conference) opened up a two-game lead over the Grizzlies (5-2).

Mount Pleasant 7, Anson County 1

West Stanly 1, Monroe Central Academy 1 (West Stanly won 4-3 on PK’s)

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 5, North Lincoln 4: The undefeated Mustangs (10-0 in conference) got a scare from the visiting Knights (5-5). Chase Gilley had three goals and an assist, Pearson Cunningham scored a goal, and North Lincoln had an own-goal. Blake Swanson had two assists, but the Knights held high-scoring Logan Gilley to one assist. Nathan Brown scored twice, and Carter Sliwoski and Samari Collins each had one goal for North Lincoln.

Lake Norman Charter 5, Maiden 0

Lincolnton 3, Catawba Bandys 1

Newton-Conover 5, West Lincoln 1: The Red Devils (9-1) remained second in the conference.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Lawndale Burns 4, East Rutherford 3

Shelby 4, Forest City Chase 0: The Golden Lions (15-0-2, 9-0) remained atop the conference.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

West Wilkes 8, Alleghany 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Avery County 1, Marshall Madison County 1

Black Mountain Owen 5, Polk County 5 (Polk County won 4-2 on PK’s)

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 9, Bakersville Mitchell County 3

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 9, Bradford Prep 0: Cade Owens’ three goals led the Spartans, and A.J. Webb added a goal and an assist.

Monroe Union Academy 10, Concord Carolina International 1: Johnathan Gallego scored three times and had a pair of assists, and Gaston Moise had two goals and four assists. Eric Parrish added a pair of goals.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 5, Queens Grant Charter 0: Robbie Janiczek scored two goals, and Calvin Brownewell added a goal and an assist for the Pride.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Christ the King 9, Bessemer City 0: Christ the King remained atop the conference, at 9-0, scoring eight times in the first half.

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 2: Trevlyn Riggs scored all of Thomas Jefferson’s goals.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 10, Albemarle 1: Gray Stone Day, ranked No. 4 in 1A by Maxpreps, ran its conference record to 11-0.

South Stanly 4, North Stanly 0: Senior Zack Harwood scored two goals, and a pair of freshmen -- Ethan Harrison and Jonathan Ruiz -- each added a single score.

Girls’ volleyball

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 3, Morganton Freedom 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-21)

Boone Watauga 3, Hickory 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-21): Rebekah Farthing’s 16 kills led the Pioneers. Brooke Byrd added 15 kills.

Marion McDowell 3, South Caldwell 2

FOOTHILLS 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill 3, West Caldwell 0 (25-6, 25-6, 25-8)

Morganton Patton 3, Lenoir Hibriten 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-17)

Newton Foard 3, West Iredell 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-14): The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in 2A by Maxpreps, improved to 14-0 in the conference and dropped West Iredell to 10-4.

Valdese Draughn 3, East Burke 1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22): Kirsten Powell had 27 kills, three aces and six digs for Draughn, and Chloe Gary added 40 assists. Graleigh Hildebran had 20 digs and 22 assists for East Burke.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Gaston 3, East Rutherford 2 (25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 15-6)

R-S Central 3, Forest City Chase 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-5): Makenzi Searcy’s 18 kills and Katlyn Holland’s 28 assists paced the Hilltoppers.

Shelby 3, Belmont South Point 1 (25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15)

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT A

Lincoln Charter 3, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-17): Lincoln Charter improved to 12-0 in the conference.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, North Moore 1

North Stanly 3, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-13): Taegan Lowder had 14 kills, and Brinn Kimrey totaled 17 digs for the Comets.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill Nation Ford 3, Rock Hill Northwestern 0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-11): The Falcons are 7-0 in the conference and ranked No. 1 in the state.

NONCONFERENCE

China Grove Carson 3, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1 (21-25, 25-13, 25-2, 25-17): The Cougars (18-5) rallied from an early deficit and downed the Ragin’ Bulls (15-9).

East Rowan 3, Central Davidson 2 (25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 19-25, 15-8)

Unionville Piedmont 3, Monroe Union Academy 0

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.