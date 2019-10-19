3 CMS teams finish perfect volleyball seasons; Thursday’s fall sports scores, JV football

Hough, Providence and Myers Park closed out undefeated conference seasons Thursday, as each team won its final regular-season girls’ volleyball match.

Hough finished a 14-0 I-Meck 4A campaign by blanking Vance 3-0.

Providence capped a 12-0 campaign in the SoMeck 7 4A by downing Ardrey Kell 3-1. The Knights would have gained a first-place tie if they had beaten Providence.

Myers Park finished 14-0 in the Southwestern 4A by sweeping Independence 3-0.

Conference tournaments are scheduled next week in many of the Charlotte area’s leagues, and the state playoffs begin the following week.

I-Meck 4A: Hough beat Vance 25-12, 25-8 and 25-12.

Mallard Creek (12-2) took second place with its 3-1 victory (25-12, 19-25, 25-17, 25-15) at Mooresville.

Lake Norman (11-3) swept North Mecklenburg 3-0 (25-5, 25-18, 25-16) and finished third.

SoMeck 7 4A: Providence dropped the first set to Ardrey Kell 25-19, but the Panthers rallied with 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 victories. Ava LaPata (26 assists) and Gabby LaPata (15 assists) led the defense.

South Mecklenburg (8-4) took third place by sweeping West Mecklenburg 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-9). In the other match, Berry Academy blanked Harding 3-0.

Southwestern 4A: Myers Park downed Independence 25-8, 25-13 and 25-22 in the three sets.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge and Indian Trail Porter Ridge shared second place at 11-3. Porter Ridge forced the tie with a 3-2 victory over Hickory Ridge.

The Pirates won the opening sets 31-29 and 25-15, but Hickory Ridge battled back with 25-15 and 27-25 victories. Porter Ridge captured the match with a 15-9 win in the fifth set. Reilly Donoghue led the Pirates with 18 kills, three aces and 17 digs.Tyler Anderson had 36 digs.

Butler edged East Mecklenburg 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-18, 25-22), and Rocky River swept Garinger 3-0 in the other matches.

Outstanding performers

Liberty Harris (Lake Norman Charter girls’ volleyball): Harris had 17 kills and 26 digs as her team blanked West Lilncoln 3-0.

Katie Jamerson (Marvin Ridge girls’ volleyball): Jamerson, a junior, had 40 assists and 11 digs in her team’s 3-1 victory over Charlotte Catholic, giving Marvin Ridge a 14-0 Southern Carolina 3A Conference season.

Anaiah Jones (Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter girls’ volleyball): Jones, a junior, had 22 kills and three aces as her team edged Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3-2.

Steven Lozano (Concord boys’ soccer): Lozano, a junior, scored twice as the Spiders edged Concord Jay M. Robinson 2-1 and remained atop the South Piedmont 3A Conference standings.

Destiny Stewart (Providence girls’ volleyball): Stewart’s 10 kills helped the Panthers down Ardrey Kell 3-1 and win the SoMeck 7 4A regular-season title.

JV football

I-MECK 4A

Hough 35, North Mecklenburg 21

Lake Norman 14, Mooresville 13

Mallard Creek 50, Hopewell 2

Vance 14, West Charlotte 0

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 30, Olympic 0

Harding 14, South Mecklenburg 7

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 34, Independence 20

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 21, Raeford Hoke County 6

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 38, Marion McDowell 6

Boone Watauga 26, Hickory St. Stephens 12

Morganton Freedom def. South Caldwell, score not available

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 36, East Rowan 16

South Iredell 35, West Rowan 34 (OT)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Kannapolis Brown 22, Concord Cox Mill 14

Northwest Cabarrus 28, Central Cabarrus 22

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic def. Unionville Piedmont, score not available

Marvin Ridge def. Waxhaw Cuthbertson, score not available

Weddington 22, Monroe Parkwood 16

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 10, Salisbury 0

South Rowan 22, Thomasville 14

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 30, Valdese Draughn 6

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Mount Pleasant 16, Anson County 6

SOUTH FORK 2A

Newton-Conover 20, Lake Norman Charter 14 (OT)

West Lincoln 40, Lincolnton 6

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 14, East Rutherford 0

Lawndale Burns 25, Shelby 14

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Stanly 21, Albemarle 0

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Clover 12, Rock Hill 0

Rock Hill Northwestern 28, Fort Mill Nation Ford 21

S.C. REGION 3 4A

York 33, Lancaster 0

S.C. REGION 4 3A

Chester 14, Camden 8

Indian Land 21, Columbia Keenan 8

NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte latin 44, Southlake Christian 18

Indian Trail Sun Valley 26, Fort Mill 12

Monroe Central Academy 14, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 7

Boys’ soccer

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Concord First Assembly 4, Asheville Carolina Day 1: The sixth-seeded Eagles improved to 14-6 and will play Saturday at No. 3 seed Forsyth Country Day.

Davidson Day 3, Statesville Christian 1: The unseeded Patriots next play Saturday at No. 3 seed Wayne Country Day.

Gaston Christian 2, Cary Christian 0: Fifth-seeded Gaston Christian (11-6) advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal at fourth seed Wilmington Coastal Christian.

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Hickory Christian 3, Raleigh Friendship Christian 2: Garrison Mullis and Dylan Morrison each had a goal and an assist, as Hickory Christian moved into the quarterfinals -- and a match Saturday at Fayetteville Academy.

Hickory University Christian 3, Trinity of Durham-Chapel Hill 1: University Christian (12-5) advanced to a Saturday semifinal at top-seeded High Point Westchester Country Day.

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 2, Ardrey Kell 0: The Panthers (7-1) won a key conference match, dropping the Knights to 5-3.

South Mecklenburg 9, West Mecklenburg 0: Adam Charlton had three goals and two assists for the Sabres. Zack Nnaji added two goals, and Juan Esquival had four assists.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 3, Lumberton 1

Pembroke Purnell Swett 5, Fayetteville Seventy-First 2

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 2, Hickory 0: Goalkeeper Reilly Riddle made seven saves in recording a clean sheet, as the Pioneers (8-1) opened a two-game lead over the Red Tornadoes (6-3). David Sprague scored both Watauga goals.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 3, West Rowan 0

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 2, Northwest Cabarrus 1: Christopher Cabrera-Pastrana scored for the Vikings, who also tallied on a Northwest Cabarrus own goal.

Concord 2, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: Steven Lozano’s two goals led the Spiders, who remained atop the conference at 10-1.

Kannapolis Brown 4, Concord Cox Mill 0: The Wonders improved to 9-2 in the conference, remaining one game behind Concord.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Weddington 7, Unionville Piedmont 0: Weston McKenzie (one goals, three assists) and Reid Stevens (two goals) led the Warrior attack.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 7, East Gaston 3

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 2, Cherryville 0

NONCONFERENCE

Enka 3, Kings Mountain 0

Hickory St. Stephens 2, Asheville 0

Girls’ field hockey

Hough 4, South Mecklenburg 0: The Huskies closed the regular season with a victory, as Sarah Lowhan had two goals and an assist.

Girls’ volleyball

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

North Raleigh Christian 3, Providence Day 0 (25-4, 25-15, 25-7): The Chargers fell to the tournament’s top seed and closed with a 10-9 record.

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Asheville Christian 3, Hickory Grove Christian 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-11): Hickory Grove finished 13-11.

High Point Christian 3, Carmel Christian 1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18): The Lions finished with a 10-10 record.

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Hickory Christian 3, Statesville Christian 1 (9-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-12): Hickory Christian advances to a 2:30 p.m. Saturday quarterfinal match at No. 1 seed Gaston Day.

NCISAA 1A PLAYOFFS

Sanford Grace Christian 3, Victory Christian 0: Victory Christian finished with a 12-6 record.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1

Lumberton 3, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0

Richmond Senior 3, Scotland County 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-18): The Raiders won this neighborhood rivalry, behind Jadyn Johnson (10 kills, three aces), Layne Maultsby (22 digs) and Georgia Anderson (10 kills).

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Raeford Hoke County 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 3, Kings Mountain 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-15): This bitter Cleveland County sports rivalry produced the conference champion, as the Chargers finished 12-0 and Kings Mountain slid to 10-2. Mackenzie Hayes led Crest with 15 kills and 23 assists, and Kamryn Spangler had 20 digs. Kyann Crocker had 13 digs for the Mountaineers.

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Gastonia Forestview 1

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

North Iredell 3, East Rowan 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-15)

South Iredell 3, China Grove Carson 2: The Vikings took second place in the conference at 8-2.

West Rowan 3, Statesville 0 (25-11, 25-23, 25-12): The victory gave the Falcons a 10-0 conference record.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 3, Kannapolis Brown 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-15): The Chargers finished 15-0 in the conference.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Concord 1 (25-14, 25-10, 18-25, 25-12): Kaitlyn Johnson had 16 digs for the Bulldogs, who finished second to Cox Mill with a 12-3 mark.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Unionville Piedmont 0 925-17, 25-15, 25-17): The Spartans finished 11-3, good for a second-place tie with Weddington.

Marvin Ridge 3, Charlotte Catholic 1 (25-22, 25-14, 15-25, 25-16): The Mavericks completed a 14-0 conference season, with Mac Russ (12 kills) and Alicia Davis (14 kills, three aces, 13 digs) leading the attack.

Monroe Parkwood 3, Monroe 0

Weddington 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1 (25-23, 19-25, 30-28, 25-15): The Warriors (11-3) were pushed by the Cavaliers but prevailed for a victory that gave them a share of second place.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 3, West Davidson 1

Ledford 3, North Davidson 2

Midway Oak Grove 3, East Davidson 1

South Rowan 3, Salisbury 0 (25-7, 26-24, 25-12): The Raiders closed a perfect (18-0) conference season. Anna Rymer (25 assists, 13 kills), Kira Rymer (21 kills, five aces) and Payton Black (21 assists) led the way.

Thomasville 3, Lexington 0

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Anson County 3, Marshville Forest Hills 1 925-16, 22-25, 25-1, 25-18): The Bearcats finished 6-4 in the conference, tied for second with Mount Pleasant.

Montgomery Central 3, Monroe Central Academy 1 (23-25, 25-5, 25-15, 25-18)

West Stanly 3, Mount Pleasant 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-21): The Colts closed a perfect (10-0) conference season.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 3, North Lincoln 2 (20-25, 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 20-18)

East Lincoln 3, Newton-Conover 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-22): Gabby Leach (10 kills) and Kaylee Spees (14 digs) led the Mustangs.

Lake Norman Charter 3, West Lincoln 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-14):Mikayla Martin had 19 assists for the victorious Knights.

Maiden 3, Lincolnton 0 (25-15, 25-5, 25-6): The Blue Devils closed league play at 13-1, as regular-season champions.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 3, North Wilkes

East Wilkes 3, Elkin 0

Wilkes Central 3, Boonville Starmount 0

West Wilkes 3, Ashe County 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-14)

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Avery County 3, Bakersville Mitchell County 1 (19-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19)

Black Mountain Owen 3, Marshall Madison County 0

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 3, Concord Carolina International 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-13): Loren Johnson had nine kills and 10 digs for the victors.

Monroe Union Academy 3, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0 (25-23, 25-17, 26-24)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2 (25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 15-5): Kaylen McClinton totaled 53 assists for the Raptors.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Lincoln Charter 3, Christ the King 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-16): The host Eagles improved to 12-0 in the conference and dropped Christ the King to 10-2. Kate Tuschong had 30 assists for Christ the King.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, South Davidson 0

South Stanly 3, Albemarle 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-11)

S.C. REGION 3 4A

Blythewood Westwood 3, Richland Northeast 0

Columbia Ridge View 3, Rock Hill South Pointe 2 (21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 16-25, 18-16)

S.C. REGION 4 3A

Camden 3, Columbia Keenan 0

Indian Land 3, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-11): The Warriors wrapped up the conference championship with a 10-0 record.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.