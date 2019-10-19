NCHSAA, NCISAA high school playoff scores, pairings

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Class 4A

First round

West

Hough 6, West Forsyth 0

Greensboro Page 6, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0

Lake Norman 5, Northwest Guilford 1

Pfafftown Reagan 6, Mooresville 3

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 5, South Caldwell 2

Myers Park 5, Providence 0

South Mecklenburg 9, Independence 0

Ardrey Kell 9, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0

East

Rolesville 6, New Bern 0

Raleigh Broughton 6, Apex Friendship 0

Raleigh Wakefield 6, Fayetteville Pine Forest 0

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 5, Wilmington Hoggard 4

Apex 5, Cary Green Level 0

Cary Panther Creek 6, Fayetteville Britt 0

Apex Green Hope 6, Holly Springs 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 5, Raleigh Enloe 3

Tuesday’s second round

West

Hough (10-1) at Greensboro Page (11-1)

Lake Norman (11-2) at Pfafftown Reagan (13-0)

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (12-2) at Myers Park (12-0)

South Mecklenburg (9-6) at Ardrey Kell (14-1)

East

Rolesville (10-1) at Raleigh Broughton (13-0)

Raleigh Wakefield (10-3) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (18-3)

Cary Panther Creek (14-3) at Apex (14-1)

Southern Pines Pinecrest (15-2) at Cary Green Hope (16-0)

Class 3A

First round

West

China Grove Carson 8, Southern Alamance 1

Concord 6, Southwest Guilford 0

Concord Cox Mill 6, South Iredell 1

Montgomery Central (9-2) at Burlington Williams (12-1), to be played Monday

Boone Watauga def. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, forfeit

Weddington 5, Skyland Roberson 1

West Henderson 5, Gastonia Forestview 4

Charlotte Catholic 6, Asheville 0

East

Greenville Rose 6, Wilson Fike 3

Fayetteville Cape Fear 6, Clayton 3

Jacksonville 6, Clayton Cleveland 3

Wilmington New Hanover 6, Rocky Mount 0

East Chapel Hill 8, Wentworth Rockingham 0

Eastern Alamance 6, Erwin Triton 0

Fayetteville Sanford 6, Northern Guilford 3

Chapel Hill 5, Cameron Union Pines 1

Tuesday’s second round

West

Concord (9-5) at China Grove Carson (16-0)

Concord Cox Mill (12-2) vs. Burlington Williams-Montgomery Central winner

Weddington (17-2) at Boone Watauga (10-0)

West Henderson (17-3) at Charlotte Catholic (17-0)

East

Fayetteville Cape Fear (13-1) at Greenville Rose (12-2)

Jacksonville (12-2) at Wilmington New Hanover (18-0)

East Chapel Hill (14-2) at Eastern Alamance (11-0)

Chapel Hill (14-3) at Fayetteville Sanford (12-1)

Class 2A

First round

West

Midway Oak Grove 8, Mount Pleasant 1

East Bend Forbush 5, North Davidson 4

West Wilkes 8, West Stokes 1

Salisbury 6, Lawndale Burns 0

Newton Foard 6, Belmont South Point 1

Lake Norman Charter 5, Black Mountain Owen 1

Hendersonville 9, Valdese Draughn 0

Maiden 5, Canton Pisgah 4

East

Clinton 6, North Johnston 0

Carrboro 5, Greene Central 4

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6, West Bladen 0

Newport Croatan 9, Wilson Beddingfield 0

N.C. School of Science and Math 6, East Duplin 0

Trinity Wheatmore 6, Mayodan McMichael 0

Durham School of the Arts 9, Goldsboro 0

South Columbus 7, Bunn 1

Tuesday’s second round

West

Midway Oak Grove (13-2) at East Bend Forbush (14-3)

West Wilkes (13-2) at Salisbury (13-0)

Lake Norman Charter (10-3) at Newton Foard (15-0)

Maiden (10-3) at Hendersonville (15-0)

East

Carrboro (9-4) at Clinton (16-1)

Kill Devil Hills First Flight (9-2) at Newport Croatan (18-0)

Trinity Wheatmore (16-2) at N.C. School of Science and Math (11-0)

South Columbus (10-3) at Durham School of the Arts (15-2)

Class 1A

First round

West

Mount Airy 5, North Stanly 4

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Chatham Central 5, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 4

East Wilkes 6, East Surry 3

East

Chatham Charter 9, Martin Riverside 0

Durham Research Triangle 6, East Columbus 1

Wake Forest Franklin Academy 9, Jones Senior 0

Lejeune 6, Rosewood 3

Tuesday’s second round

West

Mount Airy (14-4) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (18-0)

Lincoln Charter (11-0) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (11-0)

Chatham Central (17-3-1) at Polk County (9-4)

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (13-1) at East Wilkes (17-1)

NCISAA PLAYOFFS

BOYS’ SOCCER

Class 4A

Friday’s quarterfinals

Charlotte Latin 2, Providence Day 1

Raleigh Ravenscroft 1, High Point Wesleyan 0

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 4, Wake Christian 1

Durham Academy 1, Covenant Day 1 (DA 4-2 PKs)

Semifinals, Tuesday, Oct 22

Rabun Gap at Durham Academy

HP Wesleyn at Charlotte Latin

Class 3A

Thursday’s second round

Asheville School 5, High Point Christian 1

Gaston Christian 2, Cary Christian 0

Concord First Assembly 4, Asheville Carolina Day 1

Erwin Cape Fear Academy 7, Kinston Arendell Parrott 1

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Winston-Salem Calvary Day 2, Asheville School 0

Wilmington Coastal Christian 3, Gaston Christian 2 OT

Forsyth Country Day 3, Concord First Assembly 2 OT

Carmel Christian 3, Cape Fear 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Coastal Christian at Calvary Day

Forsyth Country Day at Carmel Christian

Class 2A

Thursday’s second round

Hickory University Christian 3, Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 1

Hickory Christian 3, Raleigh Friendship Christian 2

Davidson Day 3, Statesville Christian 1

Rolesville Thales Academy 1, Raleigh Trinity Academy 0

Saturday’s quarterfinals

High Point Westchester Country Day 5, Hickory University Christian 3

Hickory Christian 2, Fayetteville Academy 0

Wayne Country Day 2, Davidson Day 1

Gaston Day 3, Thales Academy 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Hickory Christan at HP Westchester Country Day

Wayne Country Day at Gaston Day

Class 1A

Friday’s quarterfinals

Raleigh Neuse Christian 7, RIdgecroft 0

Sanford Lee Christian 4, Woodlawn School 3

Sanford Grace Christian 5, Burlington School 1

Wilson Greenfield 6, North Hills 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Lee Christian at Neuse Christian

Grace Christian at Greenfield School

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

Friday’s quarterfinals

North Raleigh Christian 3, Providence Day 0 (played Thursday)

Charlotte Country Day 3, HP Wesleyan 2

Concord Cannon School d Wake Christian, score NA

Durham Academy 3, Rabun Gap 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Charlotte Country Day at North Raleigh Christian

Cannon at Durham Academy

Class 3A

Thursday’s second round

Asheville Christian 3, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Cary Christian 3, Winston-Salem Calvary Day 0

Raleigh St. David’s 3, Fayetteville Christian 0

High Point Christian 3, Carmel Christian 1

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Kinston Arendell Parrott 3, Asheville Christian 0

Cary Christian 3, Greensboro Caldwell Academy 1

Wilmington Coastal Christian 3, St. David’s 0

Raleigh Grace Christian 3, HP Christian 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Cary Christian at Arendell Parrott

Coastal Christian at Grace Christian

Class 2A

Thursday’s second round

Hickory Christian 3, Statesville Christian 0

Wayne Country Day 3, Greenville Oakwood School 0

Durham Carolina Friends 3, Burlington Christian 0

Raleigh Friendship Christian 3, Fayetteville Freedom Christian 2

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Gaston Day 3, Hickory Christian 0

Wayne Country Day 3, Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 0

Rocky Mount Academy 3, Carolina Friends 1

Davidson Day 3, Friendship Christian 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Wayne Country Day at Gaston Day

Rocky Mount at Davidson Day

Class 1A

Thursday’s second round

Belhaven Pungo Christian 3, Wilson Greenfield 1

Sanford Lee Christian 3, Elizabeth City Albemarle School 0

Raleigh Neuse Christian 3, Erwin Cape Fear Academy 2

Sanford Grace Christian 3, Victory Christian 0

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 3, Pungo 0

Sanford Lee Christian 3, Greenville John Paul II Catholic 0

Burlington School 3, Neuse Christian 1

Durham Cresset Christian 3, Grace Christian 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Burlington School at Cresset Christian

Lee Christian at Kerr-Vance

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Class 4A

Friday’s quarterfinals

Durham Academy 5, Cary Academy 0

Covenant Day 5, Country Day 3

Concord Cannon School 5, Providence Day 1

Charlotte Latin 5, Greensboro Day 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Covenant Day at Durham Academy

Cannon School at Charlotte Latin

Class 3A

Friday’s quarterfinals

Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy 5, Carmel Christian 0

Asheville School d. Asheville Christian, score NA

Raleigh St. David’s 5, Cape Fear 2

Asheville Carolina Day 5, HP Christian 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Asheville School at Arendell Parrott

St. David’s at Carolina Day

Class 2A

Friday’s quarterfinals

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 8, Gaston Day 1

Rocky Mount Academy 5, Davidson Day 1

Hickory University Christian 5, Fayetteville Academy 0

Raleigh Trinity Academy 5, Faith Christian 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Rocky Mount at Durham Trinity

Univeristy Christian at Trinity Academy

Class 1A

Friday’s first round

Henderson Kerr-Vance 9, Christ Covenant 0

Lasker Northeast Academy 5, Greenfield 4

Ahoskie Ridgecroft School 5, Burlington School 2

Merry Hill Lawrence Academy 8, Cape Fear 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Northeast Academy at Kerr-Vance

Ridgecroft at Lawrence Academy

FIELD HOCKEY

Friday’s quarterfinals

Charlotte Country Day 8, Cape Fear Academy 0

Durham Academy 2, Covenant Day 1

Cary Christian 4, Charlotte Latin 1

Providence Day 4, Cary Academy 3

Tuesday’s semifinals

Cary Christian at Providence Day

Durham Academy at Cary Christian