NCHSAA, NCISAA high school playoff scores, pairings
NCHSAA PLAYOFFS
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Class 4A
First round
West
Hough 6, West Forsyth 0
Greensboro Page 6, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0
Lake Norman 5, Northwest Guilford 1
Pfafftown Reagan 6, Mooresville 3
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 5, South Caldwell 2
Myers Park 5, Providence 0
South Mecklenburg 9, Independence 0
Ardrey Kell 9, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0
East
Rolesville 6, New Bern 0
Raleigh Broughton 6, Apex Friendship 0
Raleigh Wakefield 6, Fayetteville Pine Forest 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 5, Wilmington Hoggard 4
Apex 5, Cary Green Level 0
Cary Panther Creek 6, Fayetteville Britt 0
Apex Green Hope 6, Holly Springs 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 5, Raleigh Enloe 3
Tuesday’s second round
West
Hough (10-1) at Greensboro Page (11-1)
Lake Norman (11-2) at Pfafftown Reagan (13-0)
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (12-2) at Myers Park (12-0)
South Mecklenburg (9-6) at Ardrey Kell (14-1)
East
Rolesville (10-1) at Raleigh Broughton (13-0)
Raleigh Wakefield (10-3) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (18-3)
Cary Panther Creek (14-3) at Apex (14-1)
Southern Pines Pinecrest (15-2) at Cary Green Hope (16-0)
Class 3A
First round
West
China Grove Carson 8, Southern Alamance 1
Concord 6, Southwest Guilford 0
Concord Cox Mill 6, South Iredell 1
Montgomery Central (9-2) at Burlington Williams (12-1), to be played Monday
Boone Watauga def. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, forfeit
Weddington 5, Skyland Roberson 1
West Henderson 5, Gastonia Forestview 4
Charlotte Catholic 6, Asheville 0
East
Greenville Rose 6, Wilson Fike 3
Fayetteville Cape Fear 6, Clayton 3
Jacksonville 6, Clayton Cleveland 3
Wilmington New Hanover 6, Rocky Mount 0
East Chapel Hill 8, Wentworth Rockingham 0
Eastern Alamance 6, Erwin Triton 0
Fayetteville Sanford 6, Northern Guilford 3
Chapel Hill 5, Cameron Union Pines 1
Tuesday’s second round
West
Concord (9-5) at China Grove Carson (16-0)
Concord Cox Mill (12-2) vs. Burlington Williams-Montgomery Central winner
Weddington (17-2) at Boone Watauga (10-0)
West Henderson (17-3) at Charlotte Catholic (17-0)
East
Fayetteville Cape Fear (13-1) at Greenville Rose (12-2)
Jacksonville (12-2) at Wilmington New Hanover (18-0)
East Chapel Hill (14-2) at Eastern Alamance (11-0)
Chapel Hill (14-3) at Fayetteville Sanford (12-1)
Class 2A
First round
West
Midway Oak Grove 8, Mount Pleasant 1
East Bend Forbush 5, North Davidson 4
West Wilkes 8, West Stokes 1
Salisbury 6, Lawndale Burns 0
Newton Foard 6, Belmont South Point 1
Lake Norman Charter 5, Black Mountain Owen 1
Hendersonville 9, Valdese Draughn 0
Maiden 5, Canton Pisgah 4
East
Clinton 6, North Johnston 0
Carrboro 5, Greene Central 4
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6, West Bladen 0
Newport Croatan 9, Wilson Beddingfield 0
N.C. School of Science and Math 6, East Duplin 0
Trinity Wheatmore 6, Mayodan McMichael 0
Durham School of the Arts 9, Goldsboro 0
South Columbus 7, Bunn 1
Tuesday’s second round
West
Midway Oak Grove (13-2) at East Bend Forbush (14-3)
West Wilkes (13-2) at Salisbury (13-0)
Lake Norman Charter (10-3) at Newton Foard (15-0)
Maiden (10-3) at Hendersonville (15-0)
East
Carrboro (9-4) at Clinton (16-1)
Kill Devil Hills First Flight (9-2) at Newport Croatan (18-0)
Trinity Wheatmore (16-2) at N.C. School of Science and Math (11-0)
South Columbus (10-3) at Durham School of the Arts (15-2)
Class 1A
First round
West
Mount Airy 5, North Stanly 4
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Chatham Central 5, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 4
East Wilkes 6, East Surry 3
East
Chatham Charter 9, Martin Riverside 0
Durham Research Triangle 6, East Columbus 1
Wake Forest Franklin Academy 9, Jones Senior 0
Lejeune 6, Rosewood 3
Tuesday’s second round
West
Mount Airy (14-4) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (18-0)
Lincoln Charter (11-0) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (11-0)
Chatham Central (17-3-1) at Polk County (9-4)
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (13-1) at East Wilkes (17-1)
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
BOYS’ SOCCER
Class 4A
Friday’s quarterfinals
Charlotte Latin 2, Providence Day 1
Raleigh Ravenscroft 1, High Point Wesleyan 0
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 4, Wake Christian 1
Durham Academy 1, Covenant Day 1 (DA 4-2 PKs)
Semifinals, Tuesday, Oct 22
Rabun Gap at Durham Academy
HP Wesleyn at Charlotte Latin
Class 3A
Thursday’s second round
Asheville School 5, High Point Christian 1
Gaston Christian 2, Cary Christian 0
Concord First Assembly 4, Asheville Carolina Day 1
Erwin Cape Fear Academy 7, Kinston Arendell Parrott 1
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Winston-Salem Calvary Day 2, Asheville School 0
Wilmington Coastal Christian 3, Gaston Christian 2 OT
Forsyth Country Day 3, Concord First Assembly 2 OT
Carmel Christian 3, Cape Fear 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
Coastal Christian at Calvary Day
Forsyth Country Day at Carmel Christian
Class 2A
Thursday’s second round
Hickory University Christian 3, Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 1
Hickory Christian 3, Raleigh Friendship Christian 2
Davidson Day 3, Statesville Christian 1
Rolesville Thales Academy 1, Raleigh Trinity Academy 0
Saturday’s quarterfinals
High Point Westchester Country Day 5, Hickory University Christian 3
Hickory Christian 2, Fayetteville Academy 0
Wayne Country Day 2, Davidson Day 1
Gaston Day 3, Thales Academy 2
Tuesday’s semifinals
Hickory Christan at HP Westchester Country Day
Wayne Country Day at Gaston Day
Class 1A
Friday’s quarterfinals
Raleigh Neuse Christian 7, RIdgecroft 0
Sanford Lee Christian 4, Woodlawn School 3
Sanford Grace Christian 5, Burlington School 1
Wilson Greenfield 6, North Hills 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
Lee Christian at Neuse Christian
Grace Christian at Greenfield School
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
Friday’s quarterfinals
North Raleigh Christian 3, Providence Day 0 (played Thursday)
Charlotte Country Day 3, HP Wesleyan 2
Concord Cannon School d Wake Christian, score NA
Durham Academy 3, Rabun Gap 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
Charlotte Country Day at North Raleigh Christian
Cannon at Durham Academy
Class 3A
Thursday’s second round
Asheville Christian 3, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Cary Christian 3, Winston-Salem Calvary Day 0
Raleigh St. David’s 3, Fayetteville Christian 0
High Point Christian 3, Carmel Christian 1
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Kinston Arendell Parrott 3, Asheville Christian 0
Cary Christian 3, Greensboro Caldwell Academy 1
Wilmington Coastal Christian 3, St. David’s 0
Raleigh Grace Christian 3, HP Christian 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
Cary Christian at Arendell Parrott
Coastal Christian at Grace Christian
Class 2A
Thursday’s second round
Hickory Christian 3, Statesville Christian 0
Wayne Country Day 3, Greenville Oakwood School 0
Durham Carolina Friends 3, Burlington Christian 0
Raleigh Friendship Christian 3, Fayetteville Freedom Christian 2
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Gaston Day 3, Hickory Christian 0
Wayne Country Day 3, Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 0
Rocky Mount Academy 3, Carolina Friends 1
Davidson Day 3, Friendship Christian 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
Wayne Country Day at Gaston Day
Rocky Mount at Davidson Day
Class 1A
Thursday’s second round
Belhaven Pungo Christian 3, Wilson Greenfield 1
Sanford Lee Christian 3, Elizabeth City Albemarle School 0
Raleigh Neuse Christian 3, Erwin Cape Fear Academy 2
Sanford Grace Christian 3, Victory Christian 0
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 3, Pungo 0
Sanford Lee Christian 3, Greenville John Paul II Catholic 0
Burlington School 3, Neuse Christian 1
Durham Cresset Christian 3, Grace Christian 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
Burlington School at Cresset Christian
Lee Christian at Kerr-Vance
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Class 4A
Friday’s quarterfinals
Durham Academy 5, Cary Academy 0
Covenant Day 5, Country Day 3
Concord Cannon School 5, Providence Day 1
Charlotte Latin 5, Greensboro Day 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
Covenant Day at Durham Academy
Cannon School at Charlotte Latin
Class 3A
Friday’s quarterfinals
Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy 5, Carmel Christian 0
Asheville School d. Asheville Christian, score NA
Raleigh St. David’s 5, Cape Fear 2
Asheville Carolina Day 5, HP Christian 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
Asheville School at Arendell Parrott
St. David’s at Carolina Day
Class 2A
Friday’s quarterfinals
Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 8, Gaston Day 1
Rocky Mount Academy 5, Davidson Day 1
Hickory University Christian 5, Fayetteville Academy 0
Raleigh Trinity Academy 5, Faith Christian 2
Tuesday’s semifinals
Rocky Mount at Durham Trinity
Univeristy Christian at Trinity Academy
Class 1A
Friday’s first round
Henderson Kerr-Vance 9, Christ Covenant 0
Lasker Northeast Academy 5, Greenfield 4
Ahoskie Ridgecroft School 5, Burlington School 2
Merry Hill Lawrence Academy 8, Cape Fear 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
Northeast Academy at Kerr-Vance
Ridgecroft at Lawrence Academy
FIELD HOCKEY
Friday’s quarterfinals
Charlotte Country Day 8, Cape Fear Academy 0
Durham Academy 2, Covenant Day 1
Cary Christian 4, Charlotte Latin 1
Providence Day 4, Cary Academy 3
Tuesday’s semifinals
Cary Christian at Providence Day
Durham Academy at Cary Christian
