North Mecklenburg’s Tristan Maxwell, son of an NBA champion, commits to ACC school
North Mecklenburg High guard Tristan Maxwell has committed to Georgia Tech.
Maxwell, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, is ranked No. 8 among North Carolina seniors by 247 Sports. He is ranked No. 195 nationally.
Maxwell had more than 12 scholarships offers from schools like Georgetown, Gonzaga, N.C. State, Temple and Texas A&M.
His father, Vernon, was a NBA champion shooting guard for the Houston Rockets.
