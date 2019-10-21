North Mecklenburg’s Tristan Maxwell, son of an NBA champion, commits to ACC school

North Mecklenburg High guard Tristan Maxwell has committed to Georgia Tech.

Maxwell, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, is ranked No. 8 among North Carolina seniors by 247 Sports. He is ranked No. 195 nationally.

Maxwell had more than 12 scholarships offers from schools like Georgetown, Gonzaga, N.C. State, Temple and Texas A&M.

His father, Vernon, was a NBA champion shooting guard for the Houston Rockets.

