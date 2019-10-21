Latin, Carmel Christian among area soccer semifinalists, weekend prep results

Top-seeded Charlotte Latin will carry the Charlotte area’s hopes in the state’s 4A private school boys’ soccer playoffs.

The Hawks are the last remaining area team in the largest of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s four classes.

They advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals with a 2-1 victory Friday over Providence Day. The other remaining team, Covenant Day lost to Durham Academy in a penalty-kick shootout after a 1-1 tie in regulation and overtime.

But there are semifinalists in other classes of the playoffs. Carmel Christian (3A), Hickory Christian (2A) and Gaston Day (2A) each have advanced into the final four of their size classifications.

Semifinals in soccer, volleyball, girls’ tennis and field hockey are set for Tuesday, with state finals Saturday/

Boys’ soccer

(FRIDAY)

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Latin 2, Providence Day 1: The Hawks (16-2) advanced behind goals by Sullivan Phillips and Luke Morgan. Daniel Derraik assisted on each goal. Eighth-seeded Providence Day, which finished 10-8-1, got a goal from Davis Fagan, on an assist by Hayes Olin. The Hawks will host defending 4A state champion High Point Wesleyan, the fourth seed, on Tuesday.

Durham Academy 1, Covenant Day 1 (Durham Academy won 4-2 on PK’s): Seventh-seeded Covenant Day finished with an 8-8 record.

NCISAA 1A PLAYOFFS

Sanford Lee Christian 4, Woodlawn School 3: Fourth seed Woodlawn finished 6-5, losing to the No. 5 seed.

Wilson Greenfield School 6, Salisbury North Hills Christian 0: North Hills closed a 3-13-1 season, falling to the No. 2 seed.

OTHER RESULTS

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Monroe Central Academy 0

Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Monroe Parkwood 3 (Parkwood won 4-2 on PK’s)

Lincoln Charter 4, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 1

(SATURDAY)

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Carmel Christian 3, Erwin Cape Fear Academy 0: Top seed Carmel Christian (17-0) extended its unbeaten season and will host Forsyth Country Day in a Tuesday semifinal.

Forsyth Country Day 3, Concord First Assembly 2 (OT): Third seed Forsyth Country Day won it with a first-overtime goal. Concord First Assembly, seeded sixth, finished 14-7.

Wilmington Coastal Christian 3, Gaston Christian 2 (OT): The fifth-seeded Eagles finished 11-7, falling in overtime.

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Gaston Day 3, Thales Academy-Rolesville 2: Ben Spencer scored the winning goal, off a corner kick by Jack Dee, and the second-seeded Spartans (14-3) advanced to a home Tuesday semifinal against Wayne Country Day. Spencer also had an assist in the match. Alonzo Edmond and Davis Spencer each added a goal.

Hickory Christian 2, Fayetteville Academy 0: Braden Runyon and Garrison Mullis scored goals, lifting fifth seed Hickory Christian into a Tuesday semifinal at top-seeded Westchester Country Day.

High Point Westchester Country Day 5, Hickory University Christian 3: The eighth-seeded Barracudas (11-6) were outscored by the top seed.

Wayne Country Day 2, Davidson Day 1: The unseeded Patriots were held to four shots on goal by the third-seeded Chargers. Davidson Day finished 7-13.

Girls’ field hockey

NCISAA QUARTERFINALS

Cary Christian 4, Charlotte Latin 1: The sixth-seeded Hawks closed with an 8-10 record.

Charlotte Country Day 8, Erwin Cape Fear Academy 0: The top-seeded Buccaneers (16-3-2) rolled into the semifinals behind Margaret Moseley (two goals, one assist) and Carter Murr (two goals). Goalkeeper Grace Gardner got the shutout.

Durham Academy 2, Covenant Day 1: Fourth seed Durham Academy travels to Charlotte Country Day in the semifinals Tuesday. Covenant Day, seeded fifth, finished 10-7.

Providence Day 4, Cary Academy 3: Second-seeded Providence Day (16-5) will host Cary Christian in the semifinals Tuesday.

Girls’ tennis

(FRIDAY)

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Latin 5, Greensboro Day 0: The Hawks, seeded second, will host Concord Cannon School in a Tuesday semifinal.

Concord Cannon School 5, Providence Day 1: Cannon School advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in at least a decade. The Cougars (12-7), seeded sixth, will travel to second-seeded Charlotte Latin in a Tuesday semifinal. Alivia Calabrose and Mia Behler teamed for a clinching doubles victory. Third-seeded Providence Day finished 9-8.

Covenant Day 6, Charlotte Country Day 3: Fourth seed Covenant Day (9-6) advanced to Tuesday’s match at top seed Durham Academy. Unseeded Charlotte Country Day (6-14) got a victory in No. 1 singles by Linde Fonville, but Covenant Day took the No. 3 through 6 singles matches. Viktoria McCue and Danielle Ketner won in singles, and each played on winning doubles teams.

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy 5, Carmel Christian 0: Carmel Christian, seeded eighth, fell to the top seed and finished 4-9.

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Hickory University Christian 5, Fayetteville Academy 0: Third-seeded University Christian (15-2) will travel to Raleigh Trinity Academy in a Tuesday semifinal.

Rocky Mount Academy 5, Davidson Day 1: This was the No. 5 seed topping the No. 4 seed. The Patriots finished 10-4.

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 8, Gaston Day 1: Gaston Day (10-4) lost to the top seed.

Girls’ volleyball

(FRIDAY)

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Country Day 3, High Point Wesleyan 2 (14-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-7): Addison Pignetti had 26 digs, Kayla Spangler totaled 15 digs and 35 assists, and Sydney Schulze had 20 kills for the fourth-seeded Buccaneers (18-4). They will play Tuesday at top seed North Raleigh Christian.

Concord Cannon School 3, Cary Academy 1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17): The Cougars, seeded third, improved to 17-6, and advanced to the semifinals. They will play Tuesday at No. 2 seed Durham Academy.

OTHER RESULTS

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Monroe Central Academy 0 (25-22, 25-11, 25-11): Savannah McIntosh totaled 26 digs, 17 assists and six aces for the Pirates. Sydney Rutledge added 12 kills.

(SATURDAY)

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Davidson Day 3, Raleigh Friendship Christian 0: The second-seeded Patriots (16-1) advanced to a home Tuesday semifinal against Rocky Mount Academy.

Gaston Day 3, Hickory Christian 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-22): Top seed Gaston Day (32-5) rolled into the semifinals. The Spartans will host Wayne Country Day on Tuesday.

