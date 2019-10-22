Marvin Ridge golf wins regionals; Cannon, Carmel share state leads

Marvin Ridge captured the 3A Western Regional girls’ golf championship Monday, leading a group of six Charlotte-area schools that qualified for next week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournaments.

Meanwhile, Concord Cannon School and Carmel Christian either shared or owned the lead after the first day of the two-day N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournaments in Whispering Pines.

Marvin Ridge led a sweep of the three team state tournament qualifying positions in the 3A West, with Concord Cox Mill and Charlotte Catholic finishing second and third.

Also qualifying for state tournaments were Mount Pleasant, Avery County and Gastonia Highland Tech. Mount Pleasant finished second in the 1A-2A Central Regional, while Avery County and Highland Tech were 1-2 in the 1A-2A West Regional.

The 4A West Regional, which includes Charlotte-area schools, was rescheduled from Monday to Wednesday at Oak Valley Golf Course near Winston-Salem.

In the private schools’ state tournaments in Moore County, Cannon School bolted to a 21-shot lead over second-place Cary Academy after the first round of the Division 1 event.

Leading the Cougars was junior Amanda Sambach, who fired an even-par 72 for a three-shot lead in the medalist race.

In Division 2, Carmel Christian and Southern Pines O’Neal School were tied with scores of 238. Carmel Christian senior Kelley Topiwala led the medalist race with a three-under-par 69.

Public schools

4A Central: Southern Pines Pinecrest took the team title with a 246, with Cary Green Hope (247) and Holly Springs (279) also gaining state tournament berths. The medalist was Fayetteville Britt’s McKenzie Daffin, with a 75.

Among the individual qualifiers for the state tournament was Richmond Senior’s Hailey Miller, with a 94.

3A West: Amber Capote shot a 76, second-best in the event, and led Marvin Ridge to the team title with a score of 231 at Etowah Valley Golf Club near Asheville. Cox Mill was second with a 238, and Charlotte Catholic third with a 248.

Individual qualifiers included: Waxhaw Cuthbertson’s Layla Meric (medalist with a 73), Mia Stover (90) and Emma Mascioli (92); Weddington’s Hailey Pendleton (77), Joyce Zhang (88) and Melissa Wyman (93); Morganton Freedom’s Christina Fisher and Albany Bock (each with an 83); and Leah Zsambeky (91) of Northwest Cabarrus.

3A Central: Wentworth Rockingham County won the team title at Greensboro National Golf Club with a 239. Other state qualifiers were Eastern Alamance (258) and Southeast Guilford (264). South Iredell (303) was fifth and East Rowan (304) tied for sixth.

Eastern Alamance’s Emily Matthews was the medalist, with a 76. Individual qualifiers included China Grove Carson’s Sophia Brown (92); South Iredell’s Adamma Anukwuem (92)l and East Rowan’s Carlee Patterson (96).1A-2A Central: Midway Oak Grove (253) led the team race at Sapona Country Club in Lexington, with Mount Pleasant (267) and Ledford (274) also qualifying for the state tournament. Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (306) finished seventh, with South Stanly (315) eighth, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (327) in 10th, and Ashe County (328) 11th.

Mount Pleasant’s scorers were Abbie Daquila, with an 84; Olivia Bey, 86; and Jordan Blake, 97. Qualifying for the state tournament as individuals were Gray Stone Day’s Katelynn Griggs (76) and Pine Lake Prep’s Caroline Johnson (84).

Co-medalists were Ava Tharpe of East Wilkes and Karli Jump of Oak Grove, each with a 75.

1A-2A West: Playing in its home county, Avery County had a team score of 275 at Mountain Glen Club in Newland. Also qualifying for the state meet were Highland Tech (280) and Hendersonville (283).

West Lincoln (283) lost a playoff for the third state tournament berth and was fourth. Cherryville (322), East Lincoln (324), North Lincoln (352) and Morganton Patton (362) finished 5-9.

Avery County’s top three were Addison Rudicile (83), Adrianna Brookshire (95) and Ellie Pittman (97). Scorers for Highland Tech were Grace Smith (87), Gylly Tessner (95) and Emma Schronce (98).

Medalists honors went to Hayesville’s Logan Madison, who shot a 74.

Qualifying as individuals: Camryn Lamp (Newton-Conover), 86; Kathering Robinson (Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy), 89; Georgia Chapman (Lake Norman Charter), Tess Palmer (Lake Norman Charter) and Laycee Hoffman (West Lincoln), 91; Sydney Kinter (Thomas Jefferson), 95; Reese Coltrange (West Lincoln) and Rae Watson (West Lincoln), 96; Sandra Uon (Newton-Conover), 97; Kelssie Cook (Cherryville), Sophia Laliberte (East Lincoln) and Angela Jeffords (Lincoln Charter), 100.

Private schools

Division 1: Sambach’s 72 led Cannon School to a 236 score. Cary Academy (257) and Raleigh Ravenscroft (258) were the nearest competitors. Charlotte Country Day (293) was seventh and Charlotte Latin (310) eighth.

Tied for second in the medalist race were Cannon School’s Sophie Holland and Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee’s Maja Toth. Each had a 75. May McDonnell of Charlotte Country Day fired an 84 and was 11th.

Division 2: Carmel Christian and O’Neal School were at 238, with Wayne Country Day (247) third. Gaston Day’s 290 was good for fifth place.

Topiwala had a one-shot lead over O’Neal School’s Nicole Adam, who shot a 70. Two other Carmel Christian golfers were in the top 10. Annalise Dale, who shot an 80, was tied for sixth. Bethany Welch, with an 89, was tied for ninth.

