Hough, Forest Hills clinch soccer titles; scores, stars from Monday fall sports

Hough and Marshville Forest Hills are the latest teams to clinch a share of their conference championships in boys’ soccer.

Hough blanked North Mecklenburg 2-0 and wrapped up at least a tie for the I-Meck 4A Conference title.

Meanwhile, Forest Hills gained at least a share of the Rocky River 2A crown with its 5-1 triumph at Mount Pleasant.

Several other teams -- including South Iredell in the North Piedmont 3A, Lenoir Hibriten in the Foothills 2A, and Shelby in the Southwestern 2A -- are within one victory of clinching at least ties for their conference titles.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The regular season on soccer ends Nov. 1.

Outstanding performers

Patrick Fenton (Charlotte Catholic boys’ soccer): Fenton, a senior, scored late in the second overtime, lifting the Cougars to a 1-0 victory over Weddington.

Chase Gilley (East Lincoln boys’ soccer): Gilley scored once in his team’s 7-2 romp over Catawba Bandys, and it was his school-record 46th goal of the season. That broke the record of 45, set by Chase Gilley last year. And last year’s record broke the school mark of 28, set by Chase Gilley as a freshman.

Emma Goff (Kings Mountain girls’ volleyball): Goff had nine kills, four aces, four blocks and six digs as her team blanked Gastonia Huss 3-0 in the Big South 3A quarterfinals.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 2, North Mecklenburg 0: Richie Cano and Evan Smith got the goals, as the Huskies ran their conference record to 11-0. They lead Lake Norman and Mallard Creek by three games, with three matches to go.

Mallard Creek 2, Hopewell 0: The Mavericks (8-3) scored a road victory keeping their hopes of a conference tie alive.

Vance 9, West Charlotte 0: Vance’s Isai Mejia and Kokouri Komedja each scored two goals, and Ely Mejia added a goal and two assists.

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 10, Berry Academy 1: The Panthers are 8-1 in the conference and trail first-place South Mecklenburg (8-0) by a half-game.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 2, Rocky River 0: The Eagles (5-6) won their second in a row.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 6, Garinger 1: The Pirates (7-4) closed to within one game of first place, building a 4-0 halftime lead.

Myers Park 4, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1: The Mustangs moved into a share of first place with Independence and Butler (each at 8-3), as Thomas Killeen scored twice. Killeen also assists Matthew Guarda on his goal, and Mason Wood scored on a penalty kick late in the match.

SANDHILLS 4A

Raeford Hoke County 1, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0: Hoke remained unbeaten (13-0) in conference play, clinching at least a tie for the title.

Richmond Senior 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0: The Raiders’ shutout victory kept them third in the conference, at 8-5.

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Fayetteville Britt 0: The Patriots improved to 12-1 in the conference.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 4, Marion McDowell 1

Boone Watauga 6, Hickory St. Stephens 0: The host Pioneers ran their conference record to 9-1 and remained in first place.

South Caldwell 5, Morganton Freedom 0: Visiting South Caldwell (7-2) remained second behind Watauga.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, North Gaston 1

Gastonia Huss 6, Boiling Springs Crest 0

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 6, East Rowan 0

South Iredell 3, West Rowan 0: The Vikings improved to 7-0 in the conference.

Statesville 1, North Iredell 1 (North Iredell won 4-2 on PK’s): Raiders’ goalkeeper Dane Coltrane made two big saves in the penalty-kick shootout. North Iredell is 5-2, second in the conference.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 1, Weddington 0 (OT): Patrick Fenton scored with 1:30 left in the second overtime, lifting the Cougars (17-0-2, 11-0) to victory.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 4, Central Davidson 1

Ledford 2, Salisbury 1: Ledford (15-0) already had clinched the conference title and survived a tough test from the Hornets. Juan Salazar scored off an assist from Joshua Portillo for Salisbury.

North Davidson 1, Lexington 1 (Lexington won 3-2 on PK’s)

Thomasville 3, South Rowan 0: The Raiders fell to 7-8 in conference play.

West Davidson 1, Midway Oak Grove 1 (West Davidson won 5-4 on PK’s)

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 9, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: The Panthers won their 14th in a row, improving to 11-0 in the conference.

Newton Foard 4, Morganton Patton 0: The Tigers, at 9-2, are tied for second with West Caldwell.

West Caldwell 6, East Burke 1: Francesco Gonzales had two goals and two assists, and Jose Ortiz added two goals as West Caldwell improved to 9-2 and remained two games behind Hibriten.

West Iredell 9, Valdese Draughn 0

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 5, Mount Pleasant 1: The Yellow Jackets outscored the Tigers 4-0 in the second half and are 8-0 in the conference. Montgomery Central, at 6-2, is the only other team that can catch Forest Hills in the Rocky River 2A race.

Monroe Central Academy 1, Anson County 0 (forfeit)

Montgomery Central 3, West Stanly 2: Jorge Moran scored twice for the Colts, and his second goal gave West Stanly a 2-1 lead. But Montgomery Central scored twice in the game’s final five minutes.

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 7, Catawba Bandys 2: Logan Gilley’s three goals and two assists helped the Mustangs improve to 11-0 in the conference (19-0 overall). Pearson Cunningham added three goals and an assist, and Chase Gilley had a goal and three assists.

Lincolnton 9, West Lincoln 0

Newton-Conover 9, Lake Norman Charter 1: The Red Devils improved to 10-1 in the conference and stayed one game behind first-place East Lincoln.

North Lincoln 5, Maiden 1: Erick Rios, Blake Pigg, Nathan Brown, John Vargas and Andrew Holden each scored for the Knights.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 9, East Rutherford 2: The Red Raiders improved to 8-1, remaining second behind Shelby.

East Gaston 3, Forest City Chase 3 (Chase won 7-6 on PK’s): After a 2-2 tie in regulation, Chase took a 3-2 lead with a goal in the first overtime, but East Gaston forced a penalty-kick shootout by scoring in the second extra period. Johan Jimenez scored twice for Chase in regulation and overtime.

Shelby 8, Lawndale Burns 1: The first-place Golden Lions (10-0) put this one away with a 7-0 first-half surge.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 6, Wilkes Central 1: The Huskies, 9-1 and first in the conference, outscored Wilkes Central 5-1 in the second half.

Boonville Starmount 5, West Wilkes 1

East Wilkes 5, Alleghany 2

Elkin 3, North Wilkes 2

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 2, Bakersville Mitchell County 1

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 4, Mooresville Langtree Charter 1: This was a 1-1 tie at halftime, but the Spartans surged. Cade Owens had two goals and an assist, and Mike Chabeda added two assists.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 8, Bradford Prep 1: Max Novytskyy’s two goals and two assists led the Raptors. Gio Bernard scored two goals, and Alex Verastegui had a goal and four assists.

Queens Grant Charter 5, Lincoln Charter 0: Carlos Resillas and Micah Parker each scored a pair of goals for the Stallions.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Christ the King 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 1: The visiting Crusaders (10-0) built a 2-0 halftime lead and held on, remaining atop the conference.

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 5, Cherryville 0: The Gryphons outscored the Ironmen 4-0 in the second half and improved to 9-2 in conference play. They are second behind Christ the King.

NONCONFERENCE

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 2, Lincoln Charter 0: The Knights (15-1-1), ranked fourth in 1A by Maxpreps, won this battle of traditional 1A powers.

Girls’ volleyball

Most conferences began their tournaments Monday. In most cases, semifinals are set for Tuesday, with finals on Wednesday. Teams’ conference seeds are included in the scores.

SO MECK 7 4A

No. 2 Ardrey Kell 3, No. 7 Harding 0 (25-2,25-13, 25-5)

No. 3 South Mecklenburg 3, No. 6 West Mecklenburg 0

No. 4 Berry Academy def. No. 5 Olympic

Semifinals: No. 1 Providence vs. Berry Academy; Ardrey Kell vs. South Mecklenburg

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

No. 1 Myers Park 3, No. 8 Garinger 0 (25-3, 25-7, 25-12): Amari Mohammad’s seven kills and Amaya Jeffers’ six kills and five aces paced the Mustangs.

No. 2 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, No. 7 Rocky River 0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-10)

No. 3 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, No. 6 East Mecklenburg 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-12): Porter Ridge’s Savannah McIntosh totaled 23 digs and 23 assists, and Reilly Donoghue had 10 kills, five aces, and 14 digs.

No. 4 Butler 3, No. 5 Independence 1

Semifinals: (at Butler) Myers Park vs. Butler; Hickory Ridge vs. Porter Ridge

SANDHILLS 4A

No. 1 Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, No. 8 Raeford Hoke County 0

No. 2 Scotland County 3, No. 7 Fayetteville Seventy-First 0

No. 3 Richmond Senior 3, No. 6 Pembroke Purnell Swett 0

No. 4 Fayetteville Britt 3, No. 5 Lumberton 2

Semifinals: Pinecrest vs. Jack Britt; Scotland County vs. Richmond Senior

BIG SOUTH 3A

No. 2 Kings Mountain 3, No. 7 Gastonia Huss 0 (25-6, 25-18, 25-14): Emma Goff’s nine kills and four aces, along with Aailyah Byers’ 11 kills, led the Mountaineers into the semifinals.

No. 3 Cramerton Stuart Cramer def. No. 6 Gastonia Ashbrook

No. 4 Gastonia Forestview 3, No. 5 North Gaston 1 (25-21, 25-18, 16-25, 25-20)

Semifinals: No. 1 Boiling Springs Crest vs. Forestview; Kings Mountain vs. Stuart Cramer

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

No. 3 North Iredell 3, No. 6 East Rowan 1

No. 4 China Grove Carson 3, No. 5 Statesville 1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-16)

Semifinals: (at South Iredell) No. 1 West Rowan vs. Jesse Carson; No. 2 South Iredell vs. North Iredell

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

No. 2 Concord 3, No. 7 Northwest Cabarrus 1

Semifinals: No. 1 Central Cabarrus vs. No. 4 Concord Jay M. Robinson; Concord vs. No. 3 Concord Cox Mill

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

No. 1 Marvin Ridge def. No. 8 Monroe

No. 2 Indian Trail Sun Valley def. No. 7 Monroe Parkwood

No. 3 Weddington 3, No. 6 Unionville Piedmont 0 (25-12, 25-11, 29-27)

No. 4 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, No. 5 Charlotte Catholic 1 (22-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-12)

Semifinals: (at Marvin Ridge) Marvin Ridge vs. Cuthbertson; Sun Valley vs. Weddington

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

No. 1 South Rowan 3, No. 8 North Davidson 0 (25-4, 15-17, 25-8): Kira Rymer’s 25 kills, 13 assists, five aces, and eight digs led the Raiders.

No. 3 Midway Oak Grove 3, No. 6 Thomasville 0

No. 4 Ledford 3, No. 5 Thomasville 2

Semifinals: South Rowan vs. Ledford; Oak Grove vs. West Davidson

FOOTHILLS 2A

No. 1 Newton Foard 3, No. 8 West Caldwell 0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-10)

No. 2 Morganton Patton 3, No. 7 Lenoir Hibriten 0

No. 3 West Iredell 3, No. 6 Claremont Bunker Hill 1 (22-5, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17)

No. 4 East Burke 3, No. 5 Valdese Draughn 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-15): East Burke got nine kills each from Erica Clontz and Riley Haas and 20 digs from Ashlyn Stilwell.

Semifinals: Fred T. Foard vs. East Burke; Patton vs. West Iredell.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

No. 3 Mount Pleasant 3, No. 6 Marshville Forest Hills 0

No. 4 Montgomery Central 3, No. 5 Monroe Central Academy 0

Semifinals: (at Monroe Central Academy) No. 1 West Stanly vs. Montgomery Central; No. 2 Anson County vs. Mount Pleasant

SOUTH FORK 2A

No. 1 Maiden 3, No. 8 Lincolnton 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-12): The Blue Devils improved to 20-4 on the season.

No. 2 Lake Norman Charter 3, No. 7 West Lincoln 0 (25-12, 25-4, 25-15)

No. 3 East Lincoln 3, Newton-Conover 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-16)

No. 5 North Lincoln 3, No. 4 Catawba Bandys 0 (26-24, 25-13, 25-16)

Semifinals: Maiden vs. North Lincoln; Lake Norman Charter vs. East Lincoln

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

No. 2 Shelby 3, No. 7 Forest City Chase 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-19)

No. 3 East Gaston 3, No. 6 Lawndale Burns 1

No. 4 Belmont South Point 3, No. 5 East Rutherford 1 925-6, 22-25, 25-14, 26-24)

Semifinals: No. 1 R-S Central vs. South Point; Shelby vs. East Gaston

PAC 1A

No. 1 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, No. 8 Queens Grant Charter 0 (25-4, 25-4, 25-9)

No. 2 Community School of Davidson 3, No. 7 Concord Carolina International 0

No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 3, No. 6 Bradford Prep 0

No. 4 Monroe Union Academy 3, No. 5 Mooresville Langtree Charter 1

Semifinals: (at Mountain Island Charter) Mountain Island Charter vs. Union Academy; Community School of Davidson vs. Pine Lake Prep

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

No. 1 Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, No. 8 North Rowan 0

No. 2 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, No. 7 North Moore 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-14): Margaret Huckabee’s 12 digs and Piper Mauldin’s nine kills led the Knights.

No. 3 South Stanly 3, No. 6 South Davidson 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-18)

No. 4 North Stanly 3, No. 5 Chatham Central 0 925-7, 25-11, 25-14)

Semifinals: (at Uwharrie Charter) Uwharrie Charter vs. North Stanly; Gray Stone Day vs. South Stanly

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.