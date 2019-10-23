Cannon’s Amanda Sambach, Carmel’s Kelley Topiwala win NCISAA golf state titles

Amanda Sambach and Concord Cannon School successfully defended their state private school girls’ Division 1 golf championships Tuesday.

And Carmel Christian’s Kelley Topiwala captured the private schools’ Division 2 individual championship, with her team finishing second.

Sambach, a junior, won her second straight girls’ golf title, shooting rounds of 72 and 69 on the par-72 Country Club of Whispering Pines in near Southern Pines.

Cannon School won the state championship for the fourth straight year.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 468 -- 45 shots ahead of second-place Durham Academy. Raleigh Ravenscroft (520) was third, with Charlotte Country Day (578) seventh and Charlotte Latin (612) eighth.

Second to Sambach in Division 1 was senior teammate Sophie Holland, who had rounds of 75 and 73. Macie Burcham of High Point Wesleyan was third with a 153. Charlotte Country Day’s May McDonnell (174) was 13th, and Cannon Schoo’s Molly Morrison (179) finished in a tie for 18th.

Topiwala, a senior who finished fourth in the Division 2 tournament last year, equalled Sambach’s score, but her rounds were a 69 and then a 72. Her 141 total was two strokes better than runner-up Nicole Adam of Southern Pines O’Neal School, with O’Neal’s Alexsandra Lapple (148) third.

Carmel Christian entered Tuesday’s second round in a tie with O’Neal School, but the Cougars’ two-day total of 480 was second to O’Neal School’s 476. Wayne Country Day (506) was third, with Gaston Day (581) finishing sixth.

Two of Topiwala’s teammates cracked the top 10, with Annalise Dale (167) finishing eighth and Bethany Welch (172) tied for ninth.

