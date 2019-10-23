6 area teams advance to NCISAA state finals

Six Charlotte-area teams won their way into state private school championship events Saturday by scoring semifinal victories Tuesday.

Carmel Christian, Hickory Christian and Gaston Day won N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association semifinals in soccer. Hickory Christian and Gaston Day will square off in the 2A championship match, and Carmel Christian will play for the 3A title.

Charlotte Latin’s bid for a 4A title fell short, as the Hawks dropped a 6-4 overtime decision to High Point Wesleyan.

Gaston Day will try to repeat as 2A state volleyball champion, with the Spartans facing Davidson Day in the finals.

And Providence Day won a berth in the field hockey championship match. Top-seeded Charlotte Country Day could join the Chargers in the finals, if the Buccaneers win their semifinal Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, most of the state’s public and private school girls’ team tennis playoff matches were postponed to Wednesday, due to the line of showers and thunderstorms that crossed the state Tuesday.

Outstanding performers

Angie Allen (North Lincoln girls’ cross-country): Allen, a junior, won by nearly a minute in the South Fork 2A championship meet in Newton.

K.K. Dowling (West Rowan girls’ volleyball): Dowling’s 13 kills, 11 digs and four blocks led the Falcons to a 3-0 victory over China Grove Carson in the North Piedmont 3A tournament semifinals.

Cierra Huntley (Davidson Day girls’ volleyball): Huntley had 12 kills and 14 digs as her team beat Rocky Mount Academy 3-0 in the private school 2A state playoff semifinals.

Madeline Stolberg (Lake Norman girls’ cross-country): A freshman, Stoleberg won the girls’ individual title in the I-Meck 4A championship meet and led the Wildcats to the team title.

Cross-country

I-MECK 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

Team titles went to the Mooresville boys and Lake Norman girls, in the meet at McAlpine Greenway Park in southeast Charlotte.

Lake Norman had both individual winners -- Griffin Horner and Madeline Stolberg.

Mooresville’s boys edged Lake Norman 28-38, followed by Hough (86), Hopewell (107), Mallard Creek (140) and North Mecklenburg (166).

Horner finished in 16:40.6, with Mooresville’s Damien Gonzalez about 26 seconds behind. Mooresville’s Pablo Martinez ran third.

Girls’ team scoring was Lake Norman (29), Hough (49), Mooresville (80), Mallard Creek (103), North Mecklenburg (143) and Hopewell (149).

Madeline Stolberg’s winning time of 18:59.4 was about 40 seconds better than runner-up Lilly Walters of Hough. Kaleigh Stolberg, Madeline’s older sister, was third.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Weddington’s boys and the Waxhaw Cuthbertson girls won team titles, while Weddington’s Jake Toomey and Cuthbertson’s Gabriella Castro were individual champions.

Weddington easily took the boys’ crwn with 23 points. Cuthbertson and Marvin Ridge tied for second (58), followed by Charlotte Catholic (115), Monroe Parkwood (144), Unionville Piedmont (168) and Indian Trail Sun Valley (214).

Toomey’s time was 16:19, with teammate Wesley Larson second in 16:31. Marvin Ridge’s Cole Jackson ran third.

Cuthbertson’s girls swept the top three spots, and the Cavaliers (23) edged Weddington (32) for the team crown. Marvin Ridge (83), Charlotte Catholic (121), Piedmont (144), Parkwood (181) and Sun Valley (225) trailed.

Castro ran the course in 18:36.4, with teammates Madeline Hill and Alyssa Preisano about 15 seconds behind.

SOUTH FORK 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

North Lincoln swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles in the meet, at Southside Park in Newton. Individual winners were Lincolnton’s Daniel Hopkins and North Lincoln’s Angie Allen.

The North Lincoln boys had 20 points, easily outdistancing Lake Norman Charter (56), East Lincoln (97), Catawba Bandys (124), Lincolnton (141), Maiden (143), West Lincoln (202) and Newton-Conover (211).

Hopkins had a time of 16 minutes 4.7 seconds, with North Lincoln’s Jason Thomson and Khari Johnson finishing second and third.

North Lincoln’s girls had 22 points, followed by Lake Norman Charter (44), East Lincoln (100), Maiden (116), West Lincoln (133) and Bandys (134).

Allen was the runaway winner with a time of 18:38.4 -- nearly a minute ahead of teammate and runner-up Alysia Galvin. Lake Norman Charter’s Abby Farris ran third.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

The R-S Central boys and Belmont South Point girls won team titles, while R-S Central’s Christopher Upton and South Point’s Makenna Paliozzi took the individual championships.

Running at South Mountain Christian Camp in Bostic, R-S Central’s boys had 37 points, eding South Point (44). East Gaston (70), Shelby (107), Forest City Chase (115) and Lawndale Burns (156) followed.

Upton finished in 17:54.8, about 50 seconds ahead of second-place Jacob Mullen of East Gaston. Mullen’s teammate, Khalil Barks, was third.

Paliozzi’s time of 20:36.7 was nearly two minutes ahead of the rest of the girls’ field. Burns’ Hannah Dover and Shelby’s Tori Clifton ran second and third.

Boys’ soccer

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

High Point Wesleyan 6, Charlotte Latin 4: The defending state champions scored twice in the second overtime and ended the season for Charlotte Latin (16-3). The match ended in a 3-3 tie after regulation, and each team scored once in the first overtime. Mack Carpenter scored twice for the Hawks, Daniel Derraik had a goal and two assists, and Ben McCarter scored a goal.

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Carmel Christian 4, Forsyth Country Day 2: The Cougars (18-0) moved within one step of an unbeaten season and a state title, building a 4-1 halftime lead and holding on. Carmel Christian faces the winner of Wednesday’s Winston-Salem Calvary Day-Wilmington Coastal Christian match for the state crown.

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Gaston Day 3, Wayne Country Day 1: The second-seeded Spartans, who finished second in the state a year ago, got two goals from Marco Wright and a goal from Alonzo Edmond in this semifinal victory over third-seeded Wayne Country Day. Wright’s goal, on an assist from Ethan Harky, was the game-winner in the second half. Gaston Day is now 15-3.

Hickory Christian 5, High Point Westchester Country Day 1: The fifth-seeded Knights pulled an upset, knocking off the division’s top seed. Stephen Frye, Braden Whitfield, Braden Runyon, Garrison Mullis and Ben Vazquez each scored a goal. Hickory Christian (16-4) will face Gaston Day in Saturday’s final. Gaston Day beat the Knights 4-2 on Aug. 29.

SO MECK 7 4A

Olympic 5, Harding 1: Cristian Marroquin scored two goals and added an assist for the Trojans. Jaime Alpizar added a goal and an assist.

Providence 9, West Mecklenburg 0: The Panthers (9-1) jumped to a 7-0 halftime lead.

South Mecklenburg 2, Ardrey Kell 0: The Sabres (9-0) maintained their slim lead over Providence, as Bryan Wome and Zach Nnaji each scored a goal. Goalkeeper Davis Mitchell made three key saves late in the match.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 2, Kannapolis Brown 0: The Spiders took a big step toward the conference title, improving to 11-1 and dropping the Wonders to 9-3. A.L. Brown beat Concord in a marathon penalty-kick shootout in the teams’ first meeting, but Concord has won the last two matchups. In this match, Oliver Coreas and Carson Trott scored goals, and Emmanuel Konneh got the shutout in goal.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 4, Central Cabarrus 3: The Bulldogs rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 6, Unionville Piedmont 0

Girls’ field hockey

PUBLIC SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

Ardrey Kell 2, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 2: The Knights (11-8) won after time expired on a penalty corner shot. Katherine Kile scored two goals, and Avery Smith had the other for Ardrey Kell.

Charlotte Catholic 7, Providence 0: The Cougars (13-2) ended the season for Providence (6-9).

NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Providence Day 2, Cary Christian 0: The second-seeded Chargers (17-5) won a berth in Saturday’s state finals match.

Girls’ tennis

4A PLAYOFFS

Pfafftown Reagan 5, Lake Norman 4: Lake Norman finished with an 11-3 record.

2A PLAYOFFS

Hendersonville 6, Maiden 0: The Blue Devils finished 10-4, losing to the unbeaten (16-0) perennial state power.

Girls’ volleyball

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Durham Academy 3, Concord Cannon School 2 (23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 21-25, 15-7); Cannon School finished with a 17-7 record, as Durham Academy moves to the finals.

North Raleigh Christian 3, Charlotte Country Day 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-14): This was a rematch of last season’s 4A finals, which North Raleigh Christian won. Reagan Nash had eight kills and Sydney Schulze added 11 digs for the Buccaneers, who return most of their key players for next season.

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Davidson Day 3, Rocky Mount Academy 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-6): Cierra Huntley’s 12 kills, and the 11 kills by Gerren Tomlin, led the second-seeded Patriots into the state finals against Gaston Day. Estella Sawyer added 40 assists for the victors. Davidson Day met Gaston Day once during the regular season, falling 3-1 on Sept. 10.

Gaston Day 3, Wayne Country Day 1 (24-26, 25-7, 25-18, 25-14): Stung by a first-set loss, the top-seeded Spartans roared back and won a berth against Davidson Day in the finals. Sidney Bing had 46 assists, Drew Brown totaled 16 kills and 19 digs, and Lauralee Hurst had 22 kills and 23 digs. Gaston Day finished second in the state last season.

I-MECK 4A

No. 1 Hough 3, No. 4 Hopewell 0 925-4, 25-18, 25-20)

No. 3 Lake Norman 3, No. 2 Mallard Creek 1

Finals: Hough and Lake Norman meet Wednesday at Mallard Creek for the title.

SO MECK 7 4A

No. 1 Providence 3, No. 4 Berry Academy 0

No. 2 Ardrey Kell 3, No. 3 South Mecklenburg 0

Finals: Providence hosts Ardrey Kell in Wednesday’s title match.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

No. 1 Myers Park 3, No. 4 Butler 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-16): The Mustangs ran their record to 22-3.

No. 3 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, No. 2 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1 (25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22)

Finals: Myers Park and Porter Ridge meet for the title Wednesday at Butler.

SANDHILLS 4A

No. 1 Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, No. 4 Fayetteville Britt 1

No. 3 Richmond Senior 3, No. 2 Scotland County 0 925-11, 25-16, 25-18): Richmond Senior’s Carley Lambeth had 29 assists and 15 digs, and Jadyn Johnson and Georgia Anderson each totaled 10 kills.

BIG SOUTH 3A

No. 1 Boiling Springs Crest 3, No. 4 Gastonia Forestview 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-18)

No. 2 Kings Mountain 3, No. 3 Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-15): Kings Mountain’s Kyann Crocker had 27 digs, and Aailiyah Byers totaled 17 kills.

Finals: Neighborhood rivals Crest and Kings Mountain meet on Wednesday.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

No. 1 West Rowan 3, No. 4 China Grove Carson 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-18): The Falcons remained unbeaten (23-0) behind K.K. Dowling (13 kills) and Tori Hester (18 kills, 12 digs).

No. 3 North Iredell 3, No. 2 South Iredell 2

Finals: West Rowan faces North Iredell (14-7) on Wednesday.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

No. 1 Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, No. 4 Central Cabarrus 1 (25-14, 13-25, 25-20, 25-21): Abbey Redding and Jenna Peterson each had 12 assists for the victors.

No. 2 Concord Cox Mill 3, No. 3 Concord 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-9)

Finals: Jay M. Robinson faces Cox Mill on Wednesday.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

No. 1 Marvin Ridge 3, No. 4 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-11)

No. 2 Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. No. 3 Weddington (no score reported)

Finals: Marvin Ridge hosts the Sun Valley-Weddington winner on Wednesday.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

No. 1 South Rowan 3, No. 4 Ledford 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-11): The Raiders (24-1) won behind the play of Anna Rymer (10 kills, 13 digs, 18 assists) and Payton Black (26 digs).

No. 2 Central Davidson 3, No. 3 Midway Oak Grove 0

Finals: South Rowan faces Central Davidson on Wednesday.

FOOTHILLS 2A

No. 1 Newton Foard 3, No. 4 East Burke 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-13): Sierra Ward’s 12 kills led the Tigers into the finals.

No. 2 Morganton Patton 3, No. 3 West Iredell 2 (21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-9): Patton (19-5) rallied from a 2-0 deficit for the victory.

Finals: Fred T. Foard faces Patton on Wednesday.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

No. 1 West Stanly 3, No. 4 Montgomery Central 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19): West Stanly (21-3) rolled behind Addie Barbee (21 assists) and Dani Moss (12 kills).

No. 3 Mount Pleasant 3, No. 2 Anson County 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-17)

Finals: West Stanly faces Mount Pleasant on Wednesday at Monroe Central Academy.

SOUTH FORK 2A

No. 1 Maiden 3, No. 5 North Lincoln 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-17)

No. 2 Lake Norman Charter 3, No. 3 East Lincoln 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-23)

Finals: Maiden takes its 21-4 record against Lake Norman Charter (16-6) on Wednesday.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

No. 1 R-S Central 3, No. 4 Belmont South Point 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-21)

No. 2 Shelby vs. No. 3 East Gaston (no score reported)

Finals: R-S Central will host the Shelby-East Gaston winner on Wednesday.

PAC 1A

No. 1 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, No. 4 Monroe Union Academy 0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-20)

No. 2 Community School of Davidson 3, No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16): The Spartans (18-5) battled back from an early deficit for a semifinal victory.

Finals: Community School of Davidson visits Mountain Island Charter on Wednesday.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

No. 2 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, No. 3 South Stanly 2 (25-16, 21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 16-14): The Knights rallied from a 2-1 set deficit for a semifinal victory. Piper Mauldin (13 kills) and Olivia Eldridge (11 kills) led the attack.

No. 4 North Stanly 3, No. 1 Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-15): Alex Childress (17 assists) and Nicole Lowder (10 kills) led the Comets, who dropped to the fourth seed after forfeiting 11 matches during the regular season.

Finals: North Stanly faces Gray Stone Day on Wednesday.

