Friday’s prep football previews for Mecklenburg County, key regional games

Hopewell (3-5, 1-3 I-Meck 4A) at Mooresville (4-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m. – Every remaining game is big for the host Blue Devils, who have a shot at a playoff berth. Hopewell is coming off a lopsided loss to Mallard Creek.

Lake Norman (4-4, 1-3 I-Meck 4A) at No. 4 Vance (6-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. – Lake Norman has five RB’s with 40 or more carries this season and will try to control the tempo against a Vance team capable of making the big play.

North Mecklenburg (1-7, 0-4 I-Meck 4A) at No. 1 Mallard Creek (7-0-1, 4-0), 7 p.m. – North Mecklenburg’s defense has done well at times this season, although the Vikings have slipped the past two weeks. Mavericks’ QB Dustin Noller has passed for more than 2,000 yards this season.

West Charlotte (4-4, 1-3 I-Meck 4A) at Hough (5-3, 4-0), 7 p.m. – Hough needs a victory here to set up a big battle next week with Mallard Creek. The Lions’ tough defense must contain Hough QB Darius Ocean (1,263 passing yards, 16 touchdowns).

No. 11 Ardrey Kell (7-1, 4-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at Berry Academy (1-6, 0-3), 7 p.m. – The Knights go for a school-record eighth straight victory and nearer to a conference title. Berry Academy’s best outing was a 28-16 loss to second-place Olympic.

Providence (3-5, 2-1 SoMeck 7 4A) at Harding (4-4, 1-2), 7 p.m. – Providence’s solid defense will get a test from the high-powered Harding offense, with big-play threats like Dekerius Thompson and Maleik Foust. This game could have playoff implications down the road.

West Mecklenburg (4-3, 2-1 SoMeck 7 4A) at Olympic (6-3, 3-1), 7 p.m. – The winner here emerges as the second-place team (possibly along with Providence), and there are playoff implications here too. Both teams have strong RB’s, in Cameron Smith (Hawks) and J’mari Taylor (Olympic).

Garinger (1-7, 1-3 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (4-4, 2-2), 7 p.m. – WR Shai Wheeler might be at QB again this week for Independence, with Arnold Taylor hurt. But Wheeler has enough weapons, including RB Davion Nelson, to put the Patriots back above .500.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (6-2, 3-1 Southwestern 4A) at No. 13 Butler (5-3, 3-1), 7 p.m. – So who is second-best in the conference? Hickory Ridge RB Elijah McWilliams is averaging 6.1 yards a carry, and Butler’s Jamal Worthy (8.1 yards per carry) is nearing 1,000 yards for the season. It’s a game that will factor in playoff seedings.

No. 2 Myers Park (8-0, 4-0 Southwestern 4A) at East Mecklenburg (1-7, 0-4), 7 p.m. – It figures to be a game where the powerhouse Mustangs can approach the 500-point mark for the season (they have 424 now). At this point of the season, keeping everyone healthy also remains important.

Rocky River (1-7, 1-3 Southwestern 4A) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (5-3, 2-2), 7:30 p.m. – The Ravens’ problem this season has been an erratic offense. Porter Ridge has forced opponents into 16 turnovers this season and makes a habit of disrupting opposing quarterbacks.

Charlotte Country Day (8-1, 1-1 Big South) at Charlotte Latin (7-1, 1-1), 7 p.m. – The Big South is a football version of Garrison Keillor’s Lake Woebegone, where all the kids are above average. The four teams’ combined records are 26-6, and this game will decide half of what will be a first-place tie. Latin’s rugged defense faces a Country Day ground attack averaging 180-plus yards per outing.

Charlotte Christian (5-2, 1-1 Big South) at Providence Day (6-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. – Here’s the other half of that Big South title picture. Both teams have strong passing attacks and can score in a hurry. One of the Big South teams probably will be dropped to the Division 2 playoffs, so a loss can be costly.

Charlotte Catholic (4-3, 3-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at Monroe Parkwood (5-3, 2-2), 7:30 p.m. – It’s the next chapter in the Cougars’ get-well journey after that bad loss earlier this month at Weddington. Catholic’s Paul Neel has rushed for about 800 yards, but Parkwood has a balanced attack behind QB Brock Cain and could provide a tough test.

Lake Norman Charter (1-7, 0-4 South Fork 2A) at Lincolnton (2-6, 0-4), 7:30 p.m. – It’s a battle to escape the conference cellar. Lake Norman Charter QB Jeff Womack has passed for nearly 1,100 yards – about half of that to Jaden Goodman.

Christ the King (0-7, 0-6 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Gastonia Highland Tech (0-7, 0-5), 7:30 p.m. – Here’s another battle to escape the cellar. Each team is surrendering about 45 points a game this season, so a high-scoring game would seem likely.

Community School of Davidson (4-4, 3-3 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Monroe Union Academy (4-3, 3-2), 7:30 p.m. – Two teams in the middle of the standings battle for a possible playoff berth. Spartans’ QB Davis Pharr has passed for about 1,400 yards this season. Union Academy RB Isaac King has 1,325 rushing yards.

Southlake Christian (6-3) at Hickory Grove Christian (0-7), 7 p.m. – The visiting Eagles prep for a likely playoff berth, while Hickory Grove Christian battles again with a roster of fewer than 20 players and only two seniors.

VC/NC Royals (2-5) at Cabarrus Warriors (1-7), 7 p.m. – Two “shared” teams (combined teams from two schools) square off. The Royals have dropped three in a row. The Warriors are led by RB Fred Peace (855 rushing yards).

Covenant Day (3-6) at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday – Rabun Gap needs a victory to stay in contention for a Division 1 playoff berth. Sophomore QB Matt Linn has nearly 1,200 passing yards for the host Eagles. Covenant Day has won two of its last four games.

Outside Mecklenburg

No. 5 Weddington (8-0, 4-0 Southern Carolina 3A) at Marvin Ridge (5-3, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. – Expect a full house in Marvin, with Weddington RB Will Shipley (808 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns) and the rugged Warrior defense facing Marvin Ridge’s strong passing attack. QB Sully McDermott has passed for 1,608 yards and 19 touchdowns.

North Lincoln (7-1, 4-0 South Fork 2A) at Newton-Conover (6-2, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. – North Lincoln averages 300 rushing yards per game, and five backs have 30 or more carries this season. QB Justice Craig has thrown for more than 1,300 yards for Newton-Conover.

No. 6 Rock Hill South Pointe (8-0, 3-0 S.C. Region 3 4A) at Columbia Ridge View (5-3, 3-0), 7 p.m. – The Stallions can clinch at least a tie for the region championship with a victory in Columbia. Senior QB Tahlek Steele has passed for nearly 1,300 yards. So has Ridge View QB Andre Washington.