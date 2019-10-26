OT Thriller! Country Day bucs Providence Day to win state field hockey title

Charlotte Country Day would win the Field Hockey state championship 3-2 in overtime. Special to the Observer

The NCISAA 4A girls’ field hockey state championship Saturday was befitting of the two top seeds.

It took overtime but the host and No. 1 seed Charlotte Country Day Buccaneers defeated the No. 2 seed Providence Day Chargers 3-2 to claim the state title.

Carolina Switzer scored the winning goal eight minutes into the first, 10-minute sudden-death overtime session off an assist from Lilly Poole to give the title to Country Day.

“We talk a lot about this all season, about getting that on that train all the way to the state championship and finishing it out this year,” said Buccaneers coach Kayleigh Thies when asked what she told her team prior to overtime. “I just reminded them of that, and they fought so hard and I’m so proud of them.”

In the second half Country Day led 2-1 and was ten minutes away from winning the title in regulation. But Providence Day’s Kate Longo scored a goal to tie the game in the 10th minute at 2-2. The two teams went scoreless for the rest of regulation, before Switzer’s goal won it for the Bucs in overtime.

“It feels unreal,” said Country Day senior midfielder Katie So on how it felt to be state champions. “After last year we had lost in the state championship. Winning this year feels unbelievable. I can’t put it into words.”

Five minutes into the game Country Day scored off a penalty corner. Senior Margaret Mosley’s shot just cleared the near post for a 1-0 Buccaneers’ lead.

The two teams then combined for two goals in two minutes. In the 44th minute the Chargers had a goal called back, as the referee deemed the shot as being “too high.”

But a minute later Providence Day equalized as Lucy Osherow’s beautiful backhand flip from long range found nothing but net and the match was tied at 1-1.

Country Day quickly recapture the lead a minute later on a goal from Lizzie Foster with an assist from So, as the Buccaneers led 2-1 at the break.

RECORDS: Providence Day (17-6-0); Country Day (17-3-2)

THREE WHO MATTERED

Carolina Switzer, Country Day: Sophomore midfielder scored the winning goal in overtime to secure the state title for the Buccaneers.

Katie So, Country Day: Senior midfielder and Yale University commit assisted on the Bucs’ second goal and was dangerous all day, especially helping to keep the ball in the Providence end of the field for long stretches.

Elizabeth Tegeler, Providence Day: Freshman goalkeeper was under heavy pressure all day and made numerous timely saves to keep the Chargers in the match.

THEY SAID IT

“I have an amazing senior group this year and I am so proud of them and thankful for them. They just put their guts out on the line and played so hard for us all year and for their four years playing here. I just couldn’t be prouder of a group of kids.” -- Thies, Country Day coach

WORTH MENTIONING:

Country Day completed the hat trick Saturday by beating the Chargers three times in the same season. In addition to Saturday’s state championship win, the Buccaneers defeated Providence Day both times in the regular season by 1-0 and 3-0 scores.

Saturday’s state title win for the Buccaneers follows up their 2018 state final overtime loss to Charlotte Latin a year ago. Saturday’s win was also the 13th all-time girls’ field hockey state title.

1st Half

CD – 55th Minute – (Goal) Margaret Mosely

PD – 45th Minute – (Goal) Lucy Osherow

CD – 44th Minute – (Goal) Lizzie Foster, (Assist) Katie So

2nd Half

PD 10th minute – (Goal) Kate Longo

CD – OT – (Goal) Caroline Switzer (Assist) Lilly Poole