Coastal Christian stops Charlotte’s Carmel Christian in NCISAA soccer final

Carmel Christian would lose to Coastal Christian 0-1 in the NCISAA 3A state final. Special to the Observer

Johnny Blackburn’s goal in the fourth minute was the match’s only goal as the Coastal Christian Centurions from, Wilmington, N.C., captured the NCISAA 3A boys’ soccer state championship with a 1-0 victory over the Carmel Christian Cougars Saturday at Charlotte Latin School.

The Centurions scored off a set piece that started with an early corner kick. Coastal Christian’s Sammy Santaniello got the ball in the box where Blackburn was able to finish for a 1-0 lead.

“A coach of mine four years ago when we played in our first state championship said “set plays,” said Coastal coach Mike Scheffel. “We executed on a corner and that was the difference.”

There was a reason why Carmel Christian went undefeated during the regular season and playoffs. After falling behind early the Cougars offensively dominated, but simply couldn’t buy a goal.

Carmel Christian assistant coach Jonathan Rebsamen summed up the Cougars’ effort in the match.

“It was certainly a hard-fought match and we had our opportunities,” said Rebsamen. “Our head coach Jeff Dresser did a phenomenal job preparing these guys, getting them prepared, getting them ready and we had great senior leadership out there. They did their absolute best and left it all out on the field.”

The Cougars had nine shots on goal in the match, forcing Coastal goalkeeper Ian Pridgen to make several big stops. Pridgen ended with seven saves.

The Centurions goalkeeper got plenty of help from Coastal defender Caleb Honeycutt, who played a strong game and cleared what would have been a sure Cougars’ goal off the line in the second half.

“You have to have a quick reaction for sure,” said Honeycutt. “That may have been the difference for us to win the match in regulation instead of going to overtime.”

RECORDS: Coastal Carolina (19-2-2); Carmel Christian (18-1-0)

THREE WHO MATTERED

Ian Pridgen, Coastal Christian: Sophomore goalkeeper made several point-blank stops and finished with seven saves to earn the shutout.

Ryan Lynch, Carmel Christian: Senior midfielder was dangerous the entire game, creating several scoring opportunities for his teammates and finished with three shots of his own.

Johnny Blackburn, Coastal Christian: Led the Centurions with four shots on goal and scored the game’s only goal in what proved to be the game winner.

THEY SAID IT

“It feels great. It’s just a credit to the guys and the work that they have put in all season. They were focused on one outcome and that was winning the state championship today. I also want to say a congratulations to Carmel Christian. They are a heck of a team. Obviously they had a memorable run this season. I have much respect for them.” Coastal Christian Coach Mike Scheffel on his reflections of Saturday’s state championship match.

WORTH MENTIONING

Saturday’s loss snapped Carmel Christian’s 18-game winning streak and was its first loss of the season.

Cougars’ coach Jeff Dresser is a former player of the professional Charlotte Eagles of the United Soccer Leagues.