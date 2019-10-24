Providence, Myers Park win volleyball titles; Ardrey Kell golf takes regional crown

Providence and Myers Park are among a number of Charlotte-area teams that captured conference girls’ volleyball tournament championships Wednesday evening.

Both the Panthers and Mustangs also were regular-season champions.

In the SoMeck 7 4A, Providence downed No. 2 seed Ardrey Kell 3-0, winning 21-15, 21-17 and 21-5.

The Panthers (23-3) got nine kills apiece from Alanna Harder and Madison Coil. Ava LaPata had 10 digs, and Katie Cruise added 32 assists.

It was the third time in three tries this season that the Panthers beat the Knights (21-4).

Meanwhile, Myers Park ran its season record to 23-3 with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-12) sweep of third seed Indian Trail Porter Ridge in the Southwestern 4A finals.

The Mustangs went 17-0 this season against conference opposition.

Conference tournament finals were held across the region Wednesday night, with the state tournament set to begin Saturday.

Outstanding performers

Carter Beck (East Gaston boys’ soccer): Beck, a senior, had three goals and two assists in his team’s 5-2 victory at Lawndale Burns.

Katie Cruise (Providence girls’ volleyball): Cruise had 32 assists in her team’s 3-0 sweep of Ardrey Kell in the SoMeck 7 4A tournament championship match

Jake Herbert (Hough boys’ soccer): Herbert’s two goals and two assists helped the Huskies beat West Charlotte 9-0. That clinched Hough’s ninth straight conference championship.

Chloe Pittman (Hough girls’ golf): Pittman, a senior, fired a 72 and led the Huskies to the 4A Western Regional tournament championship. Her score was second individually, behind the 70 of Winston-Salem Reynolds’ Becca Connolly.

Cross-country

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A MEET

Boone Watauga swept the boys’ and girls’ championships in the meet, held at Southside Park in Newton. Individual winners were Watauga’s Avery Cannon (15 minutes 43 seconds) and Sophie Rittter (19:25).

Boys’ team scores: Watauga 19, Hickory St. Stephens 53, Alexander Central 89, Morganton Freedom 109, Hickory 121, South Caldwell 147. Finishing second to Cannon were teammates Ethan Turner and Gavin Sweeney.

Girls’ team scores: Watauga 15 (a sweep of the top five scoring positions), Hickory 82, Alexander Central 86, St. Stephens 92, Freedom 99, South Caldwell 166. Finishing behind Ritter were teammates Olivia McAnulty and Lena Miller.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 9, West Charlotte 0: The Huskies (12-0) clinched their ninth straight conference title, behind two goals each by Drew Powell and Jake Herbert. Richie Cano added a goal and two assists, and goalkeeper Diego Padilla got the clean sheet.

Lake Norman 4, Vance 2: Lake Norman outscored the Cougars 3-1 in the second half.

Mallard Creek 2, North Mecklenburg 1: The Mavericks overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit.

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 10, Berry Academy 1: The Panthers rolled to victory on Senior Night.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2, Butler 1: Maciel Madera and Grayson Mathes scored for Hickory Ridge (7-5), which knocked Butler (8-4) out of a first-place tie.

Independence 4, Garinger 0: The Patriots (9-3) scored three goals in the opening 30 minutes.

Myers Park 7, East Mecklenburg 0: The Mustangs (9-3) retained a share of the conference lead, with sophomores Alex Heffner and Thomas Killeen scoring first-half goals to get their team started. Mason Wood scored three times.

Rocky River 2, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1: The Ravens (2-9) stunned the Pirates (7-5), dropping them into a third-place tie with Hickory Ridge.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 7, Fayetteville Seventy-First 5

Raeford Hoke County 0, Southern Pines Pinecrest 0 (Pinecrest won 4-2 on PK’s)

Richmond Senior 4, Scotland County 0

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 2, Hickory St. Stephens 2 (Alexander Central won 5-4 on PK’s)

Boone Watauga 9, Marion McDowell 0: The Pioneers (10-1) clinched the conference title, as they lead by two games with one to go.

Hickory 2, South Caldwell 0: The Red Tornadoes ended South Caldwell’s title hopes. Both teams are 7-3.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 2, North Gaston 0: The Chargers celebrated Senior Night with Jacob Carter scoring off a corner kick and Nick Greene adding a second-half goal.

Gastonia Ashbrook 7, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1: The Green Wave is 8-2 in league play.

Gastonia Forestview 6, Gastonia Huss 2: The Jaguars improved to 9-1 in the conference, outscoring the Huskies 4-0 in the second half.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

North Iredell 1, West Rowan 0: David Hernandez scored the goal, and Raiders’ goalkeeper Dane Coltrane made eight saves.

South Iredell 9, East Rowan 0: The first-place Vikings improved to 8-0, with two matches remaining.

Statesville 3, China Grove Carson 1

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 1, Weddington 0

Monroe 4, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 5, Midway Oak Grove 2

North Davidson 5, Central Davidson 0

Salisbury 3, East Davidson 3 (Salisbury won 8-7 on PK’s)

South Rowan 6, Lexington 2: Eber Tapia’s three goals led South Rowan.

Thomasville 2, West Davidson 2 (Thomasville won 3-2 on PK’s)

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 2, West Caldwell 1: The Panthers improved to 12-0 and clinched at least a tie for the championship.

Morganton Patton 9, Valdese Draughn 0

Newton Foard 6, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: The Tigers (10-2) kept their hopes alive of sharing the conference title.

West Iredell 3, East Burke 2

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 5, Monroe Central Academy 0: The Yellow Jackets improved to 9-0, clinching the conference championship.

Montgomery Central 4, Mount Pleasant 3: Mount Pleasant trailed 3-1 at the half but tightened the match in the final 40 minutes.

West Stanly 10, Anson County 1: The Colts (5-4) celebrated Senior Night in a big way.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 3, West Lincoln 0

East Lincoln 9, Maiden 0: The Mustang machine rolled along, with Tyler Swanson, Logan Gilley and Noah Graden each getting two goals and an assist. High-scoring Chase Gilley played a backup role, notching four assists. East Lincoln (12-0 conference) set a school single-season record for goals scored, with 129.

Lake Norman Charter 4, Lincolnton 2

Newton-Conover 3, North Lincoln 1: The Red Devils improved to 11-1, remaining within striking distance of East Lincoln with two matches remaining.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 9, R-S Central 0

East Gaston 5, Lawndale Burns 2: Carter Beck’s three goals, plus single goals by Caleb Cassada and Deshaun Corry, led East Gaston.

East Rutherford 3, Forest City Chase 3 (Chase won 6-5 on OK’s): Jesus Aviles had a goal and an assist for Chase in regulation. It was the second shootout victory this week for Chase.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 6, East Wilkes 1: The Huskies (10-1) outscored East Wilkes 5-1 in the second half.

Boonville Starmount 4, North Wilkes 1

West Wilkes 3, Elkin 2

Wilkes Central 10, Alleghany 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 4, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 2

Polk County 6, Bakersville Mitchell County 2

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 1, Queens Grant Charter 0: Sam Webb scored on an assist from Cade Behnke.

Monroe Union Academy 3, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2

Mooresville Langtree Charter 9, Concord Carolina International 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 5, Bradford Prep 0: Calvin Brownewell (one goal, two assists) and Griffin Nixdorf (one goal, one assist) led the Pride, who had 18 shots on goal.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Christ the King 9, Cherryville 0: The host Crusaders (11-0) remained first in the conference.

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 5, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 0: The Gryphons improved to 10-2, good for second place.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 5, Albemarle 0

Girls’ field hockey

NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Country Day 3, Durham Academy 1: The Buccaneers got a goal and an assist from Margaret Moseley, and single goals from Jordana Markel and Katie So, as they advanced to Saturday’s championship match against Providence Day. The Bucs (17-3-2) are the event’s top seed after finishing second in the state last year.

Girls’ golf

Ardrey Kell captured the Western 4A Regional championship, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge finishing third and also capturing a berth in next week’s state tournament in Pinehurst.

The Knights had a team score of 238 at Oak Valley Golf Club in Advance, with Pfafftown Reagan (246) and Hickory Ridge (252) also gaining state tournament berths.

Mooresville (fourth, 259), Providence (fifth, 261), Hough (sixth, 264), South Mecklenburg (11th, 284) and Myers Park (12th, 287) were also in the field.

Ardrey Kell’s scorers were Hannah Lindemann (77), Nicole Lash (80) and Shea Smith (81). Hickory Ridge’s scorers were Chaudia Winterburg (79), Lily McConnell (86) and Scotty Foley (87).

Individual qualifiers from the area were: Hough’s Chloe Pittman (72); Providence’s Erica Boys (73) and Sophie Marijono (82); Mooresville’s Lauren Martin (74) and Megan Bornkamp (83); Myers Park’s Ellen Pritchard (82); South Mecklenburg’s Maggie Magner (85); Ardrey Kell’s Emily Mardjanov (89); Hopewell’s Annika Kullstam (90); and Indian Trail Porter Ridge’s Makenzie Toth (90).

Girls’ tennis

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Latin 5, Concord Cannon School 0: Second-seedcd Latin (16-2) will face Durham Academy on Saturday for the state championship. The Hawks’ Nina Lavelle and Chloe Floyd each won in singles and teamed for a doubles victory.

Durham Academy 5, Covenant Day 1: Top seed Durham Academy improved to 19-0 andended fourth seed Covenant Day’s season with a 9-7 record.

NCHSAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Ardrey Kell 5, South Mecklenburg 4: The Knights (15-1) advance to a third-round match at Myers Park. The Sabres finished 9-7.

Hough 5, Greensboro Page 1: The Huskies (11-1) travel to Pfafftown Reagan in the next round.

Myers Park 5, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0: The Mustangs ran their record to 13-0 and ended the season for fellow Southwestern 4A member Porter Ridge (12-3).

NCHSAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Catholic 6, West Henderson 0: The unbeaten Cougars (18-0) will face Southern Carolina 3A Conference foe Weddington in the next round.

China Grove Carson 6, Concord 3: The Cougars (17-0) will face Concord Cox Mill in the next round. Concord finished 9-6.

Concord Cox Mill 6, Montgomery Central 0: The Chargers (13-2) advanced to a match against China Grove Carson.

Weddington 5, Boone Watauga 1: The Warriors (18-2) handed the Pioneers (10-1) their first loss of the season.

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Raleigh Trinity Academy 5, Hickory University Christian 4: University Christian fell in the semifinals and finished 15-3.

NCHSAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Lake Norman Charter 5, Newton Foard 4: The Knights (11-3) stunned previous unbeaten Fred T. Foard (15-1) and will travel to Hendersonville in the next round.

Salisbury 5, West Wilkes 0: The Hornets (14-0) were too much for West Wilkes. Salisbury will face Central Carolina 2A Conference foe Midway Oak Grove in the third round.

NCHSAA 1A PLAYOFFS

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 5, Mount Airy 0: The Knights (19-0) ousted a traditional tennis power and advanced to the third round against Mooresville Pine Lake Prep.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6, Lincoln Charter 0: The Pride (12-0) won this battle of unbeatens, ending Lincoln Charter’s season at 11-1.

Girls’ volleyball

I-MECK 4A finals

Lake Norman 3, Hough 1: The third-seeded Wildcats (16-10) upset the top-seeded Huskies (20-5), who had gone 16-0 against I-Meck opposition before Wednesday.

SANDHILLS 4A finals

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Richmond Senior 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-22): The top-seeded Patriots improved to 25-1. Richmond Senior was seeded third.

BIG SOUTH 3A finals

Boiling Springs Crest 3, Kings Mountain 2: The No. 1 seed Chargers (21-4) captured the first, third and fifth sets against the second-seeded Mountaineers.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A finals

West Rowan 3, South Iredell 2 (25-17, 22-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7): The second-seeded Vikings (17-6) threw a scare into the Falcons (23-0) but lost for the third time in three tries this season to West Rowan. Noe Gaeta had 59 assists for West Rowan, and Tori Hester (27 kills, 29 digs, four blocks) and K.K. Dowling (22 kills, 17 digs, four blocks) also had big matches.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A finals

Concord Cox Mill 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1 (25-11, 22-25, 25-11, 25-7): The top-seeded Chargers (23-2) completed a 17-0 season against conference opponents and won their 11th in a row. Alexis Cornish of Central Cabarrus was named Player of the Year.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A finals

Marvin Ridge 3, Weddington 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17): Led by conference Player of the Year Alicia Davis, the top-seeded Mavericks (27-3) downed the third-seeded Warriors (18-7). Marvin Ridge won 51 of 55 games against Southern Carolina 3A foes this season.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A finals

South Rowan 3, Central Davidson 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-14): The Raiders improved to 24-1 and followed up their regular-season title with a tournament trophy. Kira Rymer led the way, with 13 kills, four blocks, 11 digs and eight assists.

FOOTHILLS 2A finals

Newton Foard 3, Morganton Patton 0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-10): The top-seeded Tigers (26-1) have not lost to a 2A school this season. Their only setback was to 3A Boone Watauga. The Tigers’ Dara Shaffer was named to the all-tournament team. Second seed Patton (20-6) got a pair of honors, with Cindy Powell named Foothills Coach of the Year and Ella Gregg named Player of the Year.

ROCKY RIVER 2A finals

West Stanly 3, Mount Pleasant 1: The Colts (22-3) are unbeaten against 2A opposition this year. Third seed Mount Pleasant fell to 16-10.

SOUTH FORK 2A finals

Maiden 3, Lake Norman Charter 1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20): The Blue Devils’ Marsha Davis was named conference Coach of the Year, and four players -- Isabella Abernathy, Natalie Lail, Abbey Smith and Sarah Wisker -- were picked for the all-conference team. Lake Norman Charter’s Liberty Harris, who had 18 kills in the finals, along with Makayla Martin and Pearce Augier, also got all-conference honors. East Lincoln’s Gabby Leach was named Player of the Year.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A finals

R-S Central 3, Shelby 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-19): The No. 1 seed Hilltoppers (17-8) swept the second-seeded Golden Lions (13-13).

PAC 1A finals

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Community School of Davidson 2 (22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 15-10): The No. 1 seed Raptors (20-3) went 2-1 this season against second-seeded Community School of Davidson (18-6).

YADKIN VALLEY 1A finals

North Stanly 3, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 0 (25-18, 25-6, 25-7): The fourth-seeded Comets swept the second-seeded Knights, behind Nicole Lowder (14 kills and five blocks) and Merris Talbert (10 kills).

