Championship Saturday: Multiple Observer-area teams, players win state championships

Multiple Observer-area athletes and teams captured public and private school state championships on a busy Saturday.

▪ In girls’ tennis, Charlotte Latin (17-2) won its 13th overall N.C. Independent Schools state championship but its first since 2005. The Hawks beat No. 1 seed Durham Academy 5-4. Durham Academy ended its season 19-0. Latin, the No. 2 seed, finished 17-2.

▪ In NCISAA boys’ soccer, Gaston Day (16-3) beat Hickory Christian (16-5) 2-1 to win the 2A state championship, and Coastal Carolina (19-2-2) upset unbeaten Carmel Christian (18-1) to win in 3A. Coastal won 1-0.

▪ Charlotte Country Day’s field hockey team needed overtime, but the No. 1-seeded Bucs (18-3-2) beat Providence Day (17-6) in overtime to win. Caroline Switzer scored the game-winning goal.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ On Friday, United Faith’s Keegan Lisiecki (1A girls), Davidson Day’s Mitchell Zammitti (2A) and Charlotte Country Day’s Sophie Spada (4A) won NCISAA cross-country titles. Providence Day won a fifth consecutive boys’ team crown.

▪ In volleyball, Davidson Day finished the season 18-1, upsetting top seeded Gaston Day 3-0 in the 2A state finals.

▪ The NC public schools held individual tennis state finals Saturday. They were dominated by area athletes.

Charlotte Catholic’s Rose Kenny won her third straight 3A title. South Meck’s Jenna Thompson won a state-record fourth in 4A.

In 1A, Pine Lake Prep’s Anderson Schubert won the championship.

In doubles, Hough High’s Orlanda Espinoza and Jessica Brannon won in 4A; Charlotte Catholic’s Maggie Gehrig and Ava Tan won in 3A; and Newton Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth and Hannah Cummings won the 2A.