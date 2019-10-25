South Meck’s Jenna Thompson, two Hough doubles teams reach NC tennis semifinals

South Mecklenburg’s Jenna Thompson is two wins short of a perfect career.

Thompson, a three-time state champion, beat Apex Gabriella Cicin 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the N.C. 4A tennis semifinals Saturday in Raleigh. She will face Raleigh Sanderson’s Juliana Craft when play resumes at Millbrook Exchange Park Saturday at 9 a.m.

The other semifinal will pair Cary Green Hope’s Kate Andreini against Northwest Guilford’s Elizabeth Weidl.

Thompson will try to win her fourth straight state title. Only four other N.C. public school girls’ players done that: Charlotte Catholic’s Laura Cowman (1989-92); Salisbury’s Julianne Treme (1993-96); Kings Mountain’s Jackie Houston (1993-96); and Brevard’s Britney Cloer (2003-06).

In her high school career, Thompson is 76-0.

▪ In 4A doubles, Hough has two teams still alive heading into the semifinal round: Oriana Espinoza and Jessica Brannon will play Pinecrest’s Maddie Arrington and Brooke LaFrenz; and Valentina Jiminez and Virginia Jiminez will play Mooresville’s Natalie White and Julia Abrams.

▪ In 1A, Pine Lake Prep’s Anderson Schubert will play Durham Research Triangle’s Sabrina Grewal for the singles title.

▪ In 2A, Newton Foard’s team of Alexis Wolgemuth and Hannah Cummings will play in a semifinals match.

▪ In 3A, four area girls are alive in the semifinal round: Concord Cox Mill’s Hannah Jiang will play Watauga’s Jadyn Kadyk, and Kings Mountain’s Madelynn Frye will play Charlotte Catholic’s Rose Kenny. Kenny is the 2018 singles champion.

2019 1A Women’s Individual Tennis State Championships

1A Singles Draw

Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Preparatory) def. Helen Brockmann (Franklin Academy) 6-0, 6-0

Kate Fletcher (Thomas Jefferson) def. Krisha Avula (Raleigh Charter) 6-4, 6-0

Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle) def. Katie Dasher (Bishop McGuinness) 6-0, 6-1

Emma Grace Bost (Gray Stone Day) def. Sydney Spear (John A. Holmes) 6-0, 6-0

Semifinal Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Preparatory) def. Kate Fletcher (Thomas Jefferson) 6-0, 6-0

Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle) def. Emma Grace Bost (Gray Stone Day) 6-3, 6-4

Championship Round – Saturday, October 26, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Andersen Schubert (Pine Lake Preparatory) vs. Sabrina Grewal (Research Triangle)

1A Doubles Draw

Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Lydia Cortes & Michelle Petrangeli (Bishop McGuinness) def. Sarah Bourne & Samantha Levine (Raleigh Chater) 6-1, 6-0

Vedika Birla & Lauren McClure (Raleigh Chater) def. Kailey Patel & Sophia Taffett (Pine Lake Preparatory) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)

Anisah Sison & Abby Armistead (Franklin Academy) def. Sadie Ann Schubert & Lexie Moyer (Pine Lake Preparatory) 6-2, 6-2

Sarah Mann & Tara Martin (East Surry) def. Ashlynnn Stephan & Sydney Sibillia (Franklin Academy) 6-0, 6-3

Semifinal Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Lydia Cortes & Michelle Petrangeli (Bishop McGuinness) def. Vedika Birla & Lauren McClure (Raleigh Chater) 6-3, 6-4

Anisah Sison & Abby Armistead (Franklin Academy) def. Sarah Mann & Tara Martin (East Surry) 6-3, 6-4

Championship Round – Saturday, October 26, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Lydia Cortes & Michelle Petrangeli (Bishop McGuinness) vs. Anisah Sison & Abby Armistead (Franklin Academy)

2019 2A Women’s Individual Tennis State Championships

2A Singles Draw

First Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Lindsay Bull (Hendersonville) def. Maddie Tsirlis (Croatan) 6-0, 6-1

Ella Strickler (Carrboro) def. Lillie Rusher (Salisbury) 6-1, 6-0

McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) def. Gray Tillett (First Flight) 6-0, 6-0

Rindha Sudhini (NCSSM) def. Zoey Albert (West Wilkes) 6-1, 6-2

Lauren Baddour (Carrboro) def. Elizabeth Wallace (Ashe County) 6-0, 6-0

Toni Laney (Bandys) def. Amanda Haggerty (Spring Creek) 6-1, 6-0

Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Kara Comer (Wheatmore) 7-5, 6-1

Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover) def. Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Ella Strickler (Carrboro) def. Lindsay Bull (Hendersonville) 6-0, 6-2

McCollough Perry (Hendersonville) def. Rindha Sudhini (NCSSM) 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2

Lauren Baddour (Carrboro) def. Toni Laney (Bandys) 1-6, 6-0, 6-0

Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) def. Alexa Allison (Newton-Conover) 6-0, 6-1

Semifinal Round – Saturday, October 26, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Ella Strickler (Carrboro) vs. McCollough Perry (Hendersonville)

Lauren Baddour (Carrboro) vs. Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove)

2A Doubles Draw

First Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Kristen Colie & McKinsey Harper (Greene Central) def. Ella Harris & Natalie Partain (Smoky Mountain) 6-1, 6-2

Marlie Stephenson & Chloe Bethea (Oak Grove) def. Nithya Sampath & Jennifer Ye (NCSSM) 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 7-5

Alexis Wolgemuth & Hannah Cummings (Fred T. Foard) def. Samantha Davis & Arial Pearce (North Johnston) 6-1, 6-0

Meredith Burton & Margaret Thurman (Salisbury) def. Rose Wang & Melissa Du (NCSSM) 6-0, 6-2

Chace Ogle & Jayce Gaither (Durham School of the Arts) def. Rachel Carter & Mamie Smith (Surry Central) 6-1, 6-0

Gracie Arrowood & Hannah Sherrill (Maiden) def. Grace Burrows & Katie Sink (Croatan) 6-1, 6-0

Megan Smith & Lindsay Ray (Forbush) def. Avery Headen & Lindley Andrew (Jordan-Matthews) 6-4, 6-2

Olivia Pursley & Anna Trace (Hendersonville) def. Lindsey Dickens & Alyssa Byrum (Bertie) 6-4, 6-2

Quarterfinals Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Marlie Stephenson & Chloe Bethea (Oak Grove) def. Kristen Colie & McKinsey Harper (Greene Central) 6-3, 6-4

Alexis Wolgemuth & Hannah Cummings (Fred T. Foard) def. Meredith Burton & Margaret Thurman (Salisbury) 6-0, 6-0

Chace Ogle & Jayce Gaither (Durham School of the Arts) def. Gracie Arrowood & Hannah Sherrill (Maiden) 6-2, 6-2

Olivia Pursley & Anna Trace (Hendersonville) def. Megan Smith & Lindsay Ray (Forbush) 6-1, 7-6 (9-7)

Semifinals Round – Saturday, October 25, 2019 – Cary Tennis Park

Marlie Stephenson & Chloe Bethea (Oak Grove) vs. Alexis Wolgemuth & Hannah Cummings (Fred T. Foard)

Chace Ogle & Jayce Gaither (Durham School of the Arts) vs. Olivia Pursley & Anna Trace (Hendersonville)

2019 3A Women’s Individual Tennis State Championships

3A Singles Draw

First Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Burlington Tennis Center

Mary Davis Thompson (New Hanover) def. Meredith Anderson (Enka) 7-6 (7-2), 6-1

Hannah Jiang (Cox Mill) def. Brooke Bienick (Cape Fear) 6-0, 6-1

Jadyn Kadyk (Watauga) def. Madison Cullipher (D.H. Conley) 6-0, 6-1

Shivani Kotikalapudi (Marvin Ridge) def. Laura Cai (Chapel Hill) 6-3, 6-1

River Britt (Union Pines) def. Valentina Morales (Cox Mill) 6-2, 6-3

Madelynn Frye (Kings Mountain) def. Chloe Harrington (Northern Nash) 6-4, 6-2

Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Olivia Ward (Cedar Ridge) 6-0, 6-0

Kylee Edwards (Topsail) def. Danielle Still (West Henderson) 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Burlington Tennis Center

Hannah Jiang (Cox Mill) def. Mary Davis Thompson (New Hanover) 6-1, 6-1

Jadyn Kadyk (Watauga) def. Shivani Kotikalapudi (Marvin Ridge) 6-0, 6-1

Madelynn Frye (Kings Mountain) def. River Britt (Union Pines) 6-3, 7-5

Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic) def. Kylee Edwards (Topsail) 6-0, 6-2

Semifinal Round – Saturday, October 26, 2019 – Burlington Tennis Center

Hannah Jiang (Cox Mill) vs. Jadyn Kadyk (Watauga)

Madelynn Frye (Kings Mountain) vs. Rose Kenny (Charlotte Catholic)

3A Doubles Draw

First Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Burlington Tennis Center

Frances Coleman & Peyton Philemon (New Hanover) def. Ellie Holtzman & Jonellis Heredia (Hickory) 6-0, 6-2

Maya Haynes & Molly Handler (Concord) def. Christina Gao & Margaret Nelson (East Chapel Hill) 6-0, 6-1

Elsa Schuls & Maggie Lu (Forestview) def. Mary Archer Boyd & Ann McBryde Barker (New Hanover) 6-3, 6-4

Riya Vasa & Maddy Wasulko (Weddington) def. Lauren Bolzan & Gracie Kmiec (Chapel Hill) 6-1, 6-4

Maddie Moore & Ingrid Mast (East Chapel Hill) def. Maci Cooper & Jadyn Kirkpatrick (Jesse Carson) 6-0, 6-3

Logan Adkins & Chandler Hill (Fike) def. Ava Manley & Lauren Denton (T.C. Roberson) 7-6 (11-9), 6-4

Maggie Gehrig & Ava Tan (Charlotte Catholic) def. Samantha Allred & Sara Adams (Union Pines) 6-0, 6-1

Maryah Stokes & Ginger Evans (J.H. Rose) def. Camryn Bolick & Annie Rudolph (Asheville) 6-2, 6-1

Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Burlington Tennis Center

Frances Coleman & Peyton Philemon (New Hanover) def. Maya Haynes & Molly Handler (Concord) 6-1, 6-2

Elsa Schuls & Maggie Lu (Forestview) def. Riya Vasa & Maddy Wasulko (Weddington) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

Maggie Gehrig & Ava Tan (Charlotte Catholic) def. Maryah Stokes & Ginger Evans (J.H. Rose) 6-1, 6-0

Maddie Moore & Ingrid Mast (East Chapel Hill) def. Logan Adkins & Chandler Hill (Fike) 6-3, 7-5

Semifinal Round – Saturday, October 26, 2019 – Burlington Tennis Center

Frances Coleman & Peyton Philemon (New Hanover) vs. Elsa Schuls & Maggie Lu (Forestview)

Maggie Gehrig & Ava Tan (Charlotte Catholic) vs. Maddie Moore & Ingrid Mast (East Chapel Hill)

2019 4A Women’s Individual Tennis State Championships

4A Singles Draw

First Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Millbrook Exchange Park (Raleigh)

Juliana Craft (Sanderson) def. Chloe Castain (South Mecklenburg) 6-0 ,6-2

Rebekah Gaines (East Forsyth) def. Caroline Landry (Pinecrest) 6-2, 6-0

Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg), BYE

Gabriella Cicin (Apex) def. Caroline Myers (Hopewell) 7-6 (10-8), 6-3

Kate Andreini (Green Hope) def. Tanea Spruill (Lake Norman) 6-0, 6-0

Jade Houston (Rolesville) def. Elyse Duley (Myers Park) 6-2, 6-1

Elizabeth Weidl (Northwest Guilford) def. Kelcie Farmer (Pine Forest) 6-2, 7-6 (9-7)

Sasha DeGroff (Broughton) def. Victoria Riabtseva (Porter Ridge) 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinals Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Millbrook Exchange Park (Raleigh)

Juliana Craft (Sanderson) def. Rebekah Gaines (East Forsyth) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg) def. Gabriella Cicin (Apex) 6-0, 6-0

Kate Andreini (Green Hope) def. Jade Houston (Rolesville) 6-2, 6-1

Elizabeth Weidl (Northwest Guilford) def. Sasha DeGroff (Broughton) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

Semifinals Round – Saturday, October 26, 2019 – Millbrook Exchange Park (Raleigh)

Juliana Craft (Sanderson) vs. Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg)

Kate Andreini (Green Hope) vs. Elizabeth Weidl (Northwest Guilford)

4A Doubles Draw

First Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Millbrook Exchange Park (Raleigh)

Elizabeth Vollmin & Macy Morrison (Hoggard) def. Meredyth Barr & Mia Basinger (Myers Park) 6-3, 6-2

Oriana Espinoza & Jessica Brannon (Hough) def. Reilly Major & Alda Tomar (Green Hope) 7-5, 6-3

Halle Futch & Carson Weber (Myers Park) def. Addison Pope & Amelia Shea (Millbrook) 6-3, 6-3

Maddie Arrington & Brooke LaFrenz (Pinecrest) def. Niya Grant & Lauren Oliver (Reagan) 0-6, 6-2, 6-4

Valentina Jimenez & Virginia Jimenez (Hough) def. Sydney Ermongkonchai & Halle Fernstrum (Panther Creek) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Helen Alvis & Camden Clark (Leesville Road) def. Ruta Petrikis & Savannah Sams (Ardrey Kell) 6-3, 6-1

Natalie White & Julia Abrams (Mooresville) def. Camille Battle & Courtney Garcia (Apex) 6-1, 6-0

Karen Galush & Piper Knorr (Cardinal Gibbons) def. April Song & Sylvia Mihailescu (Providence) 6-3, 6-3

Quarterfinal Round – Friday, October 25, 2019 – Millbrook Exchange Park (Raleigh)

Oriana Espinoza & Jessica Brannon (Hough) def. Elizabeth Vollmin & Macy Morrison (Hoggard) 6-4, 6-7 (8-6), 6-3

Maddie Arrington & Brooke LaFrenz (Pinecrest) def. Halle Futch & Carson Weber (Myers Park) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Valentina Jimenez & Virginia Jimenez (Hough) def. Helen Alvis & Camden Clark (Leesville Road) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

Natalie White & Julia Abrams (Mooresville) def. Karen Galush & Piper Knorr (Cardinal Gibbons) 6-0, 6-3

Semifinal Round – Saturday, October 26, 2019 – Millbrook Exchange Park (Raleigh)

Oriana Espinoza & Jessica Brannon (Hough) vs. Maddie Arrington & Brooke LaFrenz (Pinecrest)

Valentina Jimenez & Virginia Jimenez (Hough) vs. Natalie White & Julia Abrams (Mooresville)