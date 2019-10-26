Prep Insider Blog
NCHSAA tennis: Catholic’s Kenny goes back-to-back, Hough doubles claim titles
Charlotte Catholic High tennis star Rose Kenny repeated as N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A champion Saturday on a banner day for Observer-area stars.
South Mecklenburg’s Jenna Thompson won a fourth straight N.C. 4A singles championship. In 1A, Pine Lake Prep’s Anderson Schubert won the championship.
In doubles, Hough High’s Orlanda Espinoza and Jessica Brannon won in 4A; Charlotte Catholic’s Maggie Gehrig and Ava Tan won in 3A; and Newton Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth and Hannah Cummings won the 2A.
This story will update
