Ms. Perfect! South Mecklenburg’s Jenna Thompson makes NCHSAA tennis history

She’s history.

South Mecklenburg High School’s Jenna Thompson won the N.C. 4A state tennis title Saturday and finished her high school career perfect.

She won all 78 of her matches.

She became the first girls player to win four N.C. 4A singles championships.

And she made sure that in any conversation about the best-ever athletes from North Carolina, now or forever, her name will be mentioned -- near the very beginning.

You just can’t do any better than Thompson did in four years off of Park Road.

“I’m relieved,” Thompson, 17, said Saturday, “but I played well in the semifinals and final.”

Thompson received a bye in the first round of the state finals, and won her quarterfinal 6-0, 6-0 Friday over Gabriella Cicin of Apex Hill School. In Saturday’s semifinal, she beat Raleigh Sanderson’s Juliana Craft 6-0, 6-0.

She said the final was closer than the score, but she beat a good friend, Kate Andreini of Cary Green Hope, 6-2, 6-1 in the championship round.

“All the games were really close,” Thompson said of the final. “We both played really well.”

In truth, Thompson had one of the best seasons imaginable. She lost 10 games in 10 regular-season matches and zoomed past all competition in the playoffs.

She didn’t lose a set all season.

“I’m very happy,” said Thompson, who will play at Clemson next season. “But it was also bittersweet because that was my last high school match and I’ve played with a lot of girls on the team since I was a freshman. They all came to watch me. They drove up and hhad signs and a big fat head (sign) with my face and they were cheering me, which helped a lot. All the parents came up and my coach was there and it was really good.”

What they witnessed was pure history.

Only four other N.C. public school girls’ players have ever won four state tennis titles: Charlotte Catholic’s Laura Cowman (1989-92); Salisbury’s Julianne Treme (1993-96); Kings Mountain’s Jackie Houston (1993-96); and Brevard’s Britney Cloer (2003-06).

But no player had won four in a row in the 4A class, by far the state’s most talented and difficult.

“I’m very happy for what I’ve done and accomplished,” Thompson said. “I worked hard for it. That was my goal since freshman year to win four in a row. I wanted to win four. I believed it could do it.”