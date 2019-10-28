Prep Insider Blog
Hough-Mallard Creek, independent school playoff previews; full area schedule for Friday
Hough (6-3, 5-0 I-MECK) at Mallard Creek (8-0-1, 5-0), Fri, 7: Hough is the last team to beat the Mavericks, in a 2018 playoff upset. With two games to play in the regular-season, the I-MECK rivals are tied for first place, one game ahead of Vance (7-1, 4-1). Hough has won five straight games, led by QB Darius Ocean (1,263 yards passing, 16 TDs), tailback Evan Pryor (693 yards rushing, 6 TDs) and senior LB Storm Monroe (71 tackles).
Providence (3-6, 2-2 SoMECK) at Olympic (7-3, 4-1), Fri, 7: Providence, Harding and West Mecklenburg are all tied for second place in the league with two games left. Providence will hunt an upset in this one, and Harding visits West Mecklenburg in a key game. A team could drop from a tie for third to fifth with a loss. With the playoffs looming, winning Friday is big.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-3, 3-2 Southwestern 4A) at Myers Park (9-0, 5-0), Fri, 7: The Mustangs look to clinch a share of the league title, but Porter Ridge remains in a three-way tie for third with Hickory Ridge and Independence, and should be desparate to win for a third straight week. Porter Ridge tailback Brandon Perry, who has 793 yards rushing and averages eight yards a carry, will test a Mustangs defense that has shut out three of its past six opponents.
NCISAA Division I semifinals: Charlotte Country Day (9-1) is enjoying its best season in nearly a decade and the Bucs have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Country Day, the regular-season Big South 4A champion, hosts Arden Christ School (5-3) Friday at 7. The other semifinal matches 2018 Division II state champion Charlotte Latin (7-3) at 2017 and 2018 Division I state champ Charlotte Christian (8-2).
Boone Watauga (9-1, 5-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) at Morganton Freedom (6-3, 3-1), Fri, 7:30: Watauga has won seven straight games and is outscoring opponents 525-189. QB Anderson Castle (963 yards, 11 TDs passing; 1,492 yards, 22 TDs rushing) is having a monster year. Freedom, winners of two straight, is tied with Hickory (3-6, 3-1) for second place.
West Stanly (8-0, 2-0 Rocky River) at Anson County (5-3, 2-0), Fri, 7:30: After a slow start, the Anson Bearcats have gotten rolling behind senior QB Wesley Lear (1,388 yards passing, 16 TDs), RB Daquon Sturdivant (1,120 yards, 17 TDs) and the current Charlotte Observer player of the week, Rasheed Burns (67 tackles, 2.5 sacks).
Friday’s Schedule
Friday, Nov. 1
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Hough at Mallard Creek, 7
Mooresville at West Charlotte, 7
Vance at North Mecklenburg, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7
Providence at Olympic, 7
South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Garinger at Butler, 7
Independence at Rocky River, 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Myers Park, 7
NCISAA Playoffs
DIVISION I
Arden Christ School (5-3) at Charlotte Country Day (9-1)
Charlotte Latin (7-3) at Charlotte Christian (8-2)
DIVISION II
Providence Day, bye
Rabun Gap (8-2) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (7-3)
Wake Christian (5-5) at High Point Christian (7-3)
Metrolina Christian, bye
DIVISION III
Asheville School (7-3) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (6-2)
SouthLake Christian (7-3) at Harrells Christian (8-2)
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Britt at Southern Pines Pinecrest
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Raeford Hoke County
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Richmond Senior
Scotland County at Lumberton
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at Hickory
Boone Watauga at Morganton Freedom
South Caldwell at Hickory St. Stephens
Big South 3A
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Huss
Gastonia Forestview at Kings Mountain
North Gaston at Gastonia Ashbrook
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at Statesville
South Iredell at North Iredell
West Rowan at China Grove Carson
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Kannapolis Brown
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord
Southern Carolina 3A
Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Monroe Parkwood at Unionville Piedmont
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic
Weddington at Monroe
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at South Rowan
Ledford at East Davidson
Lexington at West Davidson
Midway Oak Grove at Thomasville
Salisbury at North Davidson
Foothills 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill at Morganton Patton
Lenoir Hibriten at West Iredell
Newton Foard at East Burke
Valdese Draughn at West Caldwell
Rocky River 2A
Montgomery Central at Mount Pleasant
West Stanly at Anson County
South Fork 2A
Catawba Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Maiden
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
Southwestern 2A
Belmont South Point at Forest City Chase
East Rutherford at Shelby
R-S Central at Lawndale Burns
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Allegheny County at North Wilkes
Boonville Starmount at Wilkes Central
East Wilkes at Elkin
West Wilkes at Ashe County
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Bakersville Mitchell County at Polk County
Black Mountain Owen at Avery County
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Marshall Madison County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Christ the King, 7
Monroe Union Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at South Stanly
Chatham Central at South Davidson
North Stanly at North Moore, 7
N.C. nonconference
Carolina Bearcats at Fayetteville Sandhills Titans
Community School of Davidson at East Gaston
Interstate
Ardrey Kell at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Marshville Forest Hills
S.C. Region 3 5A
Fort Mill at Clover
Rock Hill Northwestern at Rock Hill
S.C. Region 3 4A
Blythewood Westwood at Richland Northeast
Columbia Ridge View at Lancaster
York at Rock Hill South Pointe
S.C. Region 4 3A
Columbia Keenan at Camden
Indian Land at Winnsboro Fairfield Central
S.C. Region 6 3A
Aynor at Lake City
Cheraw at Dillon
Loris at Marion
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Lancaster Buford at Kershaw North Central
Richburg Lewisville at Chesterfield
S.C. Region 2 1A
Great Falls at Timmonsville
Lamar at McBee
S.C. nonconference
Chapin at Fort Mill Nation Ford
Byes
Boiling Springs Crest, Marion McDowell, North Rowan,
Chester, Pageland Central,
