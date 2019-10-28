Hough-Mallard Creek, independent school playoff previews; full area schedule for Friday

Hough (6-3, 5-0 I-MECK) at Mallard Creek (8-0-1, 5-0), Fri, 7: Hough is the last team to beat the Mavericks, in a 2018 playoff upset. With two games to play in the regular-season, the I-MECK rivals are tied for first place, one game ahead of Vance (7-1, 4-1). Hough has won five straight games, led by QB Darius Ocean (1,263 yards passing, 16 TDs), tailback Evan Pryor (693 yards rushing, 6 TDs) and senior LB Storm Monroe (71 tackles).

Providence (3-6, 2-2 SoMECK) at Olympic (7-3, 4-1), Fri, 7: Providence, Harding and West Mecklenburg are all tied for second place in the league with two games left. Providence will hunt an upset in this one, and Harding visits West Mecklenburg in a key game. A team could drop from a tie for third to fifth with a loss. With the playoffs looming, winning Friday is big.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-3, 3-2 Southwestern 4A) at Myers Park (9-0, 5-0), Fri, 7: The Mustangs look to clinch a share of the league title, but Porter Ridge remains in a three-way tie for third with Hickory Ridge and Independence, and should be desparate to win for a third straight week. Porter Ridge tailback Brandon Perry, who has 793 yards rushing and averages eight yards a carry, will test a Mustangs defense that has shut out three of its past six opponents.

NCISAA Division I semifinals: Charlotte Country Day (9-1) is enjoying its best season in nearly a decade and the Bucs have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Country Day, the regular-season Big South 4A champion, hosts Arden Christ School (5-3) Friday at 7. The other semifinal matches 2018 Division II state champion Charlotte Latin (7-3) at 2017 and 2018 Division I state champ Charlotte Christian (8-2).

Boone Watauga (9-1, 5-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) at Morganton Freedom (6-3, 3-1), Fri, 7:30: Watauga has won seven straight games and is outscoring opponents 525-189. QB Anderson Castle (963 yards, 11 TDs passing; 1,492 yards, 22 TDs rushing) is having a monster year. Freedom, winners of two straight, is tied with Hickory (3-6, 3-1) for second place.

West Stanly (8-0, 2-0 Rocky River) at Anson County (5-3, 2-0), Fri, 7:30: After a slow start, the Anson Bearcats have gotten rolling behind senior QB Wesley Lear (1,388 yards passing, 16 TDs), RB Daquon Sturdivant (1,120 yards, 17 TDs) and the current Charlotte Observer player of the week, Rasheed Burns (67 tackles, 2.5 sacks).

Friday’s Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Hough at Mallard Creek, 7

Mooresville at West Charlotte, 7

Vance at North Mecklenburg, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7

Providence at Olympic, 7

South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Garinger at Butler, 7

Independence at Rocky River, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Myers Park, 7

NCISAA Playoffs

DIVISION I

Arden Christ School (5-3) at Charlotte Country Day (9-1)

Charlotte Latin (7-3) at Charlotte Christian (8-2)

DIVISION II

Providence Day, bye

Rabun Gap (8-2) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (7-3)

Wake Christian (5-5) at High Point Christian (7-3)

Metrolina Christian, bye

DIVISION III

Asheville School (7-3) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (6-2)

SouthLake Christian (7-3) at Harrells Christian (8-2)

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Britt at Southern Pines Pinecrest

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Raeford Hoke County

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Richmond Senior

Scotland County at Lumberton

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at Hickory

Boone Watauga at Morganton Freedom

South Caldwell at Hickory St. Stephens

Big South 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Huss

Gastonia Forestview at Kings Mountain

North Gaston at Gastonia Ashbrook

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at Statesville

South Iredell at North Iredell

West Rowan at China Grove Carson

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Kannapolis Brown

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Monroe Parkwood at Unionville Piedmont

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

Weddington at Monroe

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at South Rowan

Ledford at East Davidson

Lexington at West Davidson

Midway Oak Grove at Thomasville

Salisbury at North Davidson

Foothills 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill at Morganton Patton

Lenoir Hibriten at West Iredell

Newton Foard at East Burke

Valdese Draughn at West Caldwell

Rocky River 2A

Montgomery Central at Mount Pleasant

West Stanly at Anson County

South Fork 2A

Catawba Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Lincolnton at North Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Maiden

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

Belmont South Point at Forest City Chase

East Rutherford at Shelby

R-S Central at Lawndale Burns

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Allegheny County at North Wilkes

Boonville Starmount at Wilkes Central

East Wilkes at Elkin

West Wilkes at Ashe County

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Bakersville Mitchell County at Polk County

Black Mountain Owen at Avery County

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Marshall Madison County

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Christ the King, 7

Monroe Union Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at South Stanly

Chatham Central at South Davidson

North Stanly at North Moore, 7

N.C. nonconference

Carolina Bearcats at Fayetteville Sandhills Titans

Community School of Davidson at East Gaston

Interstate

Ardrey Kell at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Marshville Forest Hills

S.C. Region 3 5A

Fort Mill at Clover

Rock Hill Northwestern at Rock Hill

S.C. Region 3 4A

Blythewood Westwood at Richland Northeast

Columbia Ridge View at Lancaster

York at Rock Hill South Pointe

S.C. Region 4 3A

Columbia Keenan at Camden

Indian Land at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

S.C. Region 6 3A

Aynor at Lake City

Cheraw at Dillon

Loris at Marion

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Lancaster Buford at Kershaw North Central

Richburg Lewisville at Chesterfield

S.C. Region 2 1A

Great Falls at Timmonsville

Lamar at McBee

S.C. nonconference

Chapin at Fort Mill Nation Ford

Byes

Boiling Springs Crest, Marion McDowell, North Rowan,

Chester, Pageland Central,