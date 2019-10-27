Prep Insider Blog
NCISAA private school football playoff pairings
NCISAA Football Playoff Pairings
DIVISION I
Arden Christ School (5-3) at Charlotte Country Day (9-1)
Charlotte Latin (7-3) at Charlotte Christian (8-2)
DIVISION II
Providence Day, bye
Rabun Gap (8-2) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (7-3)
Wake Christian (5-5) at High Point Christian (7-3)
Metrolina Christian, bye
DIVISION III
Asheville School (7-3) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (6-2)
SouthLake Christian (7-3) at Harrells Christian (8-2)
Comments