Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

NCISAA private school football playoff pairings

NCISAA Football Playoff Pairings

DIVISION I

Arden Christ School (5-3) at Charlotte Country Day (9-1)

Charlotte Latin (7-3) at Charlotte Christian (8-2)

DIVISION II

Providence Day, bye

Rabun Gap (8-2) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (7-3)

Wake Christian (5-5) at High Point Christian (7-3)

Metrolina Christian, bye

DIVISION III

Asheville School (7-3) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (6-2)

SouthLake Christian (7-3) at Harrells Christian (8-2)

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  