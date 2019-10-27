Vote now for Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (10.30.19).

Voting is now open for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week award.

Readers may vote as often as they like and voting will conclude Wednesday when a winner will be named and profiled.

Gabriella Castro, Waxhaw Cuthbertson cross-country: The senior won the Southern Carolinas’ conference title, running an 18:36 at Weddington to help lead her Cavaliers’ team to a league title. Castro, the SCC runner of the year, paired up with runner-up and teammate Madeline Hill to become the third straight Cuthbertson duo to finish 1-2 at the SCC cross country championships.

Kaylin Dowling, West Rowan volleyball: 46 kills, 33 digs and 14 blocks in three Falcons’ wins last week to help her team stay a perfect 25-0 this season. Dowling’s best game came in the North Piedmont conference (NPC) tournament championship, where she had 23 kills, 18 digs, five blocks and an ace in a 3-2 win over North Iredell Oct. 23.

West Rowan is ranked No. 1 in the state in class 3A, according to maxpreps.com.

Logan Gilley, East Lincoln soccer: senior had five goals and three assists in two games last week to help the Mustangs stay unbeaten at 20-0. Gilley, an Appalachian State commit, started his week with a hat trick (three goals) and two assists to lead East Lincoln to a 7-2 win over Bandys, Oct. 21. Two days later, Gilley added two goals and one assist in a 9-0 victory over Maiden.

Gilley has 38 goals and 20 assists this season.

Rose Kenny, Charlotte Catholic Tennis: The Charlotte Catholic senior finished her high school tennis career winning her third straight N.C. 3A state singles’ title at Burlington Tennis Center, Oct. 26. Kenny, a Villanova commit, lost only five games in her four state tournament matches, beating Cox Mill’s Hannah Jiang in the final 6-1, 6-1.

Maggie Magner, South Mecklenburg golf: The sophomore became the first Sabres’ girls’ golfer to win the SoMeck7 conference title and she finished 12th at the 4A West Regionals to qualify for the 4A state meet for the second straight season.

Magner won the SoMeck7 conference in dramatic fashion, winning a three-way playoff on the third hole to outlast Ardrey Kell’s Nicole Nash and Providence’s Erica Boyd.

Sophie Spada, Charlotte Country Day cross-country: won her first NCISAA 4A cross country state title running an 18:37, beating the field by nearly 11 seconds at McAlpine Park, Oct. 25. Spada also committed to run cross country and track at University of Alabama this week.

Spada’s state championship run also helped the Bucs’ girls’ team to a fourth-place finish as a team, their highest in a decade.

Mason Thomas, Rock Hill Northwestern cross-country: The junior won the Bob Jenkins’ York County Cross Country Championship (at Northwestern High) running a personal-record and course-record, 15:59.65 to earn the win Oct. 26.

Jenna Thompson, South Mecklenburg Tennis: The South Mecklenburg senior finished her historic high school tennis career a perfect 80-0, capping it with her fourth straight, 4A state singles’ title at Exchange Park in Raleigh Oct. 25-26.

Thompson lost only three games in three matches at the 4A state tournament, beating Green Hope’s Katie Andreini, 6-2, 6-1 in the 4A state finals, Oct. 26.

Thompson, a Clemson commit, becomes the fifth girls’ tennis player in NCHSAA state history to win the state singles’ title all four years of her high school career.

Kelley Topiwala, Carmel Christian: The Carmel Christian senior finished off her high school career shooting a two-day, three-under par (69-72) to win the NCISAA Division II state championship.

Topiwala, who helped her team to a runner-up finish, capped a historic, eight-year golf career at Carmel Christian (including middle school), where she helped start the Cougars’ varsity program as a one-woman team.

Jackson Youngstrom, Providence soccer: The senior had eight goals and five assists last week as the Panthers (15-3-2) beat Berry twice and West Mecklenburg by a combined 29-2.

Youngstrom also received an invitation to play in the 9th Annual Boys’ High School All-American game in Orlando, Dec. 7. Youngstrom has 20 goals and 24 assists for Providence this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through October 27.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

