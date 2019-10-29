Monday’s Outstanding performers, scores, recaps 10.29.1

Will Murless (Charlotte Catholic boys’ soccer): Murless, a sophomore, scored a first-half goal and it was all the Cougars needed in a 1-0 victory over Monroe that clinched at least a tie for the Southern Carolina 3A title.

Ben Patrick (Waxhaw Cuthbertson boys’ soccer): Patrick, a senior, scored three times in the Cavaliers’ 4-1 victory over Monroe Parkwood.

Cross-country

NCISAA STATE MEET

Providence Day won the 4A boys’ team title and two area runners were individual champions in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s state meet, run Saturday at McAlpine Greenway Park in southeast Charlotte.

Durham Academy was second in the boys’ 4A competition, with Arden Christ School’s Andrew Hammel as the individual winner (15 minutes 37 seconds). Providence Day’s Christian Landis ran second, with teammates Adam Habas fourth, Jason Knell fifth, Colter Nichols seventh, and John Alfred Smith 10th.

The 4A girls’ team champ was Durham Academy. Charlotte Country Day’s Sophie Spada was individual champion (18:37.6), with Charlotte Latin’s Mary Schluesner (sixth), Charlotte Christian’s Olivia Jones (seventh), Country Day’s Harper Shaw (eighth) and Indian Trail Metrolina Christian’s Annie Miller (10th) also among the leaders,

Forsyth Country Day was 3A boys’ champion, with Gaston Christian’s Conner Nanney running eighth. Asheville Carolina Day won the 3A girls’ title.

In 2A, Raleigh St. Thomas More swept the boys’ and girls’ team championships. But Davidson Day’s Mitchell Zammith was individual winner. Teammates Adam Brazil (fifth) and Aaron Burton (10th) also placed.

Sanford Lee Christian swept the boys’ and girls’ titles in 1A. Woodlawn School’s Jackson McGeough ran third, and United Faith Christian’s Blake Grindle (seventh) and Jayden Chang (eighth) were among the leaders. In the girls’ race, Woodlawn School’s Adine Jacobson ran second and United Faith’s Madelyn Bronson seventh.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 2, Mallard Creek 1: The Huskies, who already had clinched the conference championship, improved to 13-0 behind goals by Richie Cano and Evan Smith. Mallard Creek (9-4) is in third place.

Mooresville 9, West Charlotte 0

Vance 3, North Mecklenburg 2: The Cougars overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit, with Melvin Benitez scoring twice and Isai Mejia adding two assists.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 2, Garinger 0: After a scoreless first half, the Bulldogs broke through behind goals by Erick Gonzalez and Selvin Andino. Goalkeeper Ali Jaafar got the clean sheet with six saves. Butler (9-4) is third in the conference.

East Mecklenburg 3, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2: The host Eagles trailed 2-1 at halftime but rallied. They are 6-7 in the league and have won three of their last four matches. Hickory Ridge is 7-6, tied with Butler for fifth place.

Independence 6, Rocky River 3: The Patriots overcame a 3-2 halftime deficit and set up a conference championship match Wednesday evening at Myers Park. Independence is 10-3 in the conference.

Myers Park 1, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0: The Mustangs (10-3) outfought the Pirates (7-6) in a tight match. Thomas Killeen scored midway in the first half, and goalkeeper Martin Godwin made several key saves in the final 40 minutes.

SANDHILLS 4A

Raeford Hoke County 6, Scotland County 1

Richmond Senior 6, Pembroke Purnell Swett 3

Southern Pines Pinecrest 8, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1: The Patriots completed their championship conference season at 13-1.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 3, Morganton Freedom 1: The Pioneers (11-1) finished conference play as champions.

Hickory 5, Alexander Central 0: The Red Tornadoes improved to 8-3 in the conference.

South Caldwell 7, Hickory St. Stephens 0: The Spartans (8-3) remained tied for second place with Hickory.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 4, Gastonia Huss 2 (2 OT’s): The Storm scored twice in the second five-minute overtime period.

Gastonia Forestview 2, Kings Mountain 1: The Jaguars improved to 10-1 and clinched at least a title for the conference crown.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

South Iredell 2, North Iredell 0: The Vikings (10-0) completed a perfect run through their conference schedule, dropping North Iredell (6-3) into a second-place tie with Statesville.

Statesville 3, East Rowan 0: The Greyhounds’ Jamie Woodward got a goal and an assist.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 5, Northwest Cabarrus 0: The host Spiders (13-0) clinched the conference championship with this victory. They are 12-0-1 at home this season.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 1, Monroe 0: Will Murless’ first-half goal was the only scoring in this match, as the Cougars (19-0-2, 13-0) clinched at least a tie for the conference title. Marvin Ridge (11-1) faces Charlotte Catholic on Wednesday.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 4, Monroe Parkwood 1: The Cavaliers outscored Parkwood 3-0 in the second half. Ben Patrick had the three-goal hat trick.

Weddington 9, Unionville Piedmont 0

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 6, East Davidson 4

Salisbury 1, North Davidson 0: The Hornets moved into a tie with North Davidson for second place (11-6).

South Rowan 5, Central Davidson 0: The Raiders scored all their goals in the first half.

Thomasville 1, Midway Oak Grove 0

West Davidson 6, Lexington 0

FOOTHILLS 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill 6, Valdese Draughn 0

Lenoir Hibriten 1, Newton Foard 0: The Panthers (13-0) downed the second-place Tigers (10-3) and clinched the conference championship.

West Iredell 1, West Caldwell 1 (West Caldwell won 4-2 on PK’s)

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 2, Lake Norman Charter 0

East Lincoln 9, West Lincoln 0: Logan Gilley’s three goals and an assist helped the Mustangs improve to 13-0 in the conference. Six other players scored a goal, with Evan Montanari totaling a goal and two assists. East Lincoln announced that its regular-season finale against second-place Newton-Conover (12-1) will be played Tuesday, rather than Wednesday, because of the forecast for rain Wednesday evening.

Newton-Conover 5, Maiden 0: The Red Devils kept alive their chance of tying East Lincoln for the conference title.

North Lincoln 1, Lincolnton 0

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 8, Forest City Chase 1: The Red Raiders kept their title hopes alive, improving to 10-1.

R-S Central 6, Lawndale Burns 2: The Hilltoppers led 4-0 at halftime and improved to 7-4.

Shelby 7, East Rutherford 0: The Golden Lions remained unbeaten (18-0-2 overall, 11-0 conference) behind two goals apiece by Silas Goss, Carter Bridges and Caden Sheely.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 5, West Wilkes 2: The Huskies won for the 11th time in 12 conference matches.

Boonville Starmount 6, Wilkes Central 0: Starmount (13-0) clinched at least a title for the conference title. It will face second-place Ashe County in a regular-season finale Wednesday.

Elkin 3, East Wilkes 1

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 9, Monroe Union Academy 0: The second-place Spartans (11-2 conference) blew it open with seven second-half goals. Mika Chabeda led the way with three goals and an assist, and Sain Webb added two goals and an assist.

Mooresville Langtree Charter 6, Bradford Prep 1: The Lions jumped to a 5-0 halftime lead and coasted.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 9, Concord Carolina International School 0: Eight players scored for the first-place Pride (13-0), which clinched at least a tie for the conference title. Owen Sirois had a goal and two assists, and Griffin Nixdorf added three assists.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Queens Grant Charter 1: Sebastian Perna had a goal and an assist for the Raptors.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 9, South Davidson 0

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, North Stanly 0: The Knights wrapped up an unbeaten run to the conference title, finishing 12-0 in Yadkin 1A play.

NONCONFERENCE

Cherryville 9, Shelby Pinnacle Academy 3

Gastonia Highland Tech 3, East Gaston 2

Weddington Arborbrook Christian 4, Monroe Central Academy 1

