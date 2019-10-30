Prep Insider Blog

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte regional football standings, schedules by conference

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Mallard Creek

5-0

216

27



8-0-1

366

112

Hough

5-0

191

46



6-3

267

193

Vance

4-1

135

58



7-1

250

72

Mooresville

3-2

121

89



5-4

198

178

Lake Norman

1-4

61

110



4-5

185

189

West Charlotte

1-4

51

120



4-5

213

206

Hopewell

1-4

50

257



3-6

158

367

North Mecklenburg

0-5

78

185



1-8

155

375

Friday’s games

Hopewell at Lake Norman, 7:30

Hough at Mallard Creek, 7

Mooresville at West Charlotte, 7

Vance at North Mecklenburg, 7

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Ardrey Kell

5-0

195

75



8-1

325

172

Olympic

4-1

118

62



7-3

244

197

Harding

2-2

75

67



5-4

256

149

West Mecklenburg

2-2

95

98



4-5

164

180

Providence

2-2

102

68



3-6

147

237

Berry Academy

0-4

44

185



1-7

112

322

South Mecklenburg

0-4

35

111



0-9

56

333

Friday’s games

Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7

Providence at Olympic, 7

South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7

Ardrey Kell at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Myers Park

5-0

245

34



9-0

465

58

Butler

4-1

108

80



6-3

194

175

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

3-2

146

94



6-3

303

176

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

3-2

132

89



6-3

247

138

Independence

3-2

134

83



5-4

281

188

Garinger

1-4

18

212



1-8

52

397

Rocky River

1-4

85

141



1-8

123

231

East Mecklenburg

0-5

28

163



1-8

61

295

Friday’s games

East Mecklenburg at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30

Garinger at Butler, 7

Independence at Rocky River, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Myers Park, 7

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Richmond Senior

5-0

223

42



9-0

391

86

Scotland County

4-1

192

102



8-1

322

142

Southern Pines Pinecrest

4-1

152

84



8-1

337

127

Fayetteville Britt

3-2

154

140



7-2

276

184

Fayetteville Seventy-First

2-3

125

97



5-4

237

145

Raeford Hoke County

2-3

97

100



5-4

184

179

Lumberton

0-5

21

230



2-7

72

341

Pembroke Purnell Swett

0-5

28

199



0-9

47

302

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Britt at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:340

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Richmond Senior, 7:30

Scotland County at Lumberton, 7:30

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Boone Watauga

5-0

283

78



9-1

535

189

Morganton Freedom

3-1

168

111



6-3

393

248

Hickory

3-1

111

122



3-6

163

314

Alexander Central

2-2

145

104



6-3

339

219

Hickory St. Stephens

1-3

70

152



4-5

181

277

South Caldwell

1-3

126

158



4-5

276

290

Marion McDowell

0-5

45

223



1-8

106

329

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at Hickory, 7:30

Boone Watauga at Morganton Freedom, 7:30

South Caldwell at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30

Bye: Marion McDowell

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Boiling Springs Crest

5-0

204

71



8-2

350

212

Kings Mountain

3-1

211

37



8-1

409

86

Gastonia Huss

3-1

126

59



6-2

200

125

Gastonia Forestview

2-2

122

90



5-4

284

240

Cramerton Stuart Cramer

1-3

72

162



3-6

130

241

Gastonia Ashbrook

1-3

85

175



1-7

112

317

North Gaston

0-5

9

283



1-8

65

346

Friday’s games

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Huss, 7:30

Gastonia Forestview at Kings Mountain, 7:30

North Gaston at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30

Bye: Boiling Springs Crest

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Statesville

3-0

122

29



9-0

391

143

West Rowan

3-0

116

13



6-3

245

115

East Rowan

1-2

91

96



3-6

259

294

South Iredell

1-2

54

105



3-6

164

304

China Grove Carson

1-2

75

108



2-7

155

310

North Iredell

0-3

20

125



0-9

72

334

Friday’s games

East Rowan at Statesville, 7:30

South Iredell at North Iredell, 7:30

West Rowan at China Grove Carson, 7:30

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Northwest Cabarrus

4-0

158

66



9-0

368

123

Central Cabarrus

2-1

76

55



6-3

249

153

Concord Cox Mill

2-2

102

66



5-4

252

185

Kannapolis Brown

1-2

63

88



5-3

216

184

Concord

1-2

28

91



1-8

92

341

Concord Jay M. Robinson

0-3

53

114



1-8

111

334

Friday’s games

Central Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord, 7:30

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Weddington

5-0

239

10



9-0

387

50

Charlotte Catholic

4-1

133

69



5-3

178

90

Marvin Ridge

4-1

156

104



5-4

265

200

Monroe

3-2

157

138

6-3

314

218

Monroe Parkwood

2-3

110

133



5-4

254

183

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

2-3

121

153



5-4

241

249

Unionville Piedmont

0-5

37

222



1-7

74

294

Indian Trail Sun Valley

0-5

46

180



1-8

108

300

Friday’s games

Marvin Ridge vs. Indian Trail Sun Valley, at Porter Ridge, 7:30

Monroe Parkwood at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30

Weddington at Monroe, 7:30

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Midway Oak Grove

7-0

290

93



9-0

400

95

Salisbury

6-1

190

52



8-1

279

79

Thomasville

5-2

217

132



6-3

248

163

Ledford

5-2

196

86



5-4

208

124

North Davidson

5-2

247

124



5-4

295

190

Central Davidson

2-5

142

196



4-5

262

223

West Davidson

2-5

136

206



3-6

195

244

South Rowan

2-5

124

267



2-7

158

363

East Davidson

1-6

78

286



1-8

93

319

Lexington

0-7

70

252



1-8

93

264

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at South Rowan, 7:30

Ledford at East Davidson, 7:30

Lexington at West Davidson, 7:30

Midway Oak Grove at Thomasville, 7:30

Salisbury at North Davidson, 7:30

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Lenoir Hibriten

5-0

244

27



8-1

381

93

Claremont Bunker Hill

4-1

104

96



5-4

156

211

Valdese Draughn

3-2

164

189



5-4

300

304

West Iredell

3-2

139

102



5-4

245

177

Morganton Patton

2-3

104

131



3-6

152

281

East Burke

1-4

104

189



2-7

191

361

Newton Foard

1-4

112

159



1-8

164

301

West Caldwell

1-4

60

157



1-8

96

276

Friday’s games

Claremont Bunker Hill at Morganton Patton, 7:30

Lenoir Hibriten at West Iredell, 7:30

Newton Foard at East Burke, 7:30

Valdese Draughn at West Caldwell, 7:30

Rocky River 2A



Conference

All

West Stanly

2-0

91

27



8-0

363

84

Anson County

2-0

90

28



5-3

266

151

Marshville Forest Hills

1-2

53

96



4-5

176

309

Montgomery Central

1-2

40

107



3-6

135

247

Mount Pleasant

0-2

41

57



3-6

202

302

Friday’s games

Montgomery Central at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

West Stanly at Anson County, 7:30

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

North Lincoln

5-0

224

34



8-1

372

102

Newton-Conover

4-1

164

108



6-3

282

215

East Lincoln

3-2

114

93



7-2

262

135

West Lincoln

3-2

157

109



7-2

388

159

Maiden

3-2

141

119



6-3

253

184

Catawba Bandys

1-4

87

116



4-5

193

174

Lincolnton

1-4

73

170



3-6

126

211

Lake Norman Charter

0-5

50

259



1-8

138

391

Friday’s games

Catawba Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Lincolnton at North Lincoln, 7:30

Newton-Conover at Maiden, 7:30

West Lincoln at East Lincoln, 7:30

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Shelby

4-0

182

27



7-1

349

124

Lawndale Burns

4-1

182

60



7-2

326

142

Belmont South Point

3-1

146

58



5-4

230

146

Forest City Chase

2-2

141

135



7-2

369

169

R-S Central

2-2

109

115



5-4

238

247

East Rutherford

0-4

58

180



1-8

190

372

East Gaston

0-5

32

256



0-9

56

381

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at Forest City Chase, 7:30

East Rutherford at Shelby, 7:30

R-S Central at Lawndale Burns, 7:30

Community School of Davidson at East Gaston, 7:30

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Elkin

4-1

174

99



7-2

272

158

Ashe County

4-1

211

140



5-4

315

285

Wilkes Central

3-2

145

143



5-4

216

257

East Wilkes

3-2

196

217



3-6

259

392

Boonville Starmount

2-3

141

97



5-4

256

229

North Wilkes

2-3

169

193



5-4

291

283

Alleghany

2-3

113

139



3-6

162

259

West Wilkes

0-5

86

187



1-8

158

299

Friday’s games

Alleghany at North Wilkes, 7:30

Boonville Starmount at Wilkes Central, 7:30

East Wilkes at Elkin, 7:30

West Wilkes at Ashe County, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Burnsville Mtn. Heritage

3-0

60

37



7-1

172

58

Bakersville Mitchell County

2-1

116

21



8-1

386

55

Polk County

2-1

99

54



8-1

313

102

Avery County

1-2

76

59



5-4

313

213

Black Mountain Owen

1-2

42

97



4-4

114

161

Marshall Madison County

0-3

6

161



0-9

32

468

Friday’s games

Bakersville Mitchell County at Polk County, 7:30

Black Mountain Owen at Avery County, 7:30

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Marshall Madison County, 7:30\u0009\u0009

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson

6-0

271

22



9-0

416

28

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.

5-1

312

39



7-2

405

76

Bessemer City

5-1

184

102



5-4

194

236

Monroe Union Academy

4-2

191

158



5-3

244

210

Commy. School of Davidson

3-4

172

195



4-5

226

248

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

2-4

151

203



4-5

215

261

Cherryville

2-4

106

209



2-7

112

399

Gastonia Highland Tech

1-5

85

228



1-7

118

311

Christ the King

0-7

32

333



0-8

38

368

Friday’s games

Bessemer City at Christ the King, 7:30

Monroe Union Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville, 7:30

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

North Rowan

5-0

234

50



8-2

320

87

South Stanly

3-1

124

90



5-4

280

243

North Stanly

3-1

151

45



4-5

225

196

Albemarle

3-2

177

80



3-6

206

206

North Moore

1-3

41

114



3-5

118

185

Chatham Central

0-4

22

257



0-9

137

500

South Davidson

0-4

34

151



0-9

120

347

Friday’s games

Albemarle at South Stanly, 7:30

Chatham Central at South Davidson, 7:30

North Stanly at North Moore, 7:30

Bye: North Rowan

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Charlotte Country Day

2-1

53

27



9-1

301

149

Charlotte Christian

2-1

51

47



6-2

183

166

Charlotte Latin

1-2

48

77



7-2

264

117

Providence Day

1-2

49

43



6-3

227

99

Friday’s games

Arden Christ School at Charlotte Country Day, 7 (Division 1 playoff semifinal)

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7 (Division 1 playoff semifinal)

Bye: Providence Day

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.

4-0

133

43



7-3

335

200

High Point Christian

3-1

155

75



7-3

356

142

Southlake Christian

1-2

70

118



7-3

330

272

Covenant Day

1-2

79

114



3-7

210

268

Cabarrus Warriors

0-4

75

172



2-7

160

344

Friday’s games

Southlake Christian at Harrells Christian, 7 (Division 3 playoff semifinal)

Wake Christian at High Point Christian, 7 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)

Bye: Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Season finished: Cabarrus Warriors, Covenant Day

Western Piedmont



Conference

All

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

3-0

105

0



8-2

350

164

Asheville School

2-1

73

60



3-7

189

328

VC/NC Royals

1-2

33

46



2-6

102

232

Hickory Grove Christian

0-3

14

109



0-8

42

336

Friday’s games

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Raleigh Ravenscroft, 7 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)

Asheville School at Fayetteville Trinity Christian, 7 (Division 3 playoff semifinal)

Season finished: VC/NC Royals, Hickory Grove Christian

Pioneer Football League



Conference

All

Asheville Saints

7-1

244

63



8-1

269

83

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

7-1

214

49



7-2

214

71

Cabarrus Stallions

4-3

105

122



4-4

117

142

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders

1-7

36

219



1-9

36

256

Tennessee Silverbacks

0-8

28

188



1-8

42

216

Friday’s games

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers at Asheville Saints, 7

Season finished: Cabarrus Stallions, Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, Tennessee Silverbacks

N.C. nonconference



All

Hickory Hawks

4-6

181

185

Statesville Christian

3-5

180

201

Carolina Bearcats

3-6

176

269

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats at Fayetteville Sandhills Titans, 7:30

Bye: Hickory Hawks, Statesville Christian

S.C. Region 3 5A



Conference

All

Clover

3-0

104

61



9-0

407

124

Rock Hill

2-1

71

42



6-3

221

134

Fort Mill Nation Ford

2-2

95

108



5-4

221

196

Rock Hill Northwestern

1-2

96

50



2-7

140

251

Fort Mill

0-3

14

119



1-8

89

302

Friday’s games

Fort Mill at Clover, 7:30

Rock Hill Northwestern at Rock Hill, 7:30

Chapin at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30

S.C. Region 3 4A



Conference

All

Rock Hill South Pointe

4-0

142

44



9-0

294

108

Columbia Ridge View

3-1

106

34



5-4

217

117

Blythewood Westwood

2-2

112

82



6-3

234

136

York

2-2

107

81



4-5

187

241

Lancaster

1-3

71

140



2-7

130

245

Richland Northeast

0-4

21

176



0-9

61

408

Friday’s games

Blythewood Westwood at Richland Northeast, 7

Columbia Ridge View at Lancaster, 7:30

York at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 3A



Conference

All

Chester

3-1

131

98



8-2

353

186

Camden

2-1

99

55



8-1

364

179

Winnsboro Fairfield Central

2-1

79

62



4-5

151

192

Indian Land

1-2

124

119



3-6

232

259

Columbia Keenan

0-3

23

120



3-6

166

306

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-7

137

266

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

Columbia Keenan at Camden, 7:30

Indian Land at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30

Ardrey Kell at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30

Bye: Chester

S.C. Region 6 3A



Conference

All

Aynor

4-0

164

111



8-0

327

180

Dillon

3-1

167

96



7-1

325

112

Cheraw

2-2

109

114



6-3

224

204

Lake City

2-2

83

104



4-4

168

210

Marion

1-3

85

146



5-3

235

166

Loris

0-4

79

126



1-8

155

269

Friday’s games

Aynor at Lake City, 7:30

Cheraw at Dillon, 7:30

Loris at Marion, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A



Conference

All

Lancaster Buford

5-0

178

108



6-3

250

247

Kershaw Andrew Jackson

4-1

154

54



8-1

343

54

Bishopville Lee Central

3-2

154

138



6-3

254

186

Pageland Central

3-3

155

104



5-5

232

164

Kershaw North Central

1-4

85

150



5-4

225

165

Chesterfield

1-4

73

139



3-6

162

240

Richburg Lewisville

1-4

123

231



3-6

267

339

Friday’s games

Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30

Lancaster Buford at Kershaw North Central, 7:30

Richburg Lewisville at Chesterfield, 7:30

Bye: Pageland Central

S.C. Region 2 1A



Conference

All

Lamar

2-0

125

18



7-2

423

146

McBee

2-0

97

15



2-6

168

213

Great Falls

0-2

25

104



4-5

219

280

Timmonsville

0-2

8

118



2-7

78

357

Friday’s games

Great Falls at Timmonsville, 7:30

Lamar at McBee, 7:30

Other S.C.



All

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

5-2

240

51

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Marshville (NC) Forest Hills, 7:30

