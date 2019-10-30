Prep Insider Blog
EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte regional football standings, schedules by conference
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Mallard Creek
5-0
216
27
8-0-1
366
112
Hough
5-0
191
46
6-3
267
193
Vance
4-1
135
58
7-1
250
72
Mooresville
3-2
121
89
5-4
198
178
Lake Norman
1-4
61
110
4-5
185
189
West Charlotte
1-4
51
120
4-5
213
206
Hopewell
1-4
50
257
3-6
158
367
North Mecklenburg
0-5
78
185
1-8
155
375
Friday’s games
Hopewell at Lake Norman, 7:30
Hough at Mallard Creek, 7
Mooresville at West Charlotte, 7
Vance at North Mecklenburg, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
5-0
195
75
8-1
325
172
Olympic
4-1
118
62
7-3
244
197
Harding
2-2
75
67
5-4
256
149
West Mecklenburg
2-2
95
98
4-5
164
180
Providence
2-2
102
68
3-6
147
237
Berry Academy
0-4
44
185
1-7
112
322
South Mecklenburg
0-4
35
111
0-9
56
333
Friday’s games
Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7
Providence at Olympic, 7
South Mecklenburg at Berry Academy, 7
Ardrey Kell at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Myers Park
5-0
245
34
9-0
465
58
Butler
4-1
108
80
6-3
194
175
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
3-2
146
94
6-3
303
176
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
3-2
132
89
6-3
247
138
Independence
3-2
134
83
5-4
281
188
Garinger
1-4
18
212
1-8
52
397
Rocky River
1-4
85
141
1-8
123
231
East Mecklenburg
0-5
28
163
1-8
61
295
Friday’s games
East Mecklenburg at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30
Garinger at Butler, 7
Independence at Rocky River, 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Myers Park, 7
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Richmond Senior
5-0
223
42
9-0
391
86
Scotland County
4-1
192
102
8-1
322
142
Southern Pines Pinecrest
4-1
152
84
8-1
337
127
Fayetteville Britt
3-2
154
140
7-2
276
184
Fayetteville Seventy-First
2-3
125
97
5-4
237
145
Raeford Hoke County
2-3
97
100
5-4
184
179
Lumberton
0-5
21
230
2-7
72
341
Pembroke Purnell Swett
0-5
28
199
0-9
47
302
Friday’s games
Fayetteville Britt at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:340
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Richmond Senior, 7:30
Scotland County at Lumberton, 7:30
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Boone Watauga
5-0
283
78
9-1
535
189
Morganton Freedom
3-1
168
111
6-3
393
248
Hickory
3-1
111
122
3-6
163
314
Alexander Central
2-2
145
104
6-3
339
219
Hickory St. Stephens
1-3
70
152
4-5
181
277
South Caldwell
1-3
126
158
4-5
276
290
Marion McDowell
0-5
45
223
1-8
106
329
Friday’s games
Alexander Central at Hickory, 7:30
Boone Watauga at Morganton Freedom, 7:30
South Caldwell at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30
Bye: Marion McDowell
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Boiling Springs Crest
5-0
204
71
8-2
350
212
Kings Mountain
3-1
211
37
8-1
409
86
Gastonia Huss
3-1
126
59
6-2
200
125
Gastonia Forestview
2-2
122
90
5-4
284
240
Cramerton Stuart Cramer
1-3
72
162
3-6
130
241
Gastonia Ashbrook
1-3
85
175
1-7
112
317
North Gaston
0-5
9
283
1-8
65
346
Friday’s games
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Huss, 7:30
Gastonia Forestview at Kings Mountain, 7:30
North Gaston at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30
Bye: Boiling Springs Crest
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Statesville
3-0
122
29
9-0
391
143
West Rowan
3-0
116
13
6-3
245
115
East Rowan
1-2
91
96
3-6
259
294
South Iredell
1-2
54
105
3-6
164
304
China Grove Carson
1-2
75
108
2-7
155
310
North Iredell
0-3
20
125
0-9
72
334
Friday’s games
East Rowan at Statesville, 7:30
South Iredell at North Iredell, 7:30
West Rowan at China Grove Carson, 7:30
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Northwest Cabarrus
4-0
158
66
9-0
368
123
Central Cabarrus
2-1
76
55
6-3
249
153
Concord Cox Mill
2-2
102
66
5-4
252
185
Kannapolis Brown
1-2
63
88
5-3
216
184
Concord
1-2
28
91
1-8
92
341
Concord Jay M. Robinson
0-3
53
114
1-8
111
334
Friday’s games
Central Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord, 7:30
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Weddington
5-0
239
10
9-0
387
50
Charlotte Catholic
4-1
133
69
5-3
178
90
Marvin Ridge
4-1
156
104
5-4
265
200
Monroe
3-2
157
138
6-3
314
218
Monroe Parkwood
2-3
110
133
5-4
254
183
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
2-3
121
153
5-4
241
249
Unionville Piedmont
0-5
37
222
1-7
74
294
Indian Trail Sun Valley
0-5
46
180
1-8
108
300
Friday’s games
Marvin Ridge vs. Indian Trail Sun Valley, at Porter Ridge, 7:30
Monroe Parkwood at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30
Weddington at Monroe, 7:30
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Midway Oak Grove
7-0
290
93
9-0
400
95
Salisbury
6-1
190
52
8-1
279
79
Thomasville
5-2
217
132
6-3
248
163
Ledford
5-2
196
86
5-4
208
124
North Davidson
5-2
247
124
5-4
295
190
Central Davidson
2-5
142
196
4-5
262
223
West Davidson
2-5
136
206
3-6
195
244
South Rowan
2-5
124
267
2-7
158
363
East Davidson
1-6
78
286
1-8
93
319
Lexington
0-7
70
252
1-8
93
264
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at South Rowan, 7:30
Ledford at East Davidson, 7:30
Lexington at West Davidson, 7:30
Midway Oak Grove at Thomasville, 7:30
Salisbury at North Davidson, 7:30
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Lenoir Hibriten
5-0
244
27
8-1
381
93
Claremont Bunker Hill
4-1
104
96
5-4
156
211
Valdese Draughn
3-2
164
189
5-4
300
304
West Iredell
3-2
139
102
5-4
245
177
Morganton Patton
2-3
104
131
3-6
152
281
East Burke
1-4
104
189
2-7
191
361
Newton Foard
1-4
112
159
1-8
164
301
West Caldwell
1-4
60
157
1-8
96
276
Friday’s games
Claremont Bunker Hill at Morganton Patton, 7:30
Lenoir Hibriten at West Iredell, 7:30
Newton Foard at East Burke, 7:30
Valdese Draughn at West Caldwell, 7:30
Rocky River 2A
Conference
All
West Stanly
2-0
91
27
8-0
363
84
Anson County
2-0
90
28
5-3
266
151
Marshville Forest Hills
1-2
53
96
4-5
176
309
Montgomery Central
1-2
40
107
3-6
135
247
Mount Pleasant
0-2
41
57
3-6
202
302
Friday’s games
Montgomery Central at Mount Pleasant, 7:30
West Stanly at Anson County, 7:30
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
North Lincoln
5-0
224
34
8-1
372
102
Newton-Conover
4-1
164
108
6-3
282
215
East Lincoln
3-2
114
93
7-2
262
135
West Lincoln
3-2
157
109
7-2
388
159
Maiden
3-2
141
119
6-3
253
184
Catawba Bandys
1-4
87
116
4-5
193
174
Lincolnton
1-4
73
170
3-6
126
211
Lake Norman Charter
0-5
50
259
1-8
138
391
Friday’s games
Catawba Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Lincolnton at North Lincoln, 7:30
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 7:30
West Lincoln at East Lincoln, 7:30
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Shelby
4-0
182
27
7-1
349
124
Lawndale Burns
4-1
182
60
7-2
326
142
Belmont South Point
3-1
146
58
5-4
230
146
Forest City Chase
2-2
141
135
7-2
369
169
R-S Central
2-2
109
115
5-4
238
247
East Rutherford
0-4
58
180
1-8
190
372
East Gaston
0-5
32
256
0-9
56
381
Friday’s games
Belmont South Point at Forest City Chase, 7:30
East Rutherford at Shelby, 7:30
R-S Central at Lawndale Burns, 7:30
Community School of Davidson at East Gaston, 7:30
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Elkin
4-1
174
99
7-2
272
158
Ashe County
4-1
211
140
5-4
315
285
Wilkes Central
3-2
145
143
5-4
216
257
East Wilkes
3-2
196
217
3-6
259
392
Boonville Starmount
2-3
141
97
5-4
256
229
North Wilkes
2-3
169
193
5-4
291
283
Alleghany
2-3
113
139
3-6
162
259
West Wilkes
0-5
86
187
1-8
158
299
Friday’s games
Alleghany at North Wilkes, 7:30
Boonville Starmount at Wilkes Central, 7:30
East Wilkes at Elkin, 7:30
West Wilkes at Ashe County, 7:30
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Burnsville Mtn. Heritage
3-0
60
37
7-1
172
58
Bakersville Mitchell County
2-1
116
21
8-1
386
55
Polk County
2-1
99
54
8-1
313
102
Avery County
1-2
76
59
5-4
313
213
Black Mountain Owen
1-2
42
97
4-4
114
161
Marshall Madison County
0-3
6
161
0-9
32
468
Friday’s games
Bakersville Mitchell County at Polk County, 7:30
Black Mountain Owen at Avery County, 7:30
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Marshall Madison County, 7:30\u0009\u0009
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson
6-0
271
22
9-0
416
28
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.
5-1
312
39
7-2
405
76
Bessemer City
5-1
184
102
5-4
194
236
Monroe Union Academy
4-2
191
158
5-3
244
210
Commy. School of Davidson
3-4
172
195
4-5
226
248
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
2-4
151
203
4-5
215
261
Cherryville
2-4
106
209
2-7
112
399
Gastonia Highland Tech
1-5
85
228
1-7
118
311
Christ the King
0-7
32
333
0-8
38
368
Friday’s games
Bessemer City at Christ the King, 7:30
Monroe Union Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville, 7:30
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
North Rowan
5-0
234
50
8-2
320
87
South Stanly
3-1
124
90
5-4
280
243
North Stanly
3-1
151
45
4-5
225
196
Albemarle
3-2
177
80
3-6
206
206
North Moore
1-3
41
114
3-5
118
185
Chatham Central
0-4
22
257
0-9
137
500
South Davidson
0-4
34
151
0-9
120
347
Friday’s games
Albemarle at South Stanly, 7:30
Chatham Central at South Davidson, 7:30
North Stanly at North Moore, 7:30
Bye: North Rowan
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Charlotte Country Day
2-1
53
27
9-1
301
149
Charlotte Christian
2-1
51
47
6-2
183
166
Charlotte Latin
1-2
48
77
7-2
264
117
Providence Day
1-2
49
43
6-3
227
99
Friday’s games
Arden Christ School at Charlotte Country Day, 7 (Division 1 playoff semifinal)
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7 (Division 1 playoff semifinal)
Bye: Providence Day
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.
4-0
133
43
7-3
335
200
High Point Christian
3-1
155
75
7-3
356
142
Southlake Christian
1-2
70
118
7-3
330
272
Covenant Day
1-2
79
114
3-7
210
268
Cabarrus Warriors
0-4
75
172
2-7
160
344
Friday’s games
Southlake Christian at Harrells Christian, 7 (Division 3 playoff semifinal)
Wake Christian at High Point Christian, 7 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)
Bye: Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
Season finished: Cabarrus Warriors, Covenant Day
Western Piedmont
Conference
All
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
3-0
105
0
8-2
350
164
Asheville School
2-1
73
60
3-7
189
328
VC/NC Royals
1-2
33
46
2-6
102
232
Hickory Grove Christian
0-3
14
109
0-8
42
336
Friday’s games
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Raleigh Ravenscroft, 7 (Division 2 playoff quarterfinal)
Asheville School at Fayetteville Trinity Christian, 7 (Division 3 playoff semifinal)
Season finished: VC/NC Royals, Hickory Grove Christian
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Asheville Saints
7-1
244
63
8-1
269
83
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
7-1
214
49
7-2
214
71
Cabarrus Stallions
4-3
105
122
4-4
117
142
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders
1-7
36
219
1-9
36
256
Tennessee Silverbacks
0-8
28
188
1-8
42
216
Friday’s games
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers at Asheville Saints, 7
Season finished: Cabarrus Stallions, Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, Tennessee Silverbacks
N.C. nonconference
All
Hickory Hawks
4-6
181
185
Statesville Christian
3-5
180
201
Carolina Bearcats
3-6
176
269
Friday’s games
Carolina Bearcats at Fayetteville Sandhills Titans, 7:30
Bye: Hickory Hawks, Statesville Christian
S.C. Region 3 5A
Conference
All
Clover
3-0
104
61
9-0
407
124
Rock Hill
2-1
71
42
6-3
221
134
Fort Mill Nation Ford
2-2
95
108
5-4
221
196
Rock Hill Northwestern
1-2
96
50
2-7
140
251
Fort Mill
0-3
14
119
1-8
89
302
Friday’s games
Fort Mill at Clover, 7:30
Rock Hill Northwestern at Rock Hill, 7:30
Chapin at Fort Mill Nation Ford, 7:30
S.C. Region 3 4A
Conference
All
Rock Hill South Pointe
4-0
142
44
9-0
294
108
Columbia Ridge View
3-1
106
34
5-4
217
117
Blythewood Westwood
2-2
112
82
6-3
234
136
York
2-2
107
81
4-5
187
241
Lancaster
1-3
71
140
2-7
130
245
Richland Northeast
0-4
21
176
0-9
61
408
Friday’s games
Blythewood Westwood at Richland Northeast, 7
Columbia Ridge View at Lancaster, 7:30
York at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 3A
Conference
All
Chester
3-1
131
98
8-2
353
186
Camden
2-1
99
55
8-1
364
179
Winnsboro Fairfield Central
2-1
79
62
4-5
151
192
Indian Land
1-2
124
119
3-6
232
259
Columbia Keenan
0-3
23
120
3-6
166
306
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-7
137
266
NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season
Friday’s games
Columbia Keenan at Camden, 7:30
Indian Land at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30
Ardrey Kell at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30
Bye: Chester
S.C. Region 6 3A
Conference
All
Aynor
4-0
164
111
8-0
327
180
Dillon
3-1
167
96
7-1
325
112
Cheraw
2-2
109
114
6-3
224
204
Lake City
2-2
83
104
4-4
168
210
Marion
1-3
85
146
5-3
235
166
Loris
0-4
79
126
1-8
155
269
Friday’s games
Aynor at Lake City, 7:30
Cheraw at Dillon, 7:30
Loris at Marion, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 2A
Conference
All
Lancaster Buford
5-0
178
108
6-3
250
247
Kershaw Andrew Jackson
4-1
154
54
8-1
343
54
Bishopville Lee Central
3-2
154
138
6-3
254
186
Pageland Central
3-3
155
104
5-5
232
164
Kershaw North Central
1-4
85
150
5-4
225
165
Chesterfield
1-4
73
139
3-6
162
240
Richburg Lewisville
1-4
123
231
3-6
267
339
Friday’s games
Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30
Lancaster Buford at Kershaw North Central, 7:30
Richburg Lewisville at Chesterfield, 7:30
Bye: Pageland Central
S.C. Region 2 1A
Conference
All
Lamar
2-0
125
18
7-2
423
146
McBee
2-0
97
15
2-6
168
213
Great Falls
0-2
25
104
4-5
219
280
Timmonsville
0-2
8
118
2-7
78
357
Friday’s games
Great Falls at Timmonsville, 7:30
Lamar at McBee, 7:30
Other S.C.
All
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate
5-2
240
51
Friday’s game
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Marshville (NC) Forest Hills, 7:30
Comments