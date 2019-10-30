Meck County volleyball teams advance; Hough, Catholic tennis move to state finals

Ardrey Kell, Hough, Myers Park and Providence are among Charlotte-area teams advancing to the third round of the North Carolina public schools’ girls’ volleyball state playoffs.

The four schools were winners Tuesday in second-round matches.

The third round is scheduled for Thursday.

Ardrey Kell and Providence will square off in the third round at Providence. It will be the teams’ fourth meeting this season. Providence won the first three matches and captured nine of 10 games between the two SoMeck 7 4A squads.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Myers Park will travel to the Sandhills for a match with Southern Pines Pinecrest. And Hough will be on the road against West Forsyth in the third round.

Outstanding performers

Adam Charlton (South Mecklenburg boys’ soccer): Charlton, a senior, helped lift his team to a SoMeck 7 4A title-clinching victory, scoring a goal and adding an assist in the Sabres’ 3-1 triumph over Providence.

Katie Cruise (Providence girls’ volleyball): Cruise totaled 33 assists, along with three service aces and five digs, as the Panthers downed South Mecklenburg 3-0 in a second-round 4A state playoff match.

Logan Gilley (East Lincoln boys’ soccer): Gilley scored with 59 seconds left in the second overtime, giving the Mustangs a 2-1 victory over Newton-Conover and the South Fork 2A championship.

Kaylen McClinton (Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter girls’ volleyball): McClinton totaled 38 assists and 10 digs as the Raptors swept Christ the King 3-0 in a second-round 1A state playoff match.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Mooresville 3, Vance 2 (2 OT’s)

SO MECK 7 4A

South Mecklenburg 3, Providence 1: The Sabres (11-0) clinched the conference championship, with captain Adam Charlton scoring a goal and adding an assist. Tyler Scott and Bryan Wome each added a goal. Providence dropped to 10-2.

SANDHILLS 4A

Raeford Hoke County 5, Fayetteville Britt 1

Southern Pines Pinecrest 2, Richmond Senior 0: The Patriots completed a 13-1 run to the conference title, as goalkeeper Hunter Johnson earned his eighth straight shutout and his 15th of the season.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 3, South Caldwell 2: The Cougars (7-5) dropped South Caldwell (8-4) to third in the conference.

Morganton Freedom 9, Marion McDowell 0: Patrick Sandy, playing his final regular-season home match, had three goals and two assists. Grayson Ward added two goals and two assists.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

Statesville 1, West Rowan 0: Freshman Sam Buckner got a clean sheet in goal, and Colby Collins scored for the Greyhounds on an assist from Jamie Woodard.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 5, Concord Cox Mill 0: The Spiders finished conference play as champions, with a 14-1 record. They have won 12 in a row. Steven Lozano led the way with two goals and an assist, and Carson Trott added a goal and an assist.

Kannapolis Brown 1, Central Cabarrus 0: Axel Martinez scored on an assist from Alex Mariche, and the second-place Wonders improved to 11-3 in the conference.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 6, Northwest Cabarrus 5: Grant Woodward and Fabian Caceres each scored two goals and had an assist apiece.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 5, Unionville Piedmont 0: Senior Hernan Benitez scored four goals and added an assist, as the Spartans won a match at the Matthews SportsPlex. Sammy Zetouni scored the Spartans’ other goal.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 1, North Davidson 0

Midway Oak Grove 2, East Davidson 2 (Oak Grove won 4-2 on PK’s)

Salisbury 2, South Rowan 2 (Salisbury won 5-4 on PK’s)

West Davidson 5, Central Davidson 1

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 2, Claremont Bunker Hill 1: Bunker Hill took a 1-0 halftime lead, but the Cavaliers’ Jonathan Salgado and Bryan Hernandez scored in the second half for the victory.

Lenoir Hibriten 10, Valdese Draughn 0: Kevin Rios scored two goals and totaled five assists, as the Panthers finished conference play with a 14-0 record. Gerardo Rodriguez scored three times for Hibriten.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Mount Pleasant 3, West Stanly 2

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 2, Newton-Conover 1 (OT): The championship match went down to the final minute, with Logan Gilley scoring the game-winner with 59 seconds left in the second overtime. Newton-Conover (12-2) had taken a 1-0 lead in regulation, scoring with 11:35 left. Chase Gilley tied the match for East Lincoln (14-0) with a goal four minutes later. For East Lincoln, it was the Mustangs’ first conference championship since 2011.

Lake Norman Charter 8, West Lincoln 0

North Lincoln 3, Catawba Bandys 1

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Boonville Starmount 2, Ashe County 1 (2 OT’s): Alex Luna scored for Ashe County, which dropped to 11-2 in the conference. Starmount wrapped up the title with a 14-0 mark.

Elkin 4, Alleghany 1

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 10, Concord Carolina International 0: The Spartans’ Cade Owens (two goals, one assist) and Mika Chabeda (one goal, two assists) led a balanced attack.

NONCONFERENCE

Lawndale Burns 6, Cherryville 0

Marshville Forest Hills 3, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1: The Yellow Jackets, ranked seventh in 2A by Maxpreps, improved to 19-3. Gray Stone Day (17-2-1) is third-rated in 1A.

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Catholic and Myers Park will meet Saturday for the state championship. The match has been set for noon at Appalachian State University in Boone.

Girls’ tennis

Hough and Charlotte Catholic each won regional final matches Tuesday and advanced to Saturday’s team tennis state championship matches at the Burlington Tennis Center.

Hough went on the road and blanked Pfafftown Reagan 6-0 in the 4A Western Regional final. The Huskies (13-1) will face either Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons or Cary Green Hope for the state title.

Charlotte Catholic (20-0) blanked China Grove Carson 6-0 for the 3A Western Regional title. The Cougars face either Wilmington New Hanover or East Chapel Hill in Saturday’s final.

Salisbury officials announced that the Hornets’ 2A Western Regional final against Hendersonville, originally set for Thursday afternoon at Salisbury High, has been moved to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lake Norman Tennis Center. Rain is forecast for Thursday afternoon.

Girls’ volleyball

4A PLAYOFFS

Ardrey Kell 3, Davie County 1 (18-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-22): The Knights (22-5) visit Providence in the third round.

Hough 3, Scotland County 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-16): The Huskies (21-6) visit West Forsyth in the third round Thursday.

Myers Park 3, Mallard Creek 1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-10, 25-21): The Mustangs (24-3) move on to a third-round match at powerhouse Southern Pines Pinecrest. Mallard Creek closed 20-9.

Northwest Guilford 3, Lake Norman 1: Lake Norman finished with a 17-11 record.

Providence 3, South Mecklenburg 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-16): Sarah Knafelz had 10 kills as the Panthers (24-3) advanced to the third round. The Sabres finished 14-7.

3A PLAYOFFS

Boone Watauga 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-8): The host Pioneers (25-0) made quick work of the Bulldogs (17-8). Rebeka Farthing led Watauga with 18 kills.

Concord Cox Mill 3, Enka 0 (25-7, 28-26, 25-18): Cox Mill (26-2) visits unbeaten Boone Watauga on Thursday.

Hickory 3, Southwestern Randolph 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-22): The Red Tornadoes (16-6) visit Marvin Ridge on Thursday in the third round.

Marvin Ridge 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-8): This matchup of Southern Carolina 3A teams went to the defending state champion Mavericks (29-3). Sun Valley closed 24-5.

South Iredell 3, Boiling Springs Crest 0 (25-12, 25-16, 27-25): The Vikings (19-6) travel to second-seeded West Henderson on Thursday. Crest finished with a 22-5 mark.

West Henderson 3, China Grove Carson 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-23): Carson finished 20-8.

West Rowan 3, Asheville Reynolds 2 (25-23, 25-15, 25-27, 23-25, 15-9): The top-seeded Falcons (26-0) got a scare from the Rockets but moved on to the third round.

2A PLAYOFFS

Morganton Patton 3, West Stanly 2: Patton (22-6) advances to a third-round match against Surry Central. West Stanly finished (23-4), tying a school record for victories in a season and winning its first outright Rocky River 2A title in seven years.

Newport Croatan 3, Anson County 0 925-17, 25-12, 25-9): The Bearcats traveled to the coast but lost in straight sets and finished 16-7.

Newton Foard 3, East Lincoln 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-13): The Tigers improved to 28-1 and will host R-S Central on Thursday. The Mustangs finished 17-5.

R-S Central 3, Wilkes Central 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16): The Hilltoppers (19-8) visit top-seeded Newton Foard in the third round.

South Rowan 3, Lake Norman Charter 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-16): The Raiders’ Kira Rymer (12 assists, 13 kills and 16 digs) and Anna Rymer (18 assists, 11 kills, nine digs) led the way. South Rowan 27-1 hosts West Stokes in the third round. Lake Norman Charter finished 17-8.

West Stokes 3, Maiden 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-19): Maiden finished with a 23-5 record.

1A PLAYOFFS

Alleghany 3, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-15): The Pride closed a 14-10 season.

Community School of Davidson 3, Lincoln Charter 1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18): The Spartans (20-6) will travel to Polk County in the third round. Lincoln Charter finished 20-6.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Christ the King 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-13): The Raptors; Anaiah Jones had 15 kills and 13 digs, and Amberly Selk added nine kills.

Murphy 3, North Stanly 1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23): The Comets (15-13) gabe Murphy a tough battle.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.