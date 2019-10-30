Charlotte Catholic soccer rips Marvin Ridge, wins conference title

Despite a wet and soggy field, the Charlotte Catholic Cougars locked up two of their preseason goals Wednesday in a 4-0 home win over the Marvin Ridge Mavericks.

First the Cougars won the Southern Carolina 3A soccer conference championship going 14-0. Then Catholic clinched the No. 1 seed for the upcoming 3A playoffs. Catholic finished the regular season with a 20-0-2 record, going unbeaten in 22 contests.

The Cougars’ John Fahey and Andrew Kanney each scored a first-half goal in the 11th and 13th minute respectively, with Ryan Bayadi scoring a third Catholic goal late in the first half for a 3-0 Cougars’ halftime.

Marvin Ridge had opportunities to score, but the Cougars’ defense bent occasionally but didn’t yield a Mavericks’ goal in the shutout win.

“Huge,” said Catholic coach Oscar Del Pino on the Cougars getting up 2-0 in the game’s first 13 minutes. “We talk about just an early goal, an early goal just to calm the nerves, to set the tone and how crucial it is in managing the rest of the game. If we don’t get the early goal these games drag on, you get tired and it gets harder to score goals.”

Fahey scored his first goal of the season and first-ever in his Catholic career in the 11th minute. Bayadi’s corner kick was sent into the box and volleyed in by Fahey for a 1-0 Cougars’ lead.

“We’ve had many corner opportunities this year and that was the first one that finally went in for me,” said Fahey. “It took a long time but I’m happy it went in. It felt really good, especially being there for my team. It was a great night!”

Just two minutes later Catholic made it 2-0 on a strike by Kanney. In the 38th minute the Cougars’ almost made it 3-0 as Bayadi was left alone in close. But a sparkling save by Mavericks’ freshman goalkeeper Jarrett Wuerslin denied the effort.

But one minute later Bayadi got a second chance and this time he finished. Off a throw in, Patrick Fenton passed the ball to Bayadi and his goal gave Catholic a 3-0 halftime advantage.

Fenton would add an insurance goal for the Cougars’ in the 68th minute with an assist from Bayadi for the 4-0 final.

RECORDS: Marvin Ridge (14-4-1); Charlotte Catholic (20-0-2)

THREE WHO MATTERED

John Fahey, Charlotte Catholic: Senior midfielder scored his first-ever goal for the Cougars in the first half which proved to be the game-winner.

Ryan Bayadi, Charlotte Catholic: Senior midfielder was dangerous all night and finished with a goal and two assists.

Defense, Charlotte Catholic: While the final score won’t reflect it, the Cougars defense and goalkeeper Bennett Lowder were forced to play well to thwart several quality Marvin Ridge scoring opportunities in the game to earn the shutout.

THEY SAID IT

“It’s awesome. I was just so happy for the boys because I know what they’ve been working for the whole year. It’s a long slog, I mean 22 games and you’ve got to get in there every night. Everybody’s going to give you their best game.” Catholic coach Oscar Del Pino on finishing unbeaten and earning the No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs.

WORTH MENTIONING

The only minor blemishes on the Catholic schedule were two ties, one to Ardrey Kell and another to Providence.

Marvin Ridge finished the regular season with a solid record of 14-4-1 and should be a high seed when the 3A state playoffs seeding is announced on Monday.

Catholic took both games of the two-game regular season series with Marvin Ridge, beating the Mavericks on the road 2-1 and then winning at home 4-0.

UP NEXT: The 3A state soccer playoff seedings will be announced Monday. The playoffs will begin Wednesday, November 6, and as the No 1 seed Catholic will host a home game. Marvin Ridge’s first playoff game will depend on where it is seeded.

SCORING SUMMARY:

C – 11th minute - John Fahey (Goal), Ryan Bayadi (Assist)

C – 13th minute – Andrew Kanney (Goal)

C – 39th minute – Ryan Bayadi (Goal), Patrick Fenton

C – 68th minute – Patrick Fenton (Goal), Ryan Bayadi (Assist)