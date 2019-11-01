No. 1 Mallard Creek flexes muscles, blows away rival Hough

The I-Meck football title, as usual, resides at Mallard Creek High.

The Mavericks cleared the final hurdle Friday with a 52-13 win against Hough to clinch the league championship with a game to play.

Mallard Creek jumped on the Huskies early and never let up in establishing dominance, rolling up 516 yards of offense, including 391 in the first half compared to Hough’s 288.

After losing to Hough in the 4AA playoffs last year, the Mavericks were looking for a measure of redemption.

“We practiced hard all week because it was a bad feeling knowing Hough was the last team to beat us and we went undefeated the whole season,” said receiver Elijah Metcalf, who caught four passes for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns. “We came out with a chip on our shoulder, played at 1,000% and came out with a W.”

Mallard Creek left no doubt who had the superior club this time, primarily because of a devastating offense that attacked with efficiency when called upon. The Mavericks passed for 382 yards, with quarterback Dustin Noller hitting 18-of-30 for 345 yards and five scores.

Running back Quasean Holmes led the running attack with 73 yards on four carries and Trent Simpson’s 60-yard burst for a touchdown was one of several highlights.

“My other receivers helped me get open,” Metcalf said. “When they gave me one-on-one coverage, I’d make sure I’d make the plays because I think we have the No. 1 quarterback in the nation. He just helps me get open and throws great balls.”

Records: Hough 6-4, 5-1, Mallard Creek 9-0-1, 6-0.

Three who mattered

Elijah Metcalf: The Mallard Creek receiver had an electrifying first half with three receptions for 106 yards and a pair of scores.

Dustin Noller: Mavericks quarterback hit 13-of-23 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Darius Ocean: Hough’s quarterback had success throwing deep, tossing scoring passes of 50 yards to Evan Pryor and 64 to Devin Chandler. Ocean finished 10-of-24 for 173 yards.

Worth mentioning

▪ Mallard Creek’s defense forced three turnovers and three sacks.

▪ For all the Mavericks’ offensive dominance, there were a couple of mishaps, namely snaps that sailed over the quarterback’s head during mop-up duty in the fourth quarter.

▪ Mallard Creek and Hough entered the game as the I-Meck’s only undefeated teams. The Huskies had won five straight games – all against I-Meck foes.

▪ Mallard Creek has won nine straight games since a season-opening tie against Dutch Fork (S.C).

▪ Hough and Mallard Creek each were assessed four penalties for 30 yards.

They said it

“It doesn’t matter what their defense is doing, or what their players are doing, we control what we’re doing. When we’re on our best ability, nobody can stop us.” – Metcalf

What’s next

Hough hosts Vance; Mallard Creek travels to Mooresville

Hough 0 13 0 0-13

Mallard Creek 17 21 14 0-52

First quarter

MC-Omari Alexander 28-yard pass from Dustin Noller (Adi Turamalla kick)

MC-Turamalla 31-yard field goal

MC-Elijah Metcalf 49-yard pass from Noller (Turamalla kick)

Second quarter

H-Evan Pryor 50-yard pass from Darius Ocean (kick blocked)

MC-Brian Robinson 24-yard run (Turamalla kick)

MC-Trent Simpson 60-yard run (Turamalla kick)

H-Devin Chandler 64-yard pass from Ocean (Cole Maynard kick)

MC-Metcalf 18-yard pass from Noller (Turamalla kick)

Third quarter

MC-Kaleb Washington 45-yard pass from Noller (Turamalla kick)

MC-Washington 20-yard pass from Noller (Turamalla kick)