Friday’s key Charlotte regional high school football previews

Hopewell (3-6, 1-4 I-Meck 4A) at Lake Norman (4-5, 1-4), 7:30 p.m. – Lake Norman’s ground game, featuring several RBs, gave Vance fits last week. Still, the Wildcats need victories in their last two games for a winning season.

Hough (6-3, 5-0 I-Meck 4A) at Mallard Creek (8-0-1, 5-0), 7 p.m. – Led by QB Darius Ocean and a solid defense, Hough has improved considerably since the start of the season. But is it enough to challenge the Mavericks, who are averaging nearly 40 points a game? A victory here gives Mallard Creek the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Mooresville (5-4, 3-2 I-Meck 4A) at West Charlotte (4-5, 1-4), 7 p.m. – The Blue Devils’ Keshaun Black scored touchdowns on a run, a pass reception and a kickoff return last week. A victory clinches a finish in the top half of the standings for Mooresville. West Charlotte still has hopes of finishing above .500.

Vance (7-1, 4-1 I-Meck 4A) at North Mecklenburg (1-8, 0-5), 7 p.m. – The host Vikings will try to pressure Vance QB Austin Grier, who was picked off twice last week by Lake Norman. Vance has given up only 72 points this season — best in the conference.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Harding (5-4, 2-2 SoMeck 7 4A) at West Mecklenburg (4-4, 2-2), 7 p.m. – The host Hawks will hope to control the tempo behind talented RB J’mari Taylor. Harding has won two in a row, allowing only 17 points after a three-game losing streak.

Providence (3-6, 2-2 SoMeck 7 4A) at Olympic (7-3, 4-1), 7 p.m. – This is the final playoff tuneup for Olympic, which has a bye on the final week of the regular season. RB Cameron Smith has rushed for 1,561 yards this season.

South Mecklenburg (0-9, 0-4 SoMeck 7 4A) at Berry Academy (1-7, 0-4), 7 p.m. – It’s a chance for Berry to escape the conference cellar – and, for South Mecklenburg, a chance to win for the first time this season.

Arden Christ School (5-3) at Charlotte Country Day (9-1), NCISAA Division 1 semifinal, 7 p.m. – It’s a rematch of a mid-October game in Arden, which Country Day won 13-7. Christ School QB Navy Shuler singed the Buccaneer defense for 237 passing yards that night. The Bucs will hope to dominate behind RB Quentin Cooper, who had 106 rushing yards against a tough Greenies’ defense.

Charlotte Latin (7-2) at Charlotte Christian (6-2), NCISAA Division 1 semifinal, 7 p.m. – Here’s another rematch of a regular-season game, which Charlotte Christian won 27-14 two weeks ago. That started a two-game Latin losing streak after a 7-0 start. The Knights rallied with a 20-point third quarter in that contest.

Ardrey Kell (8-1) at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-7), 7:30 p.m. – The first-year Copperheads have been competitive this season. They average nearly 200 passing yards per game. Ardrey Kell hopes to extend its school-record eight-game winning streak.

Harrells Christian (8-2) at Southlake Christian (8-2), NCISAA Division 2 quarterfinal, 7 p.m. – Continuing the rematch theme … these teams met Sept. 7, with Harrells Christian pounding the Eagles 49-12. The Eagles must stop Harrells Christian RB Jack Laslo, who has carried for nearly 1,500 yards this season.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (5-4, 2-3 Southern Carolina 3A) at Charlotte Catholic (5-3, 4-1), 7:30 p.m. – The host Cougars have won three in a row since the nightmare at Weddington and need a victory here to set up a second-place showdown next week with Marvin Ridge. Cuthbertson LB Ricky Weekes has 11 tackles for losses and six sacks this season.

Catawba Bandys (4-5, 1-4 South Fork 2A) at Lake Norman Charter (1-8, 0-5), 7 p.m. – The host Knights are coming off their biggest scoring output of the season (37 against Lincolnton). This week, they face a Bandys team that averages more than 300 rushing yards per game.

Bessemer City (5-4, 5-1 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Christ the King (0-9, 0-7), 7 p.m. – It’s the season finale for the host Crusaders, who have battled with a roster of only 24 players this season. The Yellow Jacket have won four of their last five.

Community School of Davidson (4-5) at East Gaston (0-9), 7:30 p.m. – The Spartans hope to snap a three-game losing streak against an East Gaston team that is averaging about 150 yards’ total offense per game.

Outside Mecklenburg

Boone Watauga (9-1, 5-0 Northwestern 3A-4A) at Morganton Freedom (6-3, 3-1), 7:30 p.m. – The visiting Pioneers close their regular season with a chance to win the conference championship. Watauga is averaging 53.5 points a game. Freedom is averaging 43 points. These two offenses could warm what should be a chilly night in the Foothills.

West Stanly (8-0, 2-0 Rocky River 2A) at Anson County (5-3, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. – RB Jordan Poole (1,534 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns) leads the Colt attack. Anson QB Wesley Lear has passed for nearly 1,400 yards. The winner likely is the conference champion.

Rock Hill Northwestern (2-7, 1-2 S.C. Region 3 5A) at Rock Hill (6-3, 1-2), 7:30 p.m. – This annual Rock Hill rivalry game carries playoff implications. If Rock Hill wins, the Bearcats (along with Clover and Fort Mill Nation Ford) go to the playoffs. But if Northwestern wins, it creates a three-way second-place tie between the Trojans, Rock Hill and Nation Ford. The team allowing the most points in head-to-head games does not get a playoff berth.