Friday’s high school football schedule

Friday, Nov. 1

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

NCISAA Playoffs

Division 1

(semifinals)

Arden Christ School (5-3) at Charlotte Country Day (9-1)

Charlotte Latin (7-2) at Charlotte Christian (6-2)

Division 2

(quarterfinals)

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (8-2) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (7-3)

Wake Christian (5-5) at High Point Christian (7-3)

Division 3

(semifinals)

Asheville School (3-7) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (6-2)

Harrells Christian (8-2) at Southlake Christian (8-2)

N.C. regular season

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell (3-6, 1-4) at Lake Norman (4-5, 1-4)

Hough (6-3, 5-0) at Mallard Creek (8-0-1, 5-0), 7

Mooresville (5-4, 3-2) at West Charlotte (4-5, 1-4), 7

Vance (7-1, 4-1) at North Mecklenburg (1-8, 0-5), 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Harding (5-4, 2-2) at West Mecklenburg (4-5, 2-2), 7

Providence (3-6, 2-2) at Olympic (7-3, 4-1), 7

South Mecklenburg (0-9, 0-4) at Berry Academy (1-7, 0-4), 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg (1-8, 0-5) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (6-3, 3-2)

Garinger (1-8, 1-4) at Butler (6-3, 4-1), 7

Independence (5-4, 3-2) at Rocky River (1-8, 1-4), 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-3, 3-2) at Myers Park (9-0, 5-0), 7

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Britt (7-2, 3-2) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (8-1, 4-1)

Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-9, 0-5) at Raeford Hoke County (5-4, 2-3)

Fayetteville Seventy-First (5-4, 2-3) at Richmond Senior (9-0, 5-0)

Scotland County (8-1, 4-1) at Lumberton (2-7, 0-5)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central (6-3, 2-2) at Hickory (3-6, 3-1)

Boone Watauga (9-1, 5-0) at Morganton Freedom (6-3, 3-1)

South Caldwell (4-5, 1-3) at Hickory St. Stephens (4-5, 1-3)

Big South 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer (3-6, 1-3) at Gastonia Huss (6-2, 3-1)

Gastonia Forestview (5-4, 2-2) at Kings Mountain (8-1, 3-1)

North Gaston (1-8, 0-5) at Gastonia Ashbrook (1-7, 1-3)

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan (3-6, 1-2) at Statesville (9-0, 3-0)

South Iredell (3-6, 1-2) at North Iredell (0-9, 0-3)

West Rowan (6-3, 3-0) at China Grove Carson (2-7, 1-2)

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus (6-3, 2-1) at Concord Cox Mill (5-4, 2-1)

Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-8, 0-3) at Kannapolis Brown (5-3, 1-2)

Northwest Cabarrus (9-0, 3-0) at Concord (1-8, 1-2)

Southern Carolina 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley (1-8, 0-5) at Marvin Ridge (5-4, 4-1)

Monroe Parkwood (5-4, 2-3) at Unionville Piedmont (1-7, 0-5)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (5-4, 2-3) at Charlotte Catholic (5-3, 4-1)

Weddington (9-0, 5-0) at Monroe (6-3, 3-2)

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson (4-5, 2-5) at South Rowan (2-7, 2-5)

Ledford (5-4, 5-2) at East Davidson (1-8, 1-6)

Lexington (1-8, 0-7) at West Davidson (3-6, 2-5)

Midway Oak Grove (9-0, 7-0) at Thomasville (6-3, 5-2)

Salisbury (8-1, 6-1) at North Davidson (5-4, 5-2)

Foothills 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill (5-4, 4-1) at Morganton Patton (3-6, 2-3)

Lenoir Hibriten (8-1, 5-0) at West Iredell (5-4, 3-2)

Newton Foard (1-8, 1-4) at East Burke (2-7, 1-4)

Valdese Draughn (5-4, 3-2) at West Caldwell (1-8, 1-4)

Rocky River 2A

Montgomery Central (3-6, 1-2) at Mount Pleasant (3-6, 0-2)

West Stanly (8-0, 2-0) at Anson County (5-3, 2-0)

South Fork 2A

Catawba Bandys (4-5, 1-4) at Lake Norman Charter (1-8, 0-5), 7

Lincolnton (3-6, 1-4) at North Lincoln (8-1, 5-0)

Newton-Conover (6-3, 4-1) at Maiden (6-3, 3-2)

West Lincoln (7-2, 3-2) at East Lincoln (7-2, 3-2)

Southwestern 2A

Belmont South Point (5-4, 3-1) at Forest City Chase (7-2, 2-2)

East Rutherford (1-8, 0-4) at Shelby (7-1, 4-0)

R-S Central (5-4, 2-2) at Lawndale Burns (7-2, 4-1)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Allegheny (3-6, 2-3) at North Wilkes (5-4, 2-3)

Boonville Starmount (5-4, 2-3) at Wilkes Central (5-4, 3-2)

East Wilkes (3-6, 3-2) at Elkin (7-2, 4-1)

West Wilkes (1-8, 0-5) at Ashe County (5-4, 4-1)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Bakersville Mitchell County (8-1, 2-1) at Polk County (8-1, 2-1)

Black Mountain Owen (4-4, 1-2) at Avery County (5-4, 1-2)

Burnsville Mountain Heritage (7-1, 3-0) at Marshall Madison County (0-9, 0-3)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City (5-4, 5-1) at Christ the King (0-9, 0-7), 7

Monroe Union Academy (5-3, 4-2) at Gastonia Highland Tech (1-7, 1-5)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-5, 2-4) at Cherryville (2-7, 2-4)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (7-2, 5-1) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (9-0, 6-0)

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle (3-6, 3-2) at South Stanly (5-4, 3-1)

Chatham Central (0-9, 0-4) at South Davidson (0-9, 0-4)

North Stanly (4-5, 3-1) at North Moore (3-5, 1-3), 7

N.C. nonconference

Carolina Bearcats (3-6) at Fayetteville Sandhills Titans (5-3)

Community School of Davidson (4-5) at East Gaston (0-9)

Interstate

Ardrey Kell (8-1) at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-7)

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (5-2) at Marshville Forest Hills (4-5)

S.C. Region 3 5A

Fort Mill (1-8, 0-3) at Clover (9-0, 3-0)

Rock Hill Northwestern (2-7, 1-2) at Rock Hill (6-3, 2-1)

S.C. Region 3 4A

Blythewood Westwood (6-3, 2-2) at Richland Northeast (0-9, 0-4)

Columbia Ridge View (5-4, 3-1) at Lancaster (2-7, 1-3)

York (4-5, 2-2) at Rock Hill South Pointe (9-0, 4-0)

S.C. Region 4 3A

Columbia Keenan (3-6, 0-3) at Camden (8-1, 2-1)

Indian Land (3-6, 1-2) at Winnsboro Fairfield Central (4-5, 2-1)

S.C. Region 6 3A

Aynor (8-0, 4-0) at Lake City (4-4, 2-2)

Cheraw (6-3, 2-2) at Dillon (7-1, 3-1)

Loris (1-8, 0-4) at Marion (5-3, 1-3)

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central (6-3, 3-2) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (8-1, 4-1)

Lancaster Buford (6-3, 5-0) at Kershaw North Central (5-4, 1-4)

Richburg Lewisville (3-6, 1-4) at Chesterfield (3-6, 1-4)

S.C. Region 2 1A

Great Falls (4-5, 0-2) at Timmonsville (2-7, 0-2)

Lamar (7-2, 2-0) at McBee (2-6, 2-0)

S.C. nonconference

Chapin (4-5) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (5-4)

