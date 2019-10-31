Prep Insider Blog
Friday’s high school football schedule
Friday, Nov. 1
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
NCISAA Playoffs
Division 1
(semifinals)
Arden Christ School (5-3) at Charlotte Country Day (9-1)
Charlotte Latin (7-2) at Charlotte Christian (6-2)
Division 2
(quarterfinals)
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (8-2) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (7-3)
Wake Christian (5-5) at High Point Christian (7-3)
Division 3
(semifinals)
Asheville School (3-7) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (6-2)
Harrells Christian (8-2) at Southlake Christian (8-2)
N.C. regular season
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell (3-6, 1-4) at Lake Norman (4-5, 1-4)
Hough (6-3, 5-0) at Mallard Creek (8-0-1, 5-0), 7
Mooresville (5-4, 3-2) at West Charlotte (4-5, 1-4), 7
Vance (7-1, 4-1) at North Mecklenburg (1-8, 0-5), 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Harding (5-4, 2-2) at West Mecklenburg (4-5, 2-2), 7
Providence (3-6, 2-2) at Olympic (7-3, 4-1), 7
South Mecklenburg (0-9, 0-4) at Berry Academy (1-7, 0-4), 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg (1-8, 0-5) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (6-3, 3-2)
Garinger (1-8, 1-4) at Butler (6-3, 4-1), 7
Independence (5-4, 3-2) at Rocky River (1-8, 1-4), 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-3, 3-2) at Myers Park (9-0, 5-0), 7
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Britt (7-2, 3-2) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (8-1, 4-1)
Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-9, 0-5) at Raeford Hoke County (5-4, 2-3)
Fayetteville Seventy-First (5-4, 2-3) at Richmond Senior (9-0, 5-0)
Scotland County (8-1, 4-1) at Lumberton (2-7, 0-5)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central (6-3, 2-2) at Hickory (3-6, 3-1)
Boone Watauga (9-1, 5-0) at Morganton Freedom (6-3, 3-1)
South Caldwell (4-5, 1-3) at Hickory St. Stephens (4-5, 1-3)
Big South 3A
Cramerton Stuart Cramer (3-6, 1-3) at Gastonia Huss (6-2, 3-1)
Gastonia Forestview (5-4, 2-2) at Kings Mountain (8-1, 3-1)
North Gaston (1-8, 0-5) at Gastonia Ashbrook (1-7, 1-3)
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan (3-6, 1-2) at Statesville (9-0, 3-0)
South Iredell (3-6, 1-2) at North Iredell (0-9, 0-3)
West Rowan (6-3, 3-0) at China Grove Carson (2-7, 1-2)
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus (6-3, 2-1) at Concord Cox Mill (5-4, 2-1)
Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-8, 0-3) at Kannapolis Brown (5-3, 1-2)
Northwest Cabarrus (9-0, 3-0) at Concord (1-8, 1-2)
Southern Carolina 3A
Indian Trail Sun Valley (1-8, 0-5) at Marvin Ridge (5-4, 4-1)
Monroe Parkwood (5-4, 2-3) at Unionville Piedmont (1-7, 0-5)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (5-4, 2-3) at Charlotte Catholic (5-3, 4-1)
Weddington (9-0, 5-0) at Monroe (6-3, 3-2)
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson (4-5, 2-5) at South Rowan (2-7, 2-5)
Ledford (5-4, 5-2) at East Davidson (1-8, 1-6)
Lexington (1-8, 0-7) at West Davidson (3-6, 2-5)
Midway Oak Grove (9-0, 7-0) at Thomasville (6-3, 5-2)
Salisbury (8-1, 6-1) at North Davidson (5-4, 5-2)
Foothills 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill (5-4, 4-1) at Morganton Patton (3-6, 2-3)
Lenoir Hibriten (8-1, 5-0) at West Iredell (5-4, 3-2)
Newton Foard (1-8, 1-4) at East Burke (2-7, 1-4)
Valdese Draughn (5-4, 3-2) at West Caldwell (1-8, 1-4)
Rocky River 2A
Montgomery Central (3-6, 1-2) at Mount Pleasant (3-6, 0-2)
West Stanly (8-0, 2-0) at Anson County (5-3, 2-0)
South Fork 2A
Catawba Bandys (4-5, 1-4) at Lake Norman Charter (1-8, 0-5), 7
Lincolnton (3-6, 1-4) at North Lincoln (8-1, 5-0)
Newton-Conover (6-3, 4-1) at Maiden (6-3, 3-2)
West Lincoln (7-2, 3-2) at East Lincoln (7-2, 3-2)
Southwestern 2A
Belmont South Point (5-4, 3-1) at Forest City Chase (7-2, 2-2)
East Rutherford (1-8, 0-4) at Shelby (7-1, 4-0)
R-S Central (5-4, 2-2) at Lawndale Burns (7-2, 4-1)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Allegheny (3-6, 2-3) at North Wilkes (5-4, 2-3)
Boonville Starmount (5-4, 2-3) at Wilkes Central (5-4, 3-2)
East Wilkes (3-6, 3-2) at Elkin (7-2, 4-1)
West Wilkes (1-8, 0-5) at Ashe County (5-4, 4-1)
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Bakersville Mitchell County (8-1, 2-1) at Polk County (8-1, 2-1)
Black Mountain Owen (4-4, 1-2) at Avery County (5-4, 1-2)
Burnsville Mountain Heritage (7-1, 3-0) at Marshall Madison County (0-9, 0-3)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City (5-4, 5-1) at Christ the King (0-9, 0-7), 7
Monroe Union Academy (5-3, 4-2) at Gastonia Highland Tech (1-7, 1-5)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-5, 2-4) at Cherryville (2-7, 2-4)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (7-2, 5-1) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (9-0, 6-0)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle (3-6, 3-2) at South Stanly (5-4, 3-1)
Chatham Central (0-9, 0-4) at South Davidson (0-9, 0-4)
North Stanly (4-5, 3-1) at North Moore (3-5, 1-3), 7
N.C. nonconference
Carolina Bearcats (3-6) at Fayetteville Sandhills Titans (5-3)
Community School of Davidson (4-5) at East Gaston (0-9)
Interstate
Ardrey Kell (8-1) at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-7)
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (5-2) at Marshville Forest Hills (4-5)
S.C. Region 3 5A
Fort Mill (1-8, 0-3) at Clover (9-0, 3-0)
Rock Hill Northwestern (2-7, 1-2) at Rock Hill (6-3, 2-1)
S.C. Region 3 4A
Blythewood Westwood (6-3, 2-2) at Richland Northeast (0-9, 0-4)
Columbia Ridge View (5-4, 3-1) at Lancaster (2-7, 1-3)
York (4-5, 2-2) at Rock Hill South Pointe (9-0, 4-0)
S.C. Region 4 3A
Columbia Keenan (3-6, 0-3) at Camden (8-1, 2-1)
Indian Land (3-6, 1-2) at Winnsboro Fairfield Central (4-5, 2-1)
S.C. Region 6 3A
Aynor (8-0, 4-0) at Lake City (4-4, 2-2)
Cheraw (6-3, 2-2) at Dillon (7-1, 3-1)
Loris (1-8, 0-4) at Marion (5-3, 1-3)
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central (6-3, 3-2) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (8-1, 4-1)
Lancaster Buford (6-3, 5-0) at Kershaw North Central (5-4, 1-4)
Richburg Lewisville (3-6, 1-4) at Chesterfield (3-6, 1-4)
S.C. Region 2 1A
Great Falls (4-5, 0-2) at Timmonsville (2-7, 0-2)
Lamar (7-2, 2-0) at McBee (2-6, 2-0)
S.C. nonconference
Chapin (4-5) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (5-4)
