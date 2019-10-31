Second half surge sends Myers Park soccer to league title

Myers Park surged in the second half Wednesday night and blanked visiting Independence 4-0, capturing the Southwestern 4A Conference boys’ soccer championship.

Playing in a steady rain, the two teams played scoreless soccer through the opening 40 minutes. But the Mustangs broke it open in the second half.

Matthew Guarda got Myers Park’s first goal, and Thomas Killeen scored a short time later.

Beau Fisher’s 25-yard shot gave the Mustangs a 3-0 lead, and Mason Wood scored an insurance goal late in the second half.

The goal was especially nice for Fisher. He missed much of the season with a foot injury and returned to the lineup in Myers Park’s last game.

The Mustangs finished with an 11-3 record in the Southwestern 4A. Independence fell into a second-place tie with Butler, at 10-4.

Myers Park was among several teams that won championships Wednesday night. The group also included South Mecklenburg in the SoMeck 7 4A, Charlotte Catholic in the Southern Carolina 3A, Shelby in the Southwestern 2A, and Mooresville Pine Lake Prep in the PAC 1A.

Other results

I-MECK 4A

Hough 9, Vance 0: The Huskies wrapped up a 14-0 conference season, as Richie Cano (two goals), Trystan Orbe (one goal, two assists) and Evan Ghilani (one goal, two assists) led the offense.

Mallard Creek 2, Mooresville 0

SO MECK 7 4A

South Mecklenburg 7, Harding 0: The game was moved to Ardrey Kell’s turf playing surface, but the Sabres weren’t bothered. They closed out a 12-0 championship conference season behind Bryan Wome (two goals, one assist) and Adam Charlton (two goals).

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 2, Butler 2 (Butler won 6-5 on PK’s): It was Senior Night at Butler, and senior goalkeeper Sulli Lewis made a big save in the shootout for the victory. Sophomore Ian Shepherd had given Butler a 6-5 lead in the shootout, and Lewis then ended the game by stopping an East Mecklenburg shot. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation. East Mecklenburg scored in the first five-minute overtime, and Butler got the equalizer in the second session.

Rocky River 1, Garinger 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Forestview 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1: The Jaguars finished 11-1 and won the conference title.

Kings Mountain 4, Boiling Springs Crest 2: Danny Carley’s three goals and an assist led the Mountaineers.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

North Iredell 12, East Rowan 0: Juan Nieto (four goals, one assist) and David Hernandez (three goals) led the Warriors.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 3, Central Cabarrus 1

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Monroe Parkwood 7, Monroe 5

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Weddington 1: The Cavaliers got goals from Aiden Smith and Jack Murray.

FOOTHILLS 2A

West Caldwell 1, Newton Foard 1

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 9, Anson County 0: The victory closed a 10-0 conference season for the Yellow Jackets, who are 20-3 overall.

Montgomery Central 4, Monroe Central Academy 1: Montgomery Central finished second in the conference, at 8-2.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Gaston 4, East Rutherford 0: Senior Carter Beck, playing his final regular-season home game, scored all four East Gaston goals.

Shelby 2, Belmont South Point 1: The Golden Lions (12-0) won the conference championship, with South Point (10-2) taking second place.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Polk County 4, Marshall Madison County 2

PAC 1A

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 7, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 0: Calvin Brownewell and Robbie Janiczek each scored three goals, as the Pride finished 13-1 and won the conference title by one game over Community School of Davidson.

Queens Grant Charter 8, Bradford Prep 0: Senior Micah Parker had three goals and an assist, and Cristian Rosado added two goals and an assist.

Girls’ field hockey

Myers Park blanked West Forsyth 4-0 Monday evening in a playoff semifinal and will face Charlotte Catholic on Saturday for the state championship. Fenley Hamilton had a goal and an assist for the Mustangs, and Sarah Minges added two assists.

Myers Park will face Charlotte Catholic at noon for the title. The match will be played at noon at Appalachian State University.

Postponements

Bad weather expected Thursday night has changed the prep sports schedule.

The Albemarle-South Stanly junior varsity football game has been canceled. In addition, the soccer match between Concord Jay M. Robinson and Kannapolis Brown has been reset from Thursday to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.