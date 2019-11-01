Ardrey Kell stuns Providence in volleyball playoffs

Ardrey Kell erased a season full of frustrations Thursday night, sweeping host Providence 3-0 in a 4A girls’ volleyball state playoff match.

Providence had been the West Region’s No. 1 seed, following a run to the SoMeck 7 4A Conference champion.

The Panthers beat Ardrey Kell twice during the regular season and again in the conference’s tournament championship. Ardrey Kell won just one of 10 games this season against Providence.

But the Knights swept three closely-contested matches Thursday by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-19.

Ardrey Kell, the eighth seed in the West, will travel to fourth-seeded West Forsyth on Saturday in the 4A quarterfinals.

Myers Park also is alive in 4A play, but Mecklenburg’s other big-school team, Hough, was beaten Thursday night.

JV football

RESULTS

Kannapolis Brown 13, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0

Monroe Parkwood 14, Unionville Piedmont 6

Mooresville 14, West Charlotte 12

Morganton Freedom 33, Boone Watauga 22

POSTPONEMENTS

Charlotte Catholic at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, date TBA

East Burke at Newton Foard, 7:30 p.m. Monday

Hickory at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m. Monday

Lake Norman at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m. Monday

Lincolnton at Catawba Bandys, 6:30 p.m. Monday

Maiden at Newton-Conover, 6:30 p.m. Monday

North Lincoln at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m. Monday

North Mecklenburg at Vance, 6 p.m. Monday

Rock Hill South Pointe at York, 6 p.m. Monday

Rocky River at Independence, 6 p.m. Monday

West Caldwell at Valdese Draughn, 6 p.m. Monday

CANCELLATIONS

Clover at Fort Mill

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

Concord Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

Forest City Chase at Belmont South Point

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Ardrey Kell

Gastonia Huss at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

Harding at West Mecklenburg

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Lancaster at Columbia Ridge View

Lawndale Burns at R-S Central

Myers Park at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

North Davidson at Salisbury

Richmond Senior at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Rock Hill at Rock Hill Northwestern

Shelby at East Rutherford

Statesville at East Rowan

Girls’ tennis

4A PLAYOFFS

Cary Green Hope (19-0) won the Eastern Regional finals and will face Hough (13-1) for the state championship Saturday. The Huskies won the Western Regional final earlier this week. The finals are set for 12:30 p.m. at the Burlington Tennis Center.

3A PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Catholic (20-0), which won the Western Regional finals earlier this week, will face Wilmington New Hanover (21-0) in the state title match Saturday at the Burlington Tennis Center. Match time will be 9:30 a.m.

2A PLAYOFFS

Salisbury’s state title hopes were dashed in a 5-2 loss Thursday to Hendersonville in the Western Regional finals. The match was moved indoors to the Lake Norman Tennis Center. Hendersonville (18-0) will face N.C. School of Science and Math (14-0) for the state title at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Burlington Tennis Center. Salisbury finished with a 15-1 record.

1A PLAYOFFS

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep will play for the state title Saturday. The Pride downed Chatham Central 6-0 in the Western Regional finals Thursday and improved to 14-0 on the season. The Pride’s opponent in the finals will be Wake Forest Franklin Academy (17-0). Match time will be 9:30 a.m. at the Burlington Tennis Center.

Girls’ volleyball

4A PLAYOFFS

Myers Park 3, Southern Pines Pinecrest 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-16): The sixth-seeded Mustangs improved to 25-3 with this road upset over third-seeded Pinecrest. Myers Park will travel to second seed Northwest Guilford in a Saturday quarterfinal match.

West Forsyth 3, Hough 1 (25-10, 15-25, 25-23, 25-7): Fifth-seeded Hough battled No. 4 West Forsyth even through two sets before faltering. The Huskies finished with a 21-7 record as I-Meck 4A champions.

3A PLAYOFFS

Boone Watauga 3, Concord Cox Mill 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-13): The unbeaten and fourth-seeded Pioneers (26-0) got 15 kills and seven digs from Brooke Byrd and 12 kills and four aces from Rebekah Farthing. Cox Mill finished with a 26-3 record as South Piedmont 3A champions.

Marvin Ridge 3, Southwestern Randolph 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-10): The third-seeded Mavericks (30-3) move on to a Saturday quarterfinal at second-seeded West Henderson.

West Henderson 3, South Iredell 1 (25-18, 21-25, 31-29, 25-19): The Raiders (19-7) dropped a marathon third set and fell on the road to the region’s second seed.

West Rowan 3, Skyland Roberson 1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20): The Falcons’ Kira Rymer (19 kills, five aces, 15 assists), Anna Rymer (14 kills, 15 assists) and Payton Black (15 digs) led the way. West Rowan, seeded No. 1 in the West, improved to 27-0 and hosts Boone Watauga (26-0) in a battle of unbeatens Saturday.

2A PLAYOFFS

Morganton Patton 3, Surry Central 0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-21): Patton (23-6), the 11th seed in the West, will travel to No. 2 Brevard (25-5) in a Saturday quarterfinal.

Newton Foard 3, R-S Central 0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-14): The top-seeded Tigers (29-1) advanced to the quarterfinals, behind Dara Shaffer (15 digs) and Haley Johnston (17 assists). Foard’s only loss this season has been to Boone Watauga, an unbeaten 3A team. Fred T. Foard will host South Rowan on Saturday.

South Rowan 3, West Stokes 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-17): This match was moved from South Rowan High to China Grove Middle School due to a storm-related power outage.

1A PLAYOFFS

Community School of Davidson 3, Polk County 2 (27-25, 19-25, 7-25, 26-24, 15-8): The Spartans rallied from a 2-1 set deficit and moved on to the quarterfinals. The 11th-seeded Spartans (21-6) will play Saturday at No. 2 East Surry.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Alleghany 1 (25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17): The Raptors (23-3), seeded fifth, will travel to No. 1 seed Robbinsville on Saturday.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.