Olympic High gets big win, rallying past Providence

With a possible playoff berth on the line and trailing by two late in the fourth quarter, the Olympic Trojans showed why they are a different team this season.

The Trojans scored the game-winner with 67 seconds left to defeat Providence 21-16 at Dave Johnson Stadium Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Olympic seemed to take control in the second, as Sean Bowles put the Trojans on the board with an 87-yard bomb to Ty Colson with 2:18 left in the quarter.

Just 95 seconds later, the Trojans pushed the lead to 14-0 when Providence quarterback Holland Stallings was stripped and lineman Tavien Ford scooped the ball up and went 60 yards for a score.

The third quarter was scoreless but the fourth quarter definitely was not.

Trailing 14-3, Providence put together a quick 4-play, 60-yard drive capped by a 1-yard scoring run by Luke Hunt to cut the lead to 14-10 with 6:21 left.

After an Olympic punt, Providence moved to near midfield when Jamar Price took a hand-off and sprinted up the middle and went 51 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with just over two minutes left.

Olympic took possession and converted two fourth down plays to move the ball to their own 47. Bowles dropped back and found Marquise Fleming wide open down the right side and past the Providence defense for a 53-yard scoring strike with 1:07 left.

Providence had one final chance and moved to Olympic’s 41, but Aaron Gamble intercepted Stallings with eight seconds left to preserve the victory.

“We could’ve folded,” Olympic head coach Brandon Thompson said. “But we’ve preached to the kids how much we believe in them and they believe in each other. When you have that feeling you can do great things.”

Records: Olympic improves to 8-3 overall and finishes 5-1 in the SoMeck 4A Conference while Providence falls to 3-7 and 2-3.

Three Who Mattered

Cameron Smith (Olympic): While he didn’t hit the end zone, the junior rushed for 205 yards on 20 carries for the Trojans.

Sean Bowles Jr (Olympic): Was 9-14 passing for 180 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Marquise Fleming with 1:07 left.

Jamar Price (Providence): Rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries including a 51-yarder that gave the Panthers a lead with just over two minutes left in the game.

Worth Mentioning

▪ Providence kicker Eddie Czaplicki showed off his talents, punting five times on the night with an average of 46 yards per punt and added a 41 yard field goal.

▪ Tavien Ford of Olympic is an offensive lineman most of the time, but has been playing some snaps at defensive line. The N.C. Shrine Bowl player made a huge play when he scooped up a fumble and went for a touchdown in the second quarter.

▪ Olympic is pretty much assured of a playoff berth, their first since 2016. But they have a chance to host a playoff game for the first time since 2012 and will have their first winning record since 2013.

▪ Olympic had a chance to put Providence away in the second half, but had two turnovers in the Panthers red zone in the third quarter, and had ten second half penalties for 95 yards.

▪ Give Providence credit. It’s not been a good season for the Panthers but they never quit, gaining 200 yards in the second half after gaining only 84 in the first half.

They Said It

“Coach (Thompson) has changed everything here,” Bowles said. “Before that last drive he told me the game was in my hands and he believed in us. He’s real and the trust he has in us is real and when we go on the field we feel that trust.”

What’s Next?

Olympic’s regular season is complete and will find out their playoff fate next weekend. Providence will close the season next Friday hosting Ardrey Kell.

Providence 0 0 0 16 16

Olympic 0 14 0 7 21

Second Quarter

O- Ty Colson 87 pass from Sean Bowles Jr (Colby Schefers kick)

O- Tavien Ford 60 fumble return (Schefers kick)

Fourth Quarter

P- Eddie Czaplicki 41fg

P- Luke Hunt 1 run (Czaplicki kick)

P- Jamar Price 51 run (kick failed)

O- Marquise Fleming 53 pass from Bowles (Schefers kick)