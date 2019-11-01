Charlotte Christian rallies past Latin, advances to NCISAA state final

When Charlotte Christain and Charlotte Latin met a couple of weeks ago, offense was a big factor for a Charlotte Christian 27-14 win.

This time around, in the first round of the NCISAA Divison 1 playoffs, defense stole the show in a Charlotte Christain 14-7 win. Logan Jones’ late-game interception was the deciding factor.

“I told our seniors at the half to make a play,” Charlotte Christain coach Jason Estep said. “Everybody has counted this team out all year long and I’m super proud of these guys.”

Neither team couldn’t get the ball moving first off. As second-seeded Charlotte Christian was moving the ball down the field, Ryan Bonner of third-seeded Charlotte Latin jumped on a fumbled ball to prevent any scoring.

Latin was unable to make any magic happen and that resulted in a 0-0 first quarter.

It looked as if history would repeat itself in the second until Charlotte Latin started to drive down the field late in the second quarter.

At the 20-yard line, Latin quarterback Charles Waston found Andrew Sumichrast for the first touchdown of the game. Sumichrast used his height and made a leap for the catch.

The two teams are familiar foes and know how to exploit each other’s weaknesses, which helped the Knights in the second half.

Logan Jones made an impressive catch en route to a 71-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Tuomala.

It only got better for the Knights. The defense blocked a punt to put the Knights on the 50-yard line. Tuomala and company marched down the field and he would find JB Awolowo for 31-yard touchdown connection.

The defense on both sides was a huge factor and Estep couldn’t help but notice.

“Both defenses played outstanding and made this game what it was,” said Estep. “That’s kind of crazy.”

It all came down to a 4th and 6 play for Latin with a minute left. The Latin quarterback, Charles Waston, threw an interception right into the hands of Jones to put the final nail in the coffin.

“Any championship is big,” said Estep of being in the finals. “We gotta do what he gotta do to compete and win.”

THREE WHO MATTERED

Logan Jones, Charlotte Christain: The senior gave the Knights the spark they needed with a fancy 71-yard touchdown catch. Jones made important catches throughout the night to keep Christain alive. He also had an interception late in the game to seal the deal.

Matthew Tuomala, Charlotte Christain: The junior quarterback overcame a slow start to throw two-game-deciding touchdowns in the second half. Those two touchdowns alone put the young play-caller over 100 yards.

Charlotte Christain Defense: With the offense struggling to get things going, the Charlotte Christain defense did their part and stopped any big plays. In the fourth quarter, Philip Slaughter jumped on a blocked punt to give his team the ball on the 50 and a Farrell interception late in the fourth to seal a win.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ The Charlotte Latin defense made it hard for Christain to create any offense until late in the game. Latin had a fumble recovery on the night.

▪ Charlotte Christain’s search for a third-straight title is still alive. The Knights have won the last two championships after losing to Charlotte Latin in the Divison 1 championship in 2016.

▪ Charlotte Christian linebacker Jimmy Bailey made big play after big play including a huge tackle on a fourth-down play in the first half.

THEY SAID IT

“I just had to focus on the ball, it was just a matter of fundamentals,” said Jones of his late-game interception. “It feels great to get a win and even better-knowing everyone counted us out.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

Charlotte Christian will host Christ School in the NCISAA championship game at home next Friday.

Charlotte Latin 0 7 0 0- 7

Charlotte Christain 0 0 7 7- 14

Second Quarter

Andrew Sumichrast 20-yard pass from (Ben McCarter kick good)

Third Quarter

Jones 71-yard pass from Matthew Tuomala (Ben Shropshire kick good)

Fourth Quarter

Awolowo 33-yard pass from Tuomala (Shropshire kick good)





