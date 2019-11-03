Prep Insider Blog
With playoff pairings coming, some big games on tap Friday night; full prep schedule
Arden Christ School (6-3) at Charlotte Christian (7-2), Fri, 7: The Knights will try to win a third consecutive N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championship in a rematch of last year’s final, which Christian won 43-14. This year’s final figures to be much tighter. Christian beat Christ School in Arden 28-27 last month.
Mallard Creek (9-0-1, 6-0 I-MECK) at Mooresville (6-4, 4-2), Fri, 7: Mallard Creek has locked up the No. 1 playoff seed but to get in position for a No. 1 overall seed, and home field, the Mavericks must win in a tough place to play. Led by QB Hunter Deberardino, the Blue Devils have won three in a row and can use a win to improve their playoff positioning. On Saturday, the NCHSAA will announce playoff pairings for all classes.
Vance (8-1, 5-1 I-MECK) at Hough (6-4, 5-1), Fri, 7: Vance’s only loss was 17-7 to Mallard Creek. Mallard Creek ended Hough’s five-game win streak Friday, handing the Huskies their only conference loss. Winner here finishes second, which is big for playoff positioning.
Myers Park (10-0, 6-0 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (6-4, 4-2), Fri, 7: The Mustangs are trying to win their first outright conference title since 1983 and get into position for a potential No. 1 overall playoff seed. Independence, winners of four of its past five games, is tied with Hickory Ridge (7-3, 4-2) for third place behind Butler (7-3, 5-1). Butler plays at East Meck (1-9, 0-6). Hickory Ridge is at Porter Ridge (6-4, 3-3).
Ardrey Kell (9-1, 5-0 SoMECK 7) at Providence (3-7, 2-3), Fri, 7: There’s probably nothing Providence would like more than to snap its two-game losing streak and make its season by upsetting archrival Ardrey Kell and prevent the Knights from winning an outright league title (Olympic, 8-3 and 5-1 and done for the regular-season might enjoy that, too). Ardrey Kell will hunt a school-record 10th win in a row.
Kings Mountain (9-1, 4-1 Big South 3A) at Boiling Springs Crest (8-2, 5-0), Fri, 7:30: Kings Mountain is tied for second with Gastonia Huss (7-2, 5-1). Huss will be favored in its annual Gaston County showdown with Gastonia Ashbrook (2-7, 2-3). So if Kings Mountain can end Crest’s six-game win streak, it’ll likely create a three-way tie for first place. Since Huss beat Kings Mountain, playoff seeding will be determined by tie-breaking procedures. Crest, of course, can win and clinch. In 10 games, Crest has allowed 71 points; Kings Mountain just 40. Think this might be a defensive battle?
Friday’s Schedule
Friday, Nov. 8
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
NCISAA Division I Championship
Arden Christ School at Charlotte Christian, 7
NCISAA Division II semifinals
Raleigh Ravenscroft at Providence Day, 7
High Point Christian at Metrolina Christian, 7
NCISAA Division III semifinals
SouthLake Christian at Fayetteville Trinity Christian
I-Meck 4A
Mallard Creek at Mooresville
North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman
Vance at Hough, 7
West Charlotte at Hopewell, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at Providence, 7
Berry Academy at Harding, 7
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler at East Mecklenburg, 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
Myers Park at Independence, 7
Rocky River at Garinger, 7
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Britt at Fayetteville Seventy-First
Lumberton at Pembroke Purnell Swett
Richmond Senior at Scotland County
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Raeford Hoke County
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at South Caldwell
Hickory at Hickory St. Stephens
Marion McDowell at Morganton Freedom
Big South 3A
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Forestview
Gastonia Ashbrook at Gastonia Huss
Kings Mountain at Boiling Springs Crest
North Piedmont 3A
China Grove Carson at South Iredell
North Iredell at East Rowan
Statesville at West Iredell
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at Concord Jay M. Robinson
Concord at Kannapolis Brown
Concord Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge
Monroe at Monroe Parkwood
Unionville Piedmont at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Weddington
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson at Midway Oak Grove
North Davidson at Ledford
South Rowan at Salisbury
Thomasville at Lexington
West Davidson at Central Davidson
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Valdese Draughn
Morganton Patton at Lenoir Hibriten
West Caldwell at Claremont Bunker Hill
West Iredell at Newton Foard
Rocky River 2A
Marshville Forest Hills at Anson County
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
Maiden at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at Catawba Bandys
Southwestern 2A
East Gaston at East Rutherford
R-S Central at Forest City Chase
Shelby at Belmont South Point
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Ashe County at Boonville Starmount
Elkin at Allegheny County
North Wilkes at West Wilkes
Wilkes Central at East Wilkes
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County at Bakersville Mitchell County
Marshall Madison County at Black Mountain Owen
Polk County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage
Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Community School of Davidson at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Gastonia Highland Tech at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Monroe Union Academy
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Moore at Chatham Central
North Stanly at South Stanly
South Davidson at North Rowan
N.C. nonconference
Montgomery Central at Albemarle
North Gaston at Lawndale Burns
Byes
Boone Watauga, Christ the King, Commonwealth Charter, East Rutherford, Olympic
SCHSL PLAYOFFS
Friday
Class 5A
Upper State
Blythewood at Laurens
Nation Ford at Byrnes
Woodmont at Sumter
Gaffney at Rock Hill
Greenwood at Dorman
Westside at Spring Valley
Boiling Springs at Clover
Mauldin at TL Hanna
Lower State
Chapin at Dutch Fork
Wando at Conway
Lexington at Fort Dorchester
West Florence at Berkeley
Cane Bay at Carolina Forest
West Ashley at River Bluff
South Florence at Goose Creek
Lugoff-Elgin at Summerville
Class 4A
Upper State
Palmetto at Greenville
York at Belton Honea Path
Greer at South Pointe
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Wren
Lancaster at Daniel
Westwood at Eastside
Walhalla at AC Flora
Travelers Rest at Ridge View
Lower State
Marlboro County at Lower Richland
Colleton County at Airport
Lakewood at Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach at North Augusta
Brookland-Cayce (bye)
Wilson at Hilton Head Island
Beaufort (bye)
South Aiken at Hartsville
Class 3A
Upper State
Southside at Pendleton
Indian Land at Woodruff
Liberty at Chapman
Newberry at Chester
Fairfield Central at Union County
Chesnee at Seneca
Clinton at Camden
Powdersville at Broome
Lower State
Cheraw at Manning
Battery Creek at Strom Thurmond
Georgetown at Aynor
Swansea at May River
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Gilbert
Lake City at Bishop England
Edisto at Wade Hampton
Waccamaw at Dillon
Class 2A
Upper State
Ninety-Six at Southside Christian
Central at Batesburg-Leesville
CA Johnson at Buford
Blacksburg at Saluda
Lewisville at Abbeville
Christ Church at Andrew Jackson
Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate (Midlands Sports Complex)
Lee Central at St. Joseph’s
Lower State
Latta at Oceanside Collegiate
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Mullins
Hanah-Pamplico at Barnwell
Eau Claire at Phillip Simmons
Johnsonville at Calhoun County
East Clarendon at Woodland
Burke at Andrews
Whale Branch at Timberland
Class A
Upper State
Great Falls at Ridge Spring Monetta
Dixie at McBee
Hunter Kinard Tyler at Ware Shoals
Williston-Elko at McCormick
Byes: Whitmire, Lamar, Wagener-Salley, Blackville-Hilda
Lower State
Cross at Military Magnet
Denmark-Olar at Lake View
Scott’s Branch at Hemingway
At-large at St. John’s
Byes: Branchville, CE Murray, Baptist Hill, Green Sea Floyds
