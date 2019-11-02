Prep Insider Blog

NCHSAA Dual-Team Tennis: Catholic 3-peats in 3A, Pine Lake Prep takes 1A

Charlotte Catholic girls dual team tennis is officially a dynasty.

The Cougars beat Wilmington New Hanover 5-1 Saturday to win their third straight N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship.

Catholic finished its season 21-0. New Hanover finished 21-1.

Catholic’s Dominica Merino was named finals MVP.

In 1A, Pine Lake Prep took the championship, beating Franklin Academy (17-1). Pine Lake Prep finished the season 15-0. Pine Lake’s Haley Frye was named MVP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

