Mount Pleasant High star is Observer prep football player of the week

Last week, Mount Pleasant High School’s Dalton Miller had a memorable high school football game.

With his team fighting a four-game losing streak, Miller ran 20 times for 232 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-19 win over Montgomery Central. Miller passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season and is the Charlotte Observer’s high school football player of the week.

Each week, the Observer names 10 finalists for the award based on their Friday night performance. Readers can then vote on their favorite.

This week’s poll garnered the second-highest total of the season, 52,615 total votes. Miller received more than 21,000 of those, to nearly double the number accounted for by Alexander Central’s Steven Montgomery. Myers Park’s Tim Newman finished third.

For the season, Miller, a 5-foot-7, 155-pound junior, has run 148 times for 1,064 yards. He has 12 rushing touchdowns. He has also caught five passes for 35 yards and has 17 tackles.

He has just one fumble all season.

Miller and Mount Pleasant end regular-season play Friday at West Stanly.

