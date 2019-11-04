Prep Insider Blog
Mallard Creek High LB Trenton Simpson up for national honor
Mallard Creek High linebacker Trenton Simpson is one of 15 high school linebackers named as a semifinalist for the annual Butkus Award.
The award, named for NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, annually honors the nation’s best college and high school linebacker.
Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is the lone Carolinas’ college player named as one of 12 semifinalists.
Simpson, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior is the only Carolinas high school player to be named a semifinalist.
Butkus Award 2019 Collegiate Semi-Finalists and College
Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Zack Baun, Wisconsin
Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
Tae Crowder, Georgia
Jordan Glasgow, Michigan
Jake Hansen, Illinois
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Evan Weaver, California
Logan Wilson, Wyoming
▪ The committee noted three probable semi-finalists had their season not been interrupted due to injury; Dylan Moses of Alabama, Markus Bailey of Purdue and Cale Garrett of Missouri.
Butkus Award 2019 High School Semi-Finalists, School and City
Sergio Allen, Peach County, Fort Valley, Ga.
Jordan Botelho, Saint Louis School, Honolulu, Hawaii
Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals, Ala.
Bryson Eason, Whitehaven, Memphis, Tenn.
Justin Flowe, Upland, Calif.
Demouy Kennedy, Theodore, Ala.
Quandarrius Robinson, Jackson-Olin, Birmingham, Ala.
Antoine Sampah, Woodbridge, Va.
Damian Sellers, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Noah Sewell, Orem, Utah
Mekhail Sherman, St. John’s College, Washington, DC
Trenton Simpson, Mallard Creek, Charlotte, NC
Sav’ell Smalls, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash.
Kevin Swint, Carrollton, Ga.
Derek Wingo, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Comments