Mallard Creek High LB Trenton Simpson up for national honor

Mallard Creek High linebacker Trenton Simpson is one of 15 high school linebackers named as a semifinalist for the annual Butkus Award.

The award, named for NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, annually honors the nation’s best college and high school linebacker.

Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is the lone Carolinas’ college player named as one of 12 semifinalists.

Simpson, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior is the only Carolinas high school player to be named a semifinalist.

Butkus Award 2019 Collegiate Semi-Finalists and College

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Tae Crowder, Georgia

Jordan Glasgow, Michigan

Jake Hansen, Illinois

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Evan Weaver, California

Logan Wilson, Wyoming

▪ The committee noted three probable semi-finalists had their season not been interrupted due to injury; Dylan Moses of Alabama, Markus Bailey of Purdue and Cale Garrett of Missouri.

Butkus Award 2019 High School Semi-Finalists, School and City

Sergio Allen, Peach County, Fort Valley, Ga.

Jordan Botelho, Saint Louis School, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Bryson Eason, Whitehaven, Memphis, Tenn.

Justin Flowe, Upland, Calif.

Demouy Kennedy, Theodore, Ala.

Quandarrius Robinson, Jackson-Olin, Birmingham, Ala.

Antoine Sampah, Woodbridge, Va.

Damian Sellers, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Noah Sewell, Orem, Utah

Mekhail Sherman, St. John’s College, Washington, DC

Trenton Simpson, Mallard Creek, Charlotte, NC

Sav’ell Smalls, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash.

Kevin Swint, Carrollton, Ga.

Derek Wingo, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.