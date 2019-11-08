It’s Knight time: Charlotte Christian wins third NCISAA title in a row

Henry Rutledge, like his Charlotte Christian teammates, is unbeatable in NCISAA title games.

The junior ran for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 carries in the Knights’ 38-21 win against Christ School in the Division I championship at Christian for the team’s third consecutive title.

Christian piled up 217 yards rushing, including 111 in the first half as it set the tone on the ground.

“I’m trying for four rings in a row,” he said. “I want to go for four, and I believe we can go for four. We have all the pieces. We just need to execute.”

Christ School put Christian in an early hole on Navy Shuler’s 12-yard pass to Aydon White, but the Knights responded with a pair of scores over a 20-second span to seize the momentum.

Rutledge tied the score at 7 on a 34-yard run with 10:19 in the second quarter, followed by Chip Kasay’s 37-yard interception return to put Christian ahead for good.

The Knights stretched their advantage in the second half behind the ground attack, capped by J.B. Awolowo’s 68-yard sprint to cap the scoring.

“When J.B. broke that touchdown, we just lost it,” Rutledge said. “That’s when we knew we had it in the bag.”

Records: Christ School 6-4; Charlotte Christian 8-2.

Three who mattered

Henry Rutledge: Charlotte Christian’s running back put in a big first half with 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns on nine carries. His 3-yard sweep around right end put the Knights ahead 21-7.

Chip Kasay: Charlotte Christian cornerback’s 37-yard interception return for a second-quarter touchdown changed the game’s complexion and gave the Knights a jolt of momentum.

Hudson Jones: The Knights sophomore lineman excelled with a fumble recovery and sack in the first half.

Worth mentioning

▪ Both teams converted fourth-down opportunities into touchdowns. Rutledge’s 3-yard run gave Charlotte Christian a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, and Christ School quarterback Navy Shuler’s pass to Charlie Browder came 14 seconds before intermission.

▪ Christ School’s kick-return squad consistently set the Greenies up with advantageous field position. Returner Aydan White’s longest run was a 55-yarder that led to Browder’s touchdown reception.

▪ Shuler completed 12-of-19 passes in the first half for 106 yards and two scores, including the pass Browder to pull the Greenies to within 21-14.

▪ After four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on a Christ School touchdown, the Greenies kicked off from Christian’s 15. Christ School’s onside kick was recovered by the Knights on their 2.

▪ Kasay’s interception wasn’t the only big play from Christian’s secondary. Safety Logan Jones broke up three passes, including a couple in the end zone.

▪ Christian’s cheering section serenaded the Knights late in the fourth with chants of “three-peat” to mark the occasion.

They said it

“To get those (back-to-back scores) was so huge for us. Words can’t describe how important that interception was for us. It swung the momentum for us completely.” — Rutledge on Kasay’s interception return for a touchdown.

Christ School 7 7 0 7-21

Charlotte Christian 0 21 10 7-38

First quarter

CS — Aydan White 12-yard pass from Navy Shuler (Henry Duggins kick)

Second quarter

CC — Henry Rutledge 34-yard run (Benjamin Shropshire kick)

CC — Chip Kasay 37-yard interception return (Shropshire kick)

CC —Rutledge 3-yard run (Shropshire kick)

CS — Charlie Browder 4-yard pass from Shuler (Duggins kick)

Third quarter

CC — Shropshire 19-yard field goal

CC — J.B. Awolowo 8-yard run (Shropshire kick)

Fourth quarter

CS — Pierce Hammonds 13-yard run (Duggins kick)

CC —J.B. Awolowo 68-yard run (Shropshire kick)