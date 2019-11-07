Prep Insider Blog

Here are our high school football picks for Friday’s games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz Jr.

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

3-4

5-2

4-3

4-3

4-3

Season total

54-20

59-15

56-18

56-18

54-20

Christ School

at Clt. Christian

Christian

Christian

Christian

Christian

Christian

Ravenscroft

at Providence Day

Prov. Day

Prov. Day

Prov. Day

Ravenscroft

Ravenscroft

Vance

at Hough

Vance

Vance

Vance

Vance

Vance

Richmond Senior

at Scotland County

Richmond

Richmond

Richmond

Richmond

Richmond

Kings Mountain

at Crest

Crest

Kings Mtn

Kings Mtn.

Kings Mtn.

Kings Mtn.

Statesville

at West Rowan

Statesville

Statesville

Statesville

Statesville

Statesville

Gaffney

at Rock Hill

Gaffney

Gaffney

Gaffney

Gaffney

Gaffney

