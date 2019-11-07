Here are our high school football picks for Friday’s games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.





Langston Wertz Jr. Jay Edwards Sam Greiner Nate Wimberly No Limit Larry Last week 3-4 5-2 4-3 4-3 4-3 Season total 54-20 59-15 56-18 56-18 54-20 Christ School at Clt. Christian Christian Christian Christian Christian Christian Ravenscroft at Providence Day Prov. Day Prov. Day Prov. Day Ravenscroft Ravenscroft Vance at Hough Vance Vance Vance Vance Vance Richmond Senior at Scotland County Richmond Richmond Richmond Richmond Richmond Kings Mountain at Crest Crest Kings Mtn Kings Mtn. Kings Mtn. Kings Mtn. Statesville at West Rowan Statesville Statesville Statesville Statesville Statesville Gaffney at Rock Hill Gaffney Gaffney Gaffney Gaffney Gaffney