Here are our high school football picks for Friday’s games
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz Jr.
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
3-4
5-2
4-3
4-3
4-3
Season total
54-20
59-15
56-18
56-18
54-20
Christ School
at Clt. Christian
Christian
Christian
Christian
Christian
Christian
Ravenscroft
at Providence Day
Prov. Day
Prov. Day
Prov. Day
Ravenscroft
Ravenscroft
Vance
at Hough
Vance
Vance
Vance
Vance
Vance
Richmond Senior
at Scotland County
Richmond
Richmond
Richmond
Richmond
Richmond
Kings Mountain
at Crest
Crest
Kings Mtn
Kings Mtn.
Kings Mtn.
Kings Mtn.
Statesville
at West Rowan
Statesville
Statesville
Statesville
Statesville
Statesville
Gaffney
at Rock Hill
Gaffney
Gaffney
Gaffney
Gaffney
Gaffney
