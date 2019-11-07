Previews for Mecklenburg County, key regional prep football games

No. 1 Mallard Creek (9-0-1, 6-0 I-Meck 4A) at Mooresville (6-4, 4-2), 7:30 p.m. – Two of the area’s top passing attacks square off. Mallard Creek QB Dustin Noller has thrown for more than 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns (against just four interceptions).

North Mecklenburg (1-9, 0-6 I-Meck 4A) at Lake Norman (5-5, 2-4), 7:30 p.m. – Take away the losses to unbeaten Statesville and Mallard Creek, and Lake Norman’s defense has been strong this season, allowing about 14 points a game.

No. 4 Vance (8-1, 5-1 I-Meck 4A) at Hough (6-4, 5-1), 7 p.m. – It’s a battle for second place. Vance’s offense has been slow to get started the last two weeks. Hough is coming off a lopsided loss to Mallard Creek.

West Charlotte (4-6, 1-5 I-Meck 4A) at Hopewell (3-7, 1-5), 7 p.m. – Seandel Slade (48 tackles, six sacks) leads a tough West Charlotte defense against a Hopewell team that has been held to 13 points in its last three games.

No. 9 Ardrey Kell (9-1, 5-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at Providence (3-7, 2-3), 7 p.m. – Providence has played well against the conference’s first-division teams, but Ardrey Kell’s offense (QB Jared Joseph has passed for 2,294 yards and 28 touchdowns) is a big test for the Panthers.

Berry Academy (2-7, 1-4 SoMeck 7 4A) at Harding (5-5, 2-3), 7 p.m. – This neighborhood rivalry gives Harding a chance to finish with a winning record in the regular season and prep for a probable playoff berth.

West Mecklenburg (5-5, 3-2 SoMeck 7 4A) at South Mecklenburg (0-10, 0-5), 7 p.m. – It’s the last chance for the Sabres to gain a victory this season, but it won’t be easy. RB J’mari Taylor gives West Mecklenburg a strong ground game.

No. 13 Butler (7-3, 5-1 Southwestern 4A) at East Mecklenburg (1-9, 0-6), 7 p.m. – Butler has locked up the conference’s No. 2 playoff berth and has won six of its last seven games. The Eagles have averaged only six points a game this season.

No. 2 Myers Park (10-0, 6-0 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (6-4, 4-2), 7 p.m. – The Mustangs aim for a perfect regular season. Their 514 points this season are second only to Boone Watauga’s 583 (in 11 games) in the Charlotte region this season. Independence is averaging 30 points a game itself.

Rocky River (1-9, 1-5 Southwestern 4A) at Garinger (1-9, 1-5), 7 p.m. – The winner gets sixth place in the conference in what almost certainly will be the season finale for each team.

No. 16 Charlotte Catholic (6-3, 5-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at Marvin Ridge (6-4, 5-1), 7:30 p.m. – Second place is at stake in what has become a strong rivalry. Cougars’ RB Paul Neel has passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. Marvin Ridge QB Sully McDermott has passed for more than 1,000 yards.

Arden Christ School (6-3) at Charlotte Christian (7-2), NCISAA Division 1 championship, 7 p.m. – After a tough start, here we are, with the Knights back in the state title game again. The teams met in October, with Charlotte Christian hanging on for a 28-27 victory. The visiting Greenies rallied for a last-minute winning touchdown a week ago against Charlotte Country Day.

Raleigh Ravenscroft (8-3) at Providence Day (6-3), NCISAA Division 2 semifinal, 7 p.m. – Each team faced Charlotte Country Day this season. Ravenscroft lost 45-7. Providence Day beat the Buccaneers 28-16. The winner advances to the Division 2 title game next week.

Southlake Christian (8-3) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (7-2), NCISAA Division 3 championship, 7 p.m. – The Division 3 title game matches Southlake Christian’s passing attack, led by QB Matthew Lutzel (1,708 passing yards) against Trinity’s strong ground game, featuring RB Chavon McEachern (1,293 rushing yards).

Lake Norman Charter (1-9, 0-6 South Fork 2A) at West Lincoln (7-3, 3-3), 7:30 p.m. – West Lincoln is averaging nearly 340 rushing yards a game, led by RB Cannon Bridges (1,536 yards and 22 touchdowns).

Community School of Davidson (4-6, 3-4 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-6, 2-5), 7:30 p.m. – The Spartans aim to recover from last week’s lopsided loss at East Gaston. This is a bit of a neighborhood rivalry, with the Spartans aiming at a middle-of-the-pack conference finish.

Outside Mecklenburg

No. 3 Richmond Senior (10-0, 6-0 Sandhills 4A) at Scotland County (9-1, 5-1), 7:30 p.m. – One of the state’s best rivalries will go a long way in deciding playoff seeding. Richmond Senior QB Caleb Hood has passed for 16 touchdowns and run for 11 more. The Scots’ strong ground game has three RB’s with 70 or more carries this season.

No. 10 Kings Mountain (9-1, 4-1 Big South 3A) at No. 14 Boiling Springs Crest (8-2, 5-0), 7:30 p.m. – This is one of the area’s top rivalries, with Crest hoping to win and avoid a three-way tie (Gastonia Huss also is 4-1) for the conference crown. Kings Mountain QB Ethan Reid has passed for nearly 2,000 yards. Crest has two RB’s nearing 1,000 yards.

No. 12 Statesville (10-0, 4-0 North Piedmont 3A) at West Rowan (7-3, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. – The conference championship is on the line. Statesville QB Nebanye Moore has passed for 2,107 yards this season. West Rowan has allowed only 36 points in its five-game winning streak.

Gaffney (7-3) at Rock Hill (7-3), S.C. 5A playoffs, first round, 7:30 p.m. – The Bearcats’ hopes probably depend on stopping Gaffney QB Undre Lindsay, who has passed for more than 2,100 yards. Rock Hill has lost its last nine meetings with Gaffney and hasn’t beaten the Indians since 2005.

Friday’s Schedule

Friday, Nov. 8

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

NCISAA Division 1 playoffs

State championship

Arden Christ School (6-3) at Charlotte Christian (7-2), 7

NCISAA Division 2 playoffs

Semifinals

Raleigh Ravenscroft (8-3) at Providence Day (6-3), 7

High Point Christian (8-3) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (7-3), 7

NCISAA Division 3 playoffs

State championship

Southlake Christian (8-3) at Fayetteville Trinity Christian (7-2), 7

I-Meck 4A

Mallard Creek (9-0-1, 6-0) at Mooresville (6-4, 4-2)

North Mecklenburg (1-9, 0-6) at Lake Norman (5-5, 2-4)

Vance (8-1, 5-1) at Hough (6-4, 5-1), 7

West Charlotte (4-6, 1-5) at Hopewell (3-7, 1-5), 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell (9-1, 5-0) at Providence (3-7, 2-3), 7

Berry Academy (2-7, 1-4) at Harding (5-5, 2-3), 7

West Mecklenburg (5-5, 3-2) at South Mecklenburg (0-10, 0-5), 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler (7-3, 5-1) at East Mecklenburg (1-9, 0-6), 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (7-3, 4-2) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-4, 3-3)

Myers Park (10-0, 6-0) at Independence (6-4, 4-2), 7

Rocky River (1-9, 1-6) at Garinger (1-9, 1-6), 7

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Britt (7-3, 3-3) at Fayetteville Seventy-First (5-5, 2-4)

Lumberton (2-8, 0-6) at Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-10, 0-6)

Richmond Senior (10-0, 6-0) at Scotland County (9-1, 5-1)

Southern Pines Pinecrest (9-1, 5-1) at Raeford Hoke County (6-4, 3-3)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central (7-3, 3-2) at South Caldwell (4-6, 1-4)

Hickory (3-7, 3-2) at Hickory St. Stephens (5-5, 2-3)

Morganton Freedom (6-4, 3-2) at Marion McDowell (1-8, 0-5)

Big South 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer (3-7, 1-4) at Gastonia Forestview (5-5, 2-3)

Gastonia Ashbrook (2-7, 2-3) at Gastonia Huss (7-2, 4-1)

Kings Mountain (9-1, 4-1) at Boiling Springs Crest (8-2, 5-0)

North Piedmont 3A

China Grove Carson (2-8, 1-3) at South Iredell (4-6, 2-2)

North Iredell (0-10, 0-4) at East Rowan (3-7, 1-3)

Statesville (10-0, 4-0) at West Iredell (7-3, 4-0)

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus (6-4, 2-2) at Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-9, 0-4)

Concord (1-9, 1-3) at Kannapolis Brown (6-3, 2-2)

Concord Cox Mill (6-4, 3-1) at Northwest Cabarrus (10-0, 4-0)

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic (6-3, 5-1) at Marvin Ridge (6-4, 5-1)

Monroe (6-4, 3-3) at Monroe Parkwood (6-4, 3-3)

Indian Trail Sun Valley (1-9, 0-6) at Unionville Piedmont (1-8, 0-6)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (5-5, 2-4) at Weddington (10-0, 6-0)

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson (1-9, 1-7) at Midway Oak Grove (9-1, 7-1)

North Davidson (6-4, 6-2) at Ledford (6-4, 6-2)

South Rowan (2-8, 2-6) at Salisbury (8-2, 6-2)

Thomasville (7-3, 6-2) at Lexington (1-9, 0-8)

West Davidson (4-6, 3-5) at Central Davidson (5-5, 3-5)

Foothills 2A

East Burke (2-8, 1-5) at Valdese Draughn (6-4, 4-2)

Morganton Patton (4-6, 3-3) at Lenoir Hibriten (9-1, 6-0)

West Caldwell (1-9, 1-5) at Claremont Bunker Hill (5-5, 4-2)

West Iredell (5-5, 3-3) at Newton Foard (2-8, 2-4)

Rocky River 2A

Marshville Forest Hills (4-6, 1-2) at Anson County (6-3, 3-0)

Mount Pleasant (4-6, 1-2) at West Stanly (8-1, 2-1)

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln (8-2, 4-2) at Newton-Conover (6-4, 4-2)

Lake Norman Charter (1-9, 0-6) at West Lincoln (7-3, 3-3)

Maiden (7-3, 4-2) at Lincolnton (3-7, 1-5)

North Lincoln (9-1, 6-0) at Catawba Bandys (5-5, 2-4)

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston (1-9, 0-5) at East Rutherford (1-9, 0-5)

R-S Central (5-5, 2-3) at Forest City Chase (8-2, 3-2)

Shelby (8-1, 5-0) at Belmont South Point (5-5, 3-2)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Ashe County (6-4, 5-1) at Boonville Starmount (5-5, 2-4)

Elkin (8-2, 5-1) at Allegheny County (3-7, 2-4)

North Wilkes (6-4, 3-3) at West Wilkes (1-9, 0-6)

Wilkes Central (6-4, 4-2) at East Wilkes (3-7, 3-3)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County (5-5, 1-3) at Bakersville Mitchell County (9-1, 3-1)

Marshall Madison County (0-10, 0-4) at Black Mountain Owen (5-4, 2-2)

Polk County (8-2, 2-2) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (8-1, 4-0)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville (3-7, 3-4) at Bessemer City (6-4, 6-1)

Community School of Davidson (4-6, 3-4) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-6, 2-5)

Gastonia Highland Tech (1-8, 1-6) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (8-2, 6-1)

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (9-1, 6-1) at Monroe Union Academy (6-3, 5-2)

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Moore (3-6, 1-4) at Chatham Central (0-10, 0-5)

North Stanly (5-5, 4-1) at South Stanly (5-5, 3-2)

South Davidson (1-9, 1-4) at North Rowan (8-2, 5-0)

N.C. nonconference

Montgomery Central (3-7) at Albemarle (4-6)

North Gaston (1-9) at Lawndale Burns (8-2)

SOUTH CAROLINA PLAYOFFS

(games involving area teams)

Class 5A

Upper State

Fort Mill Nation Ford (6-4) at Duncan Byrnes (9-1)

Gaffney (7-3) at Rock Hill (7-3)

Boiling Springs (4-6) at Clover (10-0)

Class 4A

York (4-6) at Belton-Honea Path (6-3)

Greer (3-7) at Rock Hill South Pointe (10-0)

Lancaster (2-8) at Central Daniel (9-0)

Cheraw (6-4) at Manning (7-3)

Class 3A

Indian Land (4-6) at Woodruff (7-3)

Newberry (6-4) at Chester (8-2)

Class 2A

Pageland Central (5-5) at Batesburg-Leesville (6-4)

Columbia C.A. Johnson (4-6) at Lancaster Buford (6-4)

Greenville Christ Church (4-6) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (9-1)

Class 1A

Great Falls (5-5) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (6-4)

Due West Dixie (1-9) at McBee (2-8)