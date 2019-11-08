Prep Insider Blog

Friday’s NC/SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared

How the Observer’s Sweet 16 fared

Rk.School (Cl)This WeekRecNext Week
1.Mallard Creek (4A)d. Mooresville 24-710-0-1TBD
2.Myers Park (4A)d. Independence 56-2011-0TBD
3.Richmond Senior (4A)at Scotland County10-0TBD
4.Vance (4A)lost 42-28 to Hough8-2TBD
5.Weddington (3A)d. Waxhaw Cuthertson 49-011-0TBD
6.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)lost 21-14 to Greer10-1TBD
7.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)lost 41-34 to Concord Cox Mill10-1TBD
8.Clover, SC (5A)d. Boiling Springs, SC 49-1411-0TBD
9.Ardrey Kell (4A)d. Providence 48-610-1TBD
10.Kings Mountain (3A)lost 40-34 to Boiling Springs Crest9-2TBD
11.Shelby (2A)d. Belmont South Point 49-219-1TBD
12.Statesville (3A)d West Rowan 27-2411-0TBD
13.Butler (4A)d. East Mecklenburg 49-158-3TBD
14.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)d. Kings Mountain 40-349-2TBD
15.Boone Watauga (3A)Bye10-1TBD
16.Charlotte Catholic (3A)d. Marvin Ridge 14-77-3TBD

NORTH CAROLINA

Friday’s Scores

Alexander Central 41, South Caldwell 12

Andrews 21, Rosman 0

Anson County 28, Marshville Forest Hills 7

Apex 50, South Garner 20

Ashe County 52, Boonville Starmount 14

Asheville Erwin 34, Waynesville Tuscola 7

Asheville Reynolds 37, Asheville Roberson 7

Ayden-Grifton 27, Kinston 14

Bear Grass 50, Columbia 12

Bessemer City 40, Cherryville 14

Bunn 22, Roanoke Rapids 8

Burlington Cummings 42, Graham 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 28, Polk County 21

Canton Pisgah 12, Brevard 7

Central Davidson 42, West Davidson 22

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 48, Charlotte Providence 6

Charlotte Catholic 14, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7

Charlotte Mallard Creek 24, Mooresville 7

Charlotte Myers Park 56, Charlotte Independence 20

Claremont Bunker Hill 34, West Caldwell 13

Clayton 43, West Johnston 7

Clayton Cleveland 62, South Johnston 7

Clinton 49, Newton Grove Midway 3

Concord Cox Mill 41, Northwest Cabarrus 34

Cornelius Hough 42, Zebulon B. Vance 28

Croatan 49, East Carteret 0

Currituck County 41, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0

Davie County 49, Pfafftown Reagan 42

Durham Jordan 24, Morrisville Green Hope 3

Durham Riverside 14, Cary Panther Creek 7

East Bladen 42, West Bladen 6

East Duplin 26, Goldsboro 24

East Forsyth 55, Winston-Salem Reynolds 17

East Rowan 49, North Iredell 0

East Rutherford 76, East Gaston 27

East Surry 42, Mount Airy 10

East Wake 52, Smithfield-Selma 0

East Wilkes 39, Wilkes Central 33

Eastern Alamance 54, Mayodan McMichael 0, OT

Eastern Guilford 42, Southern Guilford 21

Eastern Randolph 61, Trinity 0

Eden Morehead 35, Rockingham County 7

Edenton Holmes 49, Perquimans 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Pasquotank County 0

Elkin 19, Alleghany County 13

Fayetteville Byrd 6, Fairmont 0

Fayetteville Sanford 47, Fayetteville Pine Forest 19

Fayetteville Seventy-First 27, Fayetteville Britt 14

Fayetteville Smith 43, Cape Fear 0

Forest City Chase 42, R-S Central 21

Fuquay-Varina 28, Apex Middle Creek 26

Garner 28, Friendship 10

Gaston KIPP Pride 50, Northwest Halifax 14

Gastonia Forestview 41, Belmont Cramer 21

Gastonia Huss 19, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Gates County 44, Camden County 12

Goldsboro Rosewood 42, Princeton 35, OT

Gray’s Creek 69, Fayetteville Westover 20

Greensboro Grimsley 32, Greensboro Page 17

Greenville Conley 41, South Central Pitt 6

Greenville Rose 45, Southern Wayne 8

Harnett Central 28, Erwin Triton 14

Havelock 40, Jacksonville 14

Hertford County 56, Bertie County 0

Hickory 37, Hickory St. Stephens 34

Hickory Ridge 51, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48

Hoke County 26, Southern Pines Pinecrest 10

Hope Mills South View 52, Spring Lake Overhills 8

Huntersville Hopewell 14, West Charlotte 10

Knightdale 31, Raleigh Wakefield 28

Lake Norman 42, North Mecklenburg 7

Lawndale Burns 63, North Gaston 0

Lee County 44, Southern Lee 0

Lenoir Hibriten 52, Morganton Patton 0

Maiden 49, Lincolnton 16

Manteo 19, Washington County 7

Matthews Butler 49, East Mecklenburg 16

Matthews Weddington 49, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0

Mint Hill Rocky River 58, Charlotte Garinger 16

Monroe Parkwood 17, Monroe 14

Monroe Sun Valley 14, Monroe Piedmont 7

Montgomery Central 34, Albemarle 27

Mooresboro Jefferson 56, Monroe Union Academy 0

Morganton Freedom 50, McDowell County 24

Mount Pleasant 18, West Stanly 17

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 60, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

New Hanover County 30, Wilmington Hoggard 7

Newton Grove Hobbton 36, North Duplin 34

Newton-Conover 42, East Lincoln 21

North Forsyth 14, Surry Central 10

North Henderson 28, Enka 27

North Johnston 27, Nash Central 26, OT

North Lenoir 62, South Lenoir 20

North Lincoln 50, Catawba Bandys 13

North Pitt 64, Farmville Central 12

North Rowan 47, South Davidson 0

North Stanly 43, South Stanly 13

North Surry 35, Winston-Salem Carver 0

North Wilkes 49, West Wilkes 16

Northampton County 44, Weldon 24

Northeast Guilford 48, Person 7

Northern Durham 56, Pittsboro Northwood 14

Northwest Guilford 35, Asheboro 28

Oak Grove 51, East Davidson 13

Pembroke Swett 24, Lumberton 21

Pender County 47, Lejeune 7

Pikeville Aycock 60, Eastern Wayne 48

Pinetown Northside 47, Chocowinity Southside 19

Providence Grove 47, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 8

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 52, Raleigh Enloe 10

Raleigh Millbrook 20, Raleigh Broughton 13, OT

Reidsville 56, Bartlett Yancey 0

Richmond County 48, Scotland 13

Robbinsville 17, Murphy 14

Rocky Mount 37, Northern Nash 15

Rocky Mount Prep 30, Southeast Halifax 15

Salisbury 55, South Rowan 7

Shelby 49, Belmont South Point 21

Shelby Crest 40, Kings Mountain 34

South Granville 23, Granville Central 20

South Iredell 51, China Grove Carson 21

SouthWest Edgecombe 60, Wilson Beddingfield 22

Southeast Guilford 31, Southwestern Randolph 14

Southern Alamance 28, Burlington Williams 0

Southern Nash 49, Franklinton 20

Southwest Onslow 25, Richlands 20

St. Pauls 24, Red Springs 7

Statesville 27, West Rowan 24, OT

Swain County 49, Hayesville 28

Swannanoa Owen 62, Madison County 8

Sylva Smoky Mountain 42, Franklin 6

Tarboro 57, Riverside Martin 14

Thomasville 52, Lexington 8

Thomasville Ledford 21, North Davidson 10

Valdese Draughn 38, East Burke 7

Vance County 65, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6

Wake Forest 52, Wake Forest Heritage 26

Walkertown 55, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Warsaw Kenan 19

Washington 28, Greene Central 8

West Brunswick 28, South Brunswick 0

West Carteret 21, Swansboro 9

West Columbus 26, East Columbus 20

West Craven 14, New Bern 13, 2OT

West Forsyth 34, Kernersville Glenn 7

West Henderson 35, Asheville 20

West Iredell 29, Newton Foard 14

West Lincoln 56, Lake Norman Charter 12

West Mecklenburg 42, South Mecklenburg 20

West Stokes 42, East Bend Forbush 13

Western Alamance 34, Northern Guilford 31

Whiteville 49, South Columbus 0

Wilmington Laney 14, Wilmington Ashley 6

Wilson Fike 38, Wilson Hunt 7

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 26, Southwest Guilford 6

Winston-Salem Parkland 44, Greensboro Smith 24

NCISAA Division I

Final

Charlotte Christian 38, Arden Christ School 21

Division II

Semifinals

Charlotte Providence Day 61, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0

Metrolina Christian Academy 42, High Point Christian Academy 10

Division III

Finals

Trinity Christian 64, Southlake Christian 16

SOUTH CAROLINA

Friday’s Scores

Class AAAAA Upper State

First Round

Clover 49, Boiling Springs 14

Dorman 35, Greenwood 0

Gaffney 27, Rock Hill 6

Laurens 43, Blythewood 40

Mauldin 41, T.L. Hanna 38, OT

Sumter 45, Woodmont 7

Class AAAA Upper State

First Round

A.C. Flora 36, Walhalla 26

Belton-Honea Path 42, York Comprehensive 27

D.W. Daniel 38, Lancaster 6

Greenville 49, Palmetto 24

Greer 21, South Pointe 14

Wren 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14

Class AAA Upper State

First Round

Broome 45, Powdersville 21

Camden 43, Clinton 14

Chapman 54, Liberty 7

Chesnee 25, Seneca 13

Newberry 14, Chester 7

Pendleton 23, Southside 12

Union County 21, Fairfield Central 12

Woodruff 49, Indian Land 7

Class AA Upper State

First Round

Andrew Jackson 52, Christ Church Episcopal 0

Batesburg-Leesville 20, Central 6

Gray Collegiate Academy 42, Fox Creek 7

Saluda 42, Blacksburg 6

Southside Christian 49, Ninety Six 7

Class A Upper State

First Round

McBee 30, Dixie 0

McCormick 56, Williston-Elko 35

Ridge Spring-Monetta 47, Great Falls 0

Ware Shoals 20, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 12

Class AAAAA Lower State

First Round

Berkeley 46, West Florence 0

Carolina Forest 42, Cane Bay 7

Dutch Fork 55, Chapin 10

Fort Dorchester 31, Lexington 3

Goose Creek 48, South Florence 27

River Bluff 42, West Ashley 7

Summerville 14, Lugoff-Elgin 10

Wando 30, Conway 21

Class AAAA Lower State

First Round

Airport 21, Colleton County 14

Hartsville 28, South Aiken 16

Lower Richland 20, Marlboro County 14

Myrtle Beach 63, Lakewood 31

North Myrtle Beach 38, North Augusta 31, 2OT

Class AAA Lower State

First Round

Aynor 43, Georgetown 13

Cheraw 34, Manning 12

Dillon 61, Waccamaw 6

Gilbert 56, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6

Lake City 14, Bishop England 7

May River 59, Swansea 20

Strom Thurmond 44, Battery Creek 14

Wade Hampton (H) 42, Edisto 13

Class AA Lower State

First Round

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20, Mullins 16

Barnwell 55, Hannah-Pamplico 6

Calhoun County 34, Johnsonville 28

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 58, Andrews 36

Timberland 41, Latta 7

Whale Branch 36, Philip Simmons 10

Woodland 42, East Clarendon 14

Class A Lower State(equals)

First Round(equals)

Cross 36, Military Magnet Academy 0

St. John’s 6, Bethune-Bowman 0

SCISA 8-Man

Quarterfinal

Andrew Jackson Academy 50, Calhoun Academy 20

SCISA Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Pee Dee Academy 49, Dorchester Academy 21

SCISA Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Florence Christian 47, Hilton Head Prep 21

Hilton Head Christian Academy 23, Greenwood Christian 7

Trinity Byrnes School 49, Northwood Academy 0

SCISA Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Hammond 49, Augusta Christian, Ga. 6

Heathwood Hall 3, Cardinal Newman 0

Laurence Manning Academy 40, Porter-Gaud 14

