Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

High School Football Playoff Pairings: NCISAA, SCHSL

Fans cheer for the Charlotte Christian Knights during the NCISAA Championship game against Christ School at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Fans cheer for the Charlotte Christian Knights during the NCISAA Championship game against Christ School at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte on Friday, November 8, 2019. Joshua Komer The Charlotte Observer

NCISAA PLAYOFFS

FOOTBALL

Division 1

Friday’s state championship

Charlotte Christian 38, Arden Christ School 21

Division 2

Friday’s semifinals

Providence Day 61, Raleigh Ravenscroft 6

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 42, High Point Christian 10

Next Friday’s state championship

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (8-3) at Providence Day (7-3)

Division 3

Friday’s state championship

Fayetteville Trinity Christian 64, Southlake Christian 16

QUICK LINKS

Friday’s NC/SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared

Friday’s top high school football performers

Charlotte Christian wins third straight D1 state title (PHOTOS)

Crest upsets Kings Mountain for Big South championship (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

No. 1 Mallard Creek uses D to stop Mooresville upset attempt

Hough routs No. 4 Vance, gets No. 2 seed

Myers Park finishes first unbeaten regular-season since ‘83

NCHSAA Playoffs

Pairings will be announced today

State finals Dec. 14: 1A/1AA at Duke; 2A/2AA at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem; 3A/3AA at N.C. State; 4A/4AA at UNC

SOUTH CAROLINA PLAYOFFS

FOOTBALL

Class 5A

Friday’s first round

Upper State

Lauren 43, Blythewood 40

Duncan Byrnes 48, Fort Mill Nation Ford 34

Sumter 45, Woodmont 7

Gaffney 27, Rock Hill 6

Roebuck Dorman 35, Greenwood 0

Columbia Spring Valley 37, Anderson Westside 35

Clover 48, Boiling Springs 14

Mauldin 41, Greenville T.L. Hanna 38

Lower State

Irmo Dutch Fork 51, Chapin 10

Mount Pleasant Wando 30, Conway 21

North Charleston Fort Dorchester 31, Lexington 3

Moncks Corner Berkeley 46, West Florence 0

Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 42, Summerville Cane Bay 7

Lexington River Bluff 42, Charleston West Ashley 7

Goose Creek 48, South Florence 27

Summerville 14, Lugoff-Elgin 10

Next Friday’s second round

Upper State

Duncan Byrnes (10-1) at Laurens (9-1)

Gaffney (8-3) at Sumter (10-0)

Columbia Spring Valley (6-5) at Roebuck Dorman (11-0)

Mauldin (6-5) at Clover (11-0)

Lower State

Mount Pleasant Wando (7-3) at Irmo Dutch Fork (10-0-1)

Moncks Corner Berkeley (8-2) at North Charleston Fort Dorchester (10-0)

Lexington River Bluff (9-2) at Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest (10-1)

Summerville (7-3) at Goose Creek (8-2)

Class 4A

Friday’s first round

Upper State

Greenville 49, Williamston Palmetto 24

Belton-Honea Path 42, York 27

Greer 21, Rock Hill South Pointe 14

Piedmont Wren 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 10

Central Daniel 38, Lancaster 6

Blythewood Westwood 70, Taylors Eastside 52

Columbia A.C. Flora 36, Walhalla 26

Columbia Ridge View 33, Travelers Rest 14

Lower State

Lower Richland 20, Marlboro County 14

West Columbia Airport 21, Colleton County 14

Myrtle Beach 63, Sumter Lakewood 21

North Myrtle Beach 38, North Augusta 31

Brookland-Cayce, bye

Florence Wilson 47, Hilton Head Island 34

Beaufort, bye

Hartsville 22, South Aiken 16

Next Friday’s second round

Upper State

Belton-Honea Path (7-3) at Greenville (9-2)

Greer (4-7) at Piedmont Wren (9-2)

Blythewood Westwood (8-3) at Central Daniel (10-0)

Columbia Ridge View (7-4) at Columbia A.C. Flora (10-1)

Lower State

West Columbia Airport (8-3) at Lower Richland (7-4)

North Myrtle Beach (6-4) at Myrtle Beach (10-0)

Florence Wilson (9-2) at Brookland-Cayce (8-3)

Hartsville (8-3) at Beaufort (4-5)

Class 3A

Friday’s first round

Upper State

Pendleton 23, Greenville Southside 12

Woodruff 49, Indian Land 7

Inman Chapman 54, Liberty 7

Newberry 14, Chester 7

Union County 21, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 12

Chesnee 25, Seneca 13

Camden 43, Clinton 14

Spartanburg Broome 45, Powdersville 21

Lower State

Cheraw 34, Manning 12

Johnston Strom Thurmond 44, Beaufort Battery Creek 14

Aynor 43, Georgetown 13

Bluffton May River 59, Swansea 20

Gilbert 56, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6

Lake City 14, Charleston Bishop England 6

Hampton Wade Hampton 42, Edisto 13

Dillon 61, Pawleys Island Waccamaw 6

Next Friday’s second round

Upper State

Woodruff (8-3) at Pendleton (8-3)

Newberry (7-4) at Inman Chapman (11-0)

Chesnee (5-6) at Union County (8-3)

Spartanburg Broome (6-5) at Camden (10-1)

Lower State

Cheraw (7-4) at Johnston Strom Thurmond (9-2)

Bluffton May River (8-2) at Aynor (10-0)

Lake City (5-5) at Gilbert (10-1)

Dillon (9-1) at Hampton Wade Hampton (10-1)

Class 2A

Friday’s first round

Upper State

Simpsonville Southside Christian 49, Ninety Six 7

Batesburg-Leesville 20, Pageland Central 6

Lancaster Buford 43, Columbia C.A. Johnson 34

Saluda 42, Blacksburg 6

Abbeville 85, Richburg Lewisville 22

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 52, Greenville Christ Church 0

West Columbia Gray Collegiate 42, North Augusta Fox Creek 7

Greenville St. Joseph’s 49, Bishopville Lee Central 27

Lower State

St. Stephens Timberland 41, Latta 7

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20, Mullins 16

Barnwell 55, Hannah-Pamplico 6

Charleston Burke 52, Columbia Eau Claire 14

Calhoun County 34, Johnsonville 28

Dorchester Woodland 42, East Clarendon 14

Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 56, Andrews 36

Beaufort Whale Branch 36, Charleston Philip Simmons 10

Next Friday’s second round

Upper State

Batesburg-Leesville (7-4) at Simpsonville Southside Christian (10-1)

Saluda (8-3) at Lancaster Buford (7-4)

Kershaw Andrew Jackson (10-1) at Abbeville (11-0)

Greenville St. Joseph’s (9-1) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (9-2)

Lower State

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8-3) at St. Stephens Timberland (8-2)

Charleston Burke (3-8) at Barnwell (11-0)

Calhoun County (5-5) at Dorchester Woodland (7-3)

Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (6-4) at Beaufort Whale Branch (7-3)

Class 1A

Friday’s first round

Upper State

Ridge Spring-Monetta 47, Great Falls 0

McBee 30, Due West Dixie 0

Ware Shoals 20, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 12

McCormick 56, Williston-Elko 35

First-round byes: Whitmire, Blackville-Hilda, Lamar, Wagener-Salley

Lower State

Cross 36, Charleston Military Magnet 0

Lake View 54, Denmark-Olar 12

Summerton Scott’s Branch 34, Hemingway 7

Johns IslandSt. Johns 6, Bethune-Bowman 0

First-round byes: Hollywood Baptist Hill, Branchville, Greeleyville C.E. Murray, Green Sea-Floyds

Next Friday’s second round

Upper State

Ridge Spring-Monetta (7-4) at Whitmire (7-3)

McBee (3-8) at Blackville-Hilda (8-2)

Ware Shoals (4-7) at Lamar (8-2)

McCormick (5-6) at Wagener-Salley (10-0)

Lower State

Cross (6-4) at Hollywood Baptist Hill (7-3)

Lake View (7-4) at Branchville (8-2)

Summerton Scott’s Branch (3-8) at Greeleyville C.E. Murray (7-2)

Johns Island St. John’s (4-6) at Green Sea-Floyds (8-1)

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

(with records where available)

Class 5A

Semifinals

Upper State

Fort Mill Nation Ford 3, Roebuck Dorman 0

Lower State

Lexington 3, Lexington River Bluff 0

Saturday’s state championship

(at Lexington River Bluff High)

Fort Mill Nation Ford (47-5) vs. Lexington (35-7), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Upper State

Pickens 3, Taylors Eastside 0

Lower State

North Myrtle Beach 3, Columbia A.C. Flora 0

Saturday’s state championship

(at Lexington River Bluff High)

Pickens (27-5) vs. North Myrtle Beach (32-10), 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Upper State

Powdersville 3, Inman Chapman 1

Lower State

Gilbert 3, Charleston Academic Magnet 1

Saturday’s state championship

(at Lexington River Bluff High)

Powdersville (19-7) vs. Gilbert (25-6), 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Upper State

Greenville St. Joseph’s 3, Kershaw North Central 1

Lower State

Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 3, Charleston Philip Simmons 0

Saturday’s state championship

(at Lexington River Bluff High)

Greenville St. Joseph’s (29-18) vs. Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (38-6), noon

Class 1A

Semifinals

Upper State

Spartanburg High Point Academy 3, Hartsville Governor’s School 0

Lower State

Branchville 3, Lake View 1

Saturday’s state championship

(at Lexington River Bluff High)

Spartanburg High Point Academy (15-7) vs. Branchville (30-13), 10 a.m.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  