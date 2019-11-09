Prep Insider Blog
High School Football Playoff Pairings: NCISAA, SCHSL
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
FOOTBALL
Division 1
Friday’s state championship
Charlotte Christian 38, Arden Christ School 21
Division 2
Friday’s semifinals
Providence Day 61, Raleigh Ravenscroft 6
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 42, High Point Christian 10
Next Friday’s state championship
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (8-3) at Providence Day (7-3)
Division 3
Friday’s state championship
Fayetteville Trinity Christian 64, Southlake Christian 16
NCHSAA Playoffs
Pairings will be announced today
State finals Dec. 14: 1A/1AA at Duke; 2A/2AA at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem; 3A/3AA at N.C. State; 4A/4AA at UNC
SOUTH CAROLINA PLAYOFFS
FOOTBALL
Class 5A
Friday’s first round
Upper State
Lauren 43, Blythewood 40
Duncan Byrnes 48, Fort Mill Nation Ford 34
Sumter 45, Woodmont 7
Gaffney 27, Rock Hill 6
Roebuck Dorman 35, Greenwood 0
Columbia Spring Valley 37, Anderson Westside 35
Clover 48, Boiling Springs 14
Mauldin 41, Greenville T.L. Hanna 38
Lower State
Irmo Dutch Fork 51, Chapin 10
Mount Pleasant Wando 30, Conway 21
North Charleston Fort Dorchester 31, Lexington 3
Moncks Corner Berkeley 46, West Florence 0
Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest 42, Summerville Cane Bay 7
Lexington River Bluff 42, Charleston West Ashley 7
Goose Creek 48, South Florence 27
Summerville 14, Lugoff-Elgin 10
Next Friday’s second round
Upper State
Duncan Byrnes (10-1) at Laurens (9-1)
Gaffney (8-3) at Sumter (10-0)
Columbia Spring Valley (6-5) at Roebuck Dorman (11-0)
Mauldin (6-5) at Clover (11-0)
Lower State
Mount Pleasant Wando (7-3) at Irmo Dutch Fork (10-0-1)
Moncks Corner Berkeley (8-2) at North Charleston Fort Dorchester (10-0)
Lexington River Bluff (9-2) at Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest (10-1)
Summerville (7-3) at Goose Creek (8-2)
Class 4A
Friday’s first round
Upper State
Greenville 49, Williamston Palmetto 24
Belton-Honea Path 42, York 27
Greer 21, Rock Hill South Pointe 14
Piedmont Wren 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 10
Central Daniel 38, Lancaster 6
Blythewood Westwood 70, Taylors Eastside 52
Columbia A.C. Flora 36, Walhalla 26
Columbia Ridge View 33, Travelers Rest 14
Lower State
Lower Richland 20, Marlboro County 14
West Columbia Airport 21, Colleton County 14
Myrtle Beach 63, Sumter Lakewood 21
North Myrtle Beach 38, North Augusta 31
Brookland-Cayce, bye
Florence Wilson 47, Hilton Head Island 34
Beaufort, bye
Hartsville 22, South Aiken 16
Next Friday’s second round
Upper State
Belton-Honea Path (7-3) at Greenville (9-2)
Greer (4-7) at Piedmont Wren (9-2)
Blythewood Westwood (8-3) at Central Daniel (10-0)
Columbia Ridge View (7-4) at Columbia A.C. Flora (10-1)
Lower State
West Columbia Airport (8-3) at Lower Richland (7-4)
North Myrtle Beach (6-4) at Myrtle Beach (10-0)
Florence Wilson (9-2) at Brookland-Cayce (8-3)
Hartsville (8-3) at Beaufort (4-5)
Class 3A
Friday’s first round
Upper State
Pendleton 23, Greenville Southside 12
Woodruff 49, Indian Land 7
Inman Chapman 54, Liberty 7
Newberry 14, Chester 7
Union County 21, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 12
Chesnee 25, Seneca 13
Camden 43, Clinton 14
Spartanburg Broome 45, Powdersville 21
Lower State
Cheraw 34, Manning 12
Johnston Strom Thurmond 44, Beaufort Battery Creek 14
Aynor 43, Georgetown 13
Bluffton May River 59, Swansea 20
Gilbert 56, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6
Lake City 14, Charleston Bishop England 6
Hampton Wade Hampton 42, Edisto 13
Dillon 61, Pawleys Island Waccamaw 6
Next Friday’s second round
Upper State
Woodruff (8-3) at Pendleton (8-3)
Newberry (7-4) at Inman Chapman (11-0)
Chesnee (5-6) at Union County (8-3)
Spartanburg Broome (6-5) at Camden (10-1)
Lower State
Cheraw (7-4) at Johnston Strom Thurmond (9-2)
Bluffton May River (8-2) at Aynor (10-0)
Lake City (5-5) at Gilbert (10-1)
Dillon (9-1) at Hampton Wade Hampton (10-1)
Class 2A
Friday’s first round
Upper State
Simpsonville Southside Christian 49, Ninety Six 7
Batesburg-Leesville 20, Pageland Central 6
Lancaster Buford 43, Columbia C.A. Johnson 34
Saluda 42, Blacksburg 6
Abbeville 85, Richburg Lewisville 22
Kershaw Andrew Jackson 52, Greenville Christ Church 0
West Columbia Gray Collegiate 42, North Augusta Fox Creek 7
Greenville St. Joseph’s 49, Bishopville Lee Central 27
Lower State
St. Stephens Timberland 41, Latta 7
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20, Mullins 16
Barnwell 55, Hannah-Pamplico 6
Charleston Burke 52, Columbia Eau Claire 14
Calhoun County 34, Johnsonville 28
Dorchester Woodland 42, East Clarendon 14
Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 56, Andrews 36
Beaufort Whale Branch 36, Charleston Philip Simmons 10
Next Friday’s second round
Upper State
Batesburg-Leesville (7-4) at Simpsonville Southside Christian (10-1)
Saluda (8-3) at Lancaster Buford (7-4)
Kershaw Andrew Jackson (10-1) at Abbeville (11-0)
Greenville St. Joseph’s (9-1) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (9-2)
Lower State
Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8-3) at St. Stephens Timberland (8-2)
Charleston Burke (3-8) at Barnwell (11-0)
Calhoun County (5-5) at Dorchester Woodland (7-3)
Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (6-4) at Beaufort Whale Branch (7-3)
Class 1A
Friday’s first round
Upper State
Ridge Spring-Monetta 47, Great Falls 0
McBee 30, Due West Dixie 0
Ware Shoals 20, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 12
McCormick 56, Williston-Elko 35
First-round byes: Whitmire, Blackville-Hilda, Lamar, Wagener-Salley
Lower State
Cross 36, Charleston Military Magnet 0
Lake View 54, Denmark-Olar 12
Summerton Scott’s Branch 34, Hemingway 7
Johns IslandSt. Johns 6, Bethune-Bowman 0
First-round byes: Hollywood Baptist Hill, Branchville, Greeleyville C.E. Murray, Green Sea-Floyds
Next Friday’s second round
Upper State
Ridge Spring-Monetta (7-4) at Whitmire (7-3)
McBee (3-8) at Blackville-Hilda (8-2)
Ware Shoals (4-7) at Lamar (8-2)
McCormick (5-6) at Wagener-Salley (10-0)
Lower State
Cross (6-4) at Hollywood Baptist Hill (7-3)
Lake View (7-4) at Branchville (8-2)
Summerton Scott’s Branch (3-8) at Greeleyville C.E. Murray (7-2)
Johns Island St. John’s (4-6) at Green Sea-Floyds (8-1)
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
(with records where available)
Class 5A
Semifinals
Upper State
Fort Mill Nation Ford 3, Roebuck Dorman 0
Lower State
Lexington 3, Lexington River Bluff 0
Saturday’s state championship
(at Lexington River Bluff High)
Fort Mill Nation Ford (47-5) vs. Lexington (35-7), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Upper State
Pickens 3, Taylors Eastside 0
Lower State
North Myrtle Beach 3, Columbia A.C. Flora 0
Saturday’s state championship
(at Lexington River Bluff High)
Pickens (27-5) vs. North Myrtle Beach (32-10), 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Upper State
Powdersville 3, Inman Chapman 1
Lower State
Gilbert 3, Charleston Academic Magnet 1
Saturday’s state championship
(at Lexington River Bluff High)
Powdersville (19-7) vs. Gilbert (25-6), 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Upper State
Greenville St. Joseph’s 3, Kershaw North Central 1
Lower State
Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate 3, Charleston Philip Simmons 0
Saturday’s state championship
(at Lexington River Bluff High)
Greenville St. Joseph’s (29-18) vs. Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (38-6), noon
Class 1A
Semifinals
Upper State
Spartanburg High Point Academy 3, Hartsville Governor’s School 0
Lower State
Branchville 3, Lake View 1
Saturday’s state championship
(at Lexington River Bluff High)
Spartanburg High Point Academy (15-7) vs. Branchville (30-13), 10 a.m.
Comments