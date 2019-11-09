Multiple Observer-area teams, athletes win NCHSAA cross-country championships

North Iredell’s Jonna Strange won the NC High School Athletic Association 3A state girls cross-country title Saturday

Waxhaw Cuthbertson’s girls cross-country team and North Iredell’s Jonna Strange won N.C. 3A state championships in Kernersville, N.C., Saturday.

Strange ran a time of 17 minutes, 57.85 seconds to win over Cuthbertson’s Gabriella Castro (18:01.18).

In the team race, Cuthbertson’s girls topped Chapel Hill and Weddington.

▪ In the 3A boys race, Boone Watauga’s Avery Cannon won the state championship in 15:39, just past Weddington’s Jake Toomey (15:51.98). Chapel Hill won the team title. Weddington was second and Cuthbertson third.

▪ Lincoln Charter’s boys won the 1A championship, paced by second place finisher Drew Zink (16:30.27). Zink finished just behind state champion Aaron Rovnak of Franklin Academy (16:05.97)

