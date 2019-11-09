NCHSAA Soccer: South Meck wins second round; statewide scores pairings

Good enough was more than enough for South Mecklenburg in the second round of the N.C. 4A soccer playoffs.

Adam Charlton scored a pair of first-half goals in the Sabres’ 2-0 win against Pfafftown Reagan Saturday at South to set up for a Wednesday home game against Hough, which beat Independence Saturday. South (18-3-1), the West Region’s fourth seed, showed no ill effects from a first-round bye in setting the tempo on both ends of the field.

“We didn’t play quite as well as we’d like,” Sabres coach Eric White said. “Taking the week off, we got ourselves healthy, but I think we had to work off a little rust tonight. We’ll be ready for the next one for sure.”

South looked ready, striking in the fourth minute on Charlton’s first goal from 10 yards out to the corner of the net to establish the Sabres’ tone on offense and put the 20th-seeded Raiders (9-14-2) into a quick hole. Charlton added the finale in the 31st minute on a point-blank rebound of Johan Castro’s shot.

“We stress that a lot,” White said. “First-half goals, early goals, start to relieve pressure, relieve nerves,” White said. “That definitely helps.”

Even with a comfortable margin, South missed on several opportunities to increase the spread, but were never seriously threatened by Reagan as goalkeeper Davis Mitchell earned the Sabres’ 19th clean sheet of the season. They’ve outscored opponents 89-6, but White understands none of that matters in the postseason.

“We weren’t 100% tonight as far as our play,” he said. “Health-wise, we’re good, our legs are good. We’re definitely playing at pace, but there were mistakes here and there we’ve got to get cleaned up.”

Myers Park 4, East Forsyth 2: Matthew Guarda and Cam Peterson gave Myers Park and early lead and senior forward Mason Wood increased it to 3-0. Myers Park led 3-1 at halftime before East Forsyth got an early score in the second half to trim the lead to one. But Gannon Peter’s first goal of the season provided some cushion as the Mustangs advanced.

Statewide Scores

Class 4A

Saturday’s second round

West

Winston-Salem Reynolds 2, Ardrey Kell 1

Providence 2, West Forsyth 2 (Providence wins 6-5 on PK’s)

Hough 6, Independence 0

South Mecklenburg 2, Pfafftown Reagan 0

Myers Park 4, East Forsyth 2

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, East Mecklenburg 1

Greensboro Page (9-6-5) at South Caldwell (11-7)

Northwest Guilford 2, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1

East

Holly Springs 3, Apex 2

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 4, Cary Panther Creek 0

Winterville South Central 2, Wilmington Ashley 0

Raleigh Athens Drive (11-10-2) at Raleigh Leesville Road (13-6-4)

Cary 2, Cary Green Hope 0 (OT)

Wilmington Hoggard 2, Wake Forest Heritage 1

Apex Friendship 6, Fayetteville Pine Forest 0

Wake Forest 5, Raleigh Enloe 0

Wednesday’s third round

West

Providence (17-4-2) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (16-2-1)

Hough (19-3-2) at South Mecklenburg (18-3-1)

Southern Pines Pinecrest (23-2) at Myers Park (16-3-1)

Greensboro Page-South Caldwell winner at Northwest Guilford (19-2-2)

East

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (19-3-3) at Holly Springs (20-2-1)

Winterville South Central (20-1-3) vs. Athens Drive-Leesville Road winner

Wilmington Hoggard (16-5) at Cary (18-3-2)

Apex Friendship (18-4-2) at Wake Forest (17-1-2)

Class 3A

Saturday’s second round

West

Charlotte Catholic 3, Winston Salem Parkland 2

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 2, Weddington 0

Hickory 1, South Iredell 0

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Southwest Guilford 2 (Cuthbertson wins 4-1 on PK’s)

Statesville 2, Skyland Roberson 1

Boone Watauga 2, Marvin Ridge 0

Asheville Reynolds 1, Central Cabarrus 0 (OT)

Concord 4, Gastonia Ashbrook 1

East

Jacksonville 4, Erwin Triton 0

Greenville Conley 3, Southern Lee 2

Wilmington New Hanover 5, Western Alamance 0

Clayton 3, Swansboro 0

Burlington Williams 5, Franklinton 0

East Chapel Hill 3, Northern Guilford 2

Wilson Fike 2, Hope Mills Gray’s Creek 1

Chapel Hill 2, Northern Durham 0

Wednesday’s third round

West

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (16-4-2) at Charlotte Catholic (22-0-2)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (13-8-1) at Hickory (17-5-3)

Statesville (13-7-2) at Boone Watauga (17-5-1)

Asheville Reynolds (20-3) at Concord (23-1-2)

East

Greenville Conley (12-6-3) at Jacksonville (18-1-1)

Wilmington New Hanover (17-4-3) at Clayton (17-5-2)

East Chapel Hill (16-6-3) at Burlington Williams (22-3)

Wilson Fike (17-4-1) at Chapel Hill (19-4-1)

Class 2A

Saturday’s second round

West

East Lincoln 6, North Lincoln 1

Newton Foard 2, Newton-Conover 2 (Newton-Conover wins 4-1 on PK’s)

North Forsyth 3, R-S Central 1

Shelby 4, Salisbury 3 (OT)

Marshville Forest Hills 8, West Stanly 0

Surry Central 1, Sylva Smoky Mountain 0

West Iredell 3, Winston-Salem Carver 1

West Caldwell (14-5-1) at Lenoir Hibriten (22-1-2), 7 p.m.

East

Ledford 2, Newport Croatan 1

East Bladen 5, North Johnston 2

Dixon 4, Seven Springs Spring Creek 1

Wallace-Rose Hill 4, Currituck County 1

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 1, Warsaw Kenan 0

N.C. School of Science and Math 3, East Duplin 1

Clinton 2, Trinity Wheatmore 2 (Clinton wins 4-3 on PK’s)

Thomasville 2, Carrboro 1

Wednesday’s third round

West

Newton-Conover (19-3-1) at East Lincoln (24-0)

North Forsyth (17-5) at Shelby (21-0-2)

Surry Central (16-8-1) at Marshville Forest Hills (22-3)

West Iredell (12-9-2) at Hibriten-West Caldwell winner

Class 1A

Saturday’s second round

West

Mooresville Langtree Charter 2, Polk County 1

Community School of Davidson 7, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 1

Christ the King 1, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1, Lincoln Charter 0 (OT)

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 2, Boonville Starmount 1

Queens Grant Charter 2, Hayesville 0

Mount Airy 9, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 0

East

Wake Forest Franklin Academy 8, Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy 2

Durham Voyager Academy 1, Cape Hatteras 0

Manteo 4, Durham Research Triangle 0

Rosewood 3, Chocowinity Southside 2

Raleigh Charter 2, Vance Charter 0

Camden County 2, Hobbton 0

North Moore 2, Wilson Prep 0

Chapel Hill Woods Charter 3, Granville Central 1’

Wednesday’s third round

West

Mooresville Langtree Charter (14-10-1) at Community School of Davidson (17-3)

Christ the King (16-5-1) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (17-4-2)

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (12-5-3) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (18-2-1)

Queens Grant Charter (10-15) at Mount Airy (21-1)

East

Durham Voyager Academy (20-7) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (21-2)

Rosewood (11-10-1) at Manteo (12-7)

Camden County (12-5-3) at Raleigh Charter (17-3)

Chapel Hill Woods Charter (12-8) at North Moore (13-5-1)